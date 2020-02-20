Psychic to the stars, Sally Morgan is launching horoscopes on Alexa – here’s how to find out what’s in store for you this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sally Morgan is Britain’s best-loved psychic and truly has the world… and the next world at her feet.

Now you can see what she’s got in store for you. With the new Alexa skill – Sally Morgan Horoscopes – you can get your horoscopes in the comfort of your own home.

Who is Sally Morgan?

Since a young age Sally has encountered many “psychic experiences”, after seeing her first ghost at the age of four. She has since been using her gift to read people’s pasts and predict their futures. Her kind and calming demeanour has attracted a whole new audience to the practice of mediumship and the interaction with the spirit world.

Sally Morgan was thrust into the spotlight in 2007, when her first television series Sally Morgan Star Psychic was launched on ITV2 and then on ITV1. She soon became a household name and in response to overwhelming demand, Sally embarked on a nationwide tour to bring her gift to thousands of people.

Unbelievably while on tour, Sally found the time to write two best-selling books. The first My Psychic Life appeared on ‘The Times’ best-seller list for 10 weeks, prompting the Sky Biography channel to release a feature length documentary called The Psychic Life of Sally Morgan. The documentary delved into her childhood and her relationship with the late Princess Diana, whom Sally read for over four years.

Sally followed up on her writing debut with two more books. The first was Healing Spirits, which examined the complex issue of bereavement. While the second, Life After Death relives some of Sally’s most dramatic readings that have remained etched into her memory.

In 2010 Sally had two successful television series titled Psychic Sally: On The Road, broadcast on Living. The cameras followed Sally’s gruelling UK tour, showcasing her phenomenal gift as she passed on messages from loved ones in spirit world with amazing accuracy. As well as giving intimate readings with members of the public on each episode, Sally uncovered hidden secrets from some of today’s much-loved celebrities including Joe Swash, Kym Marsh, Ricky Whittle and Brendon Cole.

As well as a TV star, Sally is a successful theatre touring artist. She has toured the UK for over 11 years performing around 110 shows per year. She also took her interactive show to Australia for the third time in June 2019.

How can I get my horoscope?

If you want to find out what’s in store for you this year and have an Amazon Alexa, download the new skill – Sally Morgan Horoscopes – and simply ask, “Alexa, what’s my horoscope?”