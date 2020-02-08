Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turn down Oscars invitation

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to present an award at this Sunday’s Oscars in Los Angeles, but they graciously declined.

The couple have recently taken a step back from royal duties and are focusing on building a new life in North America. Prince Harry and Meghan were approached by organisers to present the award for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. According to a source, “they were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation”, reports HELLO!

The pair have been keeping a low profile since the news broke earlier this year that they would be stepping back from the royal family and ‘working towards’ financial independence.

The family-of-three also announced their plans to split their time between North London and the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan will continue to support their patronages and charities while carrying out their duties on behalf of the monarchy when they are called upon, according to their launched website.

The website reads, ‘Today, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen their patronages to support charitable organisations that represent causes important to them and that honour the legacy of Her Majesty The Queen.’

The couple have also said that they will repay the £2.4 million in taxpayers’ money that they used to renovate their home – located at Windsor Castle.

Despite their break away from the royal family, Prince Harry insisted the UK will always be his home, when speaking at a recent royal engagement.

Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale, “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change,” he said. “I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life.

“I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.

“Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.”