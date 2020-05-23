We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Usually, women who are becoming parents for the first time are experiencing the most exciting time of their lives, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has all changed for new mums.

The ongoing crisis has meant that expectant fathers can’t be in the hospital for scans, and new parents are raising their babies without the help of their extended family and friends.

And celebs are no different…

‘We’re full of fear and loneliness’

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed their first child, Roman, together in March, just a few days before the country went into lockdown.

This meant that Ryan’s 11-year-old daughter Scarlett – from his previous relationship with Corrie star Tina O’Brien – was only able to meet her new baby brother three weeks after, as she had to self-isolate first.

Ryan, 35, admitted his and 28-year-old Lucy’s experience has been ‘full of fear and loneliness’, saying, ‘It is unsettling not having support and reassurance from loved ones and the knowledge of normal medical care available if needed and it makes you feel very vulnerable.’

James and Ola Jordan have also become parents for the first time during the pandemic, having welcomed baby Ella into the world at the end of February. And they’ve been struggling with their family not being able to see their little girl, with James having said, ‘I pray my dad gets to hold her again soon.’

Like many new families, the Strictly couple have also been having a nightmare trying to find any formula, as some supermarkets have been left bare due to people panic buying.

James said, ‘That has been quite scary and one time I went to five different shops and there was no formula at all anywhere.’

Coping with pregnancy

Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn welcomed a little boy recently, but before giving birth, the actress confessed that she was fed up of being pregnant, saying, ‘Not sure I can get much bigger.’

And for Sheridan, lockdown meant that she wasn’t able to attend as many ultrasounds as she would have liked.

Sharing a 3D scan of her son on Instagram, she previously revealed, ‘I’ve just been told that I won’t see this little face for a while now because of lockdown, so thought I’d share his beautiful chubby chops with you guys to cheer me up.’

Former Strictly dancer Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée, WWE star Nikki Bella, are also expecting their first child later this year. And, with partners not even able to attend hospital scans at the moment, Nikki recently admitted that she has been reaching out to other pregnant women for advice, due to the ‘anxiety, stress and uncertainty’ in these times.

Vogue Williams is another celeb who’s entering into her third trimester, pregnant with her second child with husband Spencer Matthews.

Although she’s gone through the experience before, she confessed this time has been harder.

The 34-year-old model – who is expecting a girl – said, ‘I’m trying as much as I can to embrace my changing body but it’s not easy. I feel a lot bigger this time.’

But she’s admitted that one positive side to lockdown is ‘the amount of time I’m getting to spend with T and Spen.’

The bright side

Vogue isn’t the only one who’s trying to look at the positives that lockdown can bring when it comes to family life.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their first daughter, Mia, in July last year, and the actress has said spending time together in lockdown has been ‘exhaustingly wonderful’.

The 35-year-old added, ‘She’s kept me active without me even realising!’

And Dermot O’Leary’s wife Dee Koppang – who is pregnant with their first child together – has been using her lockdown time to stock up on bits and pieces ready for when the baby arrives.

She even took to social media to show off an adorable babygrow she bought that reads ‘Milking It’ across the front.

We’re glad you’re keeping positive, ladies!