Pamela Anderson has split from her movie producer husband Jon Peters – 12 days after tying the knot.

The former Baywatch actress admitted that the couple are taking ‘some time apart’ to re-evaluate what they ‘want from one another,’ and have yet to formalise their union.

‘I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,’ Pamela said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

‘We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.’

She added, ‘Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.’

Pamela and Jon married on 20th January in Malibu, California. Her two sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, who she shares with ex Tommy Lee, attended the private ceremony.

Jon’s ex-wife also attended the ceremony with her three daughters whom she shares with Jon.

Following the ceremony, Jon told THR, ‘Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.’

He continued, ‘There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.’

Pamela and Jon previously dated more than 30 years ago after meeting at a party at the infamous Playboy mansion in the mid-80s. He even proposed to her then, but Pamela turned him down.

Speaking during their beachfront ceremony, Pamela said of Jon’s past, ‘Jon is the original “bad boy” of Hollywood – no one compares – I love him deeply like family.

‘His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize… he’s been there all along. Never failed me – I’m ready now and he’s ready too.’