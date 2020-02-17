Olly Murs shares heartbreaking tribute to friend Caroline Flack

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olly Murs has shared a heartbreaking video montage of him with close friend Caroline Flack following her shocking death.

Singer Olly, 35, initially posted a statement in which he said, ‘my heart is forever broken’, and followed up with the clip of moments shared between him and Caroline during their time working together on shows including The X Factor and The Xtra Factor.

Fans also left touching comments on Olly’s video, with one writing, ‘Can’t imagine how you must be feeling. What a gorgeous friendship you both had.’ Another said, ‘Oh Olly… my heart breaks for you… just know we are thinking of you… Caroline will always be in our hearts.’ And a third said, ‘All those special memories and genuine fun times you had with her – so lovely @ollymurs keep strong.’

Following the tragic news of Caroline’s passing on Saturday 15th February, The Voice judge Olly posted a picture of them together and said, ‘I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back… and that’s you.’

He added, ‘We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that) eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreement on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear – these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again. I haven’t stopped crying since the news.

‘We always said we were friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again. This will hurt forever. Love you Cazza, your Ols.’

Caroline’s devastated family confirmed the news on Saturday in a statement which read, ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’