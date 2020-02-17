Trending:

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking tribute to friend Caroline Flack

Jack White Jack White

    • Olly Murs has shared a heartbreaking video montage of him with close friend Caroline Flack following her shocking death.

    Singer Olly, 35, initially posted a statement in which he said, ‘my heart is forever broken’, and followed up with the clip of moments shared between him and Caroline during their time working together on shows including The X Factor and The Xtra Factor.

    Fans also left touching comments on Olly’s video, with one writing, ‘Can’t imagine how you must be feeling. What a gorgeous friendship you both had.’ Another said, ‘Oh Olly… my heart breaks for you… just know we are thinking of you… Caroline will always be in our hearts.’ And a third said, ‘All those special memories and genuine fun times you had with her – so lovely @ollymurs keep strong.’

    Following the tragic news of Caroline’s passing on Saturday 15th February, The Voice judge Olly posted a picture of them together and said, ‘I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back… and that’s you.’

    He added, ‘We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that) eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreement on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear – these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again. I haven’t stopped crying since the news.

    Caz… 💔😣 fuck this hurts! My heart is forever broken.. I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back.. and that’s you. From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra. We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again. I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time. I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend. I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have. We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again. This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols 💔🙏🏻😖

    ‘We always said we were friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again. This will hurt forever. Love you Cazza, your Ols.’

    Caroline’s devastated family confirmed the news on Saturday in a statement which read, ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

