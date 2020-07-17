We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has shared some heartbreaking news about his father.

The professional ballroom dancer took to his Instagram page to explain his dad, who has been in and out of hospital this year, has been given a terminal diagnosis.

Penning a gut wrenchingly sad message online beside a sweet video of his father playing with his baby daughter, Ella, James explained, ‘Over the last 4 months my hero and best mate in the whole world has been in and out of hospital with very ill health.

‘We were told several times that 100% he had had a stroke and that’s why they were struggling to control his seizures… but after the 3rd time of being admitted to hospital I knew something was not quite right.

‘So after pushing for more tests and the results being sent to Kings College Hospital for other surgeons to look at unfortunately the results came back that it wasn’t a stroke after all.’

Revealing that his dad has an ‘aggressive cancerous’ tumour, James went on, ‘It was what I had dreaded, my dad has a tumour and after having a biopsy it’s come back that it’s an aggressive cancerous one. The worst kind unfortunately.

‘We have been told that it’s not advisable to operate because of where the tumour is and wouldn’t actually make that much difference even if they could.

‘The end result is, it’s terminal 😢.’

Confessing that he wrote the caption in floods of tears, James described this time as the worst in his life and admitted he is holding out hope that the diagnosis is wrong.

‘I’m posting this and writing to you now as I want to get a second opinion on my father, especially because they misdiagnosed him for the first 4 months which doesn’t fill us with confidence. So now myself and my family are actually hoping they are wrong this time.

‘I’m looking to find the best surgeon to see my father as I want to know I’ve done everything possible before I can accept it.

‘If anyone that reads this can advise me and my family on who is supposedly the best in this field i would be eternally grateful. My heart is broken 💔.’