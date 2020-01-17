This week brought with it the sad news that the much loved Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig is set to leave the show for good, after just over two years alongside her co-host Noel Fielding.

Comedy duo Noel and Sandi joined the show together in 2017, for its eighth season, and its very first time being broadcast on Channel 4, following its move from the BBC.

Since then, Sandi and Noel have become fan favourites, with viewers regularly tuning in for their witty banter together, and their light-hearted humour, and gentle reassurance towards the often nervous contestants.

So its with a heavy heart that we’ll all say goodbye to Sandi on the show, as she steps back to focus on other work projects.

But of course, when anyone leaves a TV show, it begs the question – who could be their replacement? Speculation has already begun on social media, with many putting forward their hopes for their favourites. Of course, Channel 4 have not yet confirmed any rumours. So who will be Sandi Toksvig’s replacement on Bake Off?

Sandi Toksvig’s replacement: the main contenders

Nadiya Hussain

Former Bake Off winner Nadiya was one of the first names to be thrown into the hat to replace Sandi, given how well loved she is by the British public. Since winning the show, she’s proven time and time again that audience love her, with her own range of BBC cooking shows and successful cook books. In fact, Ladbrokes have already suggested that Nadiya is the number one favourite to replace Sandi as one of the hosts at the moment!

Liam Charles

And another former GBBO contestant has also found their way on to the list of potential candidates to replace Sandi – Liam Charles, from series eight of the show.

Liam starred on the first series of the show presented by Sandi and Noel, so likely already has a rapport with Noel, meaning they could work well as on-screen partners. He’s also already a part of spin-off show The Junior Bake Off, as a judge, so starring as a co-host on the main show would arguably be an easy transition for him.

Liam has also proven popular with TV audiences, having hosted his own Channel 4 show, Liam Bakes, since leaving GBBO.

Jo Brand

Comedian Jo is also already part of the Bake Off world, hosting An Extra Slice, a spin-off show accompanying the main programme, dissecting all the goings-on each week. So she’d arguably be a logical choice to replace Sandi as a presenter.

Jo of course, has a wealth of experience presenting prime time shows too – so could she perhaps be the perfect person to step into Sandi’s shoes?

Sarah Millican

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Sarah Millican is right behind Nadiya in Ladbrokes odds for bagging the presenting gig. She’s hosted plenty of shows throughout her career, has the right comedic tone needed to host the programme, and as a bonus, has even appeared on the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off – so do you think she could be a good option to join Noel at the helm of the show?

Davina McCall

With some commentators predicting that Channel 4 might want a seasoned professional presenter to replace Sandi, Davina McCall’s name appears to have been thrown into the ring. Although further down the list, Davina hold 14/1 odds of stepping in to host The Bake Off – and with her years of experience (The 100k Drop, Big Brother, Long Lost Family, etc.) – it makes a lot of sense. We reckon she’d be brilliant!

Mel and Sue

It’s a wild card option, but some are still predicting that previous hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins could be an option for Sandi’s replacement on the show! Of course, the duo hosted the show during its first seven series on BBC One, so might they be open to returning?

Arguably, it’s unlikely. The presenters confessed that they were “saddened” when the programme moved to Channel 4, stepping down immediately alongside Mary Berry, so it would perhaps be a strange time to return. Plus, the programme has changed and evolved since Mel and Sue’s time, so going back might not even be on the pair’s radar. And, not forgetting, there’s only one spot to fill, meaning these two might not be the right option to stand next to Noel. We can only dream…

Other possibilities for Sandi Toksvig’s replacement

Of course, whoever takes over will need to have the right chemistry and rapport with Noel Fielding, who is staying on as host following Sandi’s resignation.

As such, many have claimed that Channel 4 may well hire a former screen partner of Noel’s, to ensure a great on-screen relationship. Some have suggested Richard Ayoade, who has appeared alongside Noel many times, or maybe even Russell Brand, who Noel has teamed up for multiple times for the Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

How would be your favourite for Sandi Toksvig’s replacement?