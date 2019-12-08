Ex-Strictly pro Natalie Lowe and her husband James Knibbs have welcomed an adorable baby boy into the world and are celebrating the "gift of life" following his arrival.

Natalie, 39, took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “Overjoyed to announce the arrival of Jack James Knibbs weighing in at 8lbs 8oz. We’re all doing amazingly well and are so grateful for this gift of life. Massive thank you to all the incredible team at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester @MFT_SMH @bbcstrictly @Fit_Steps.”

The couple were inundated with messages of love and support from fans, well-wishers and even Natalie’s former Strictly colleagues.

Professional dancer Karen Hauer tweeted, “Congratulations beautiful. So happy for you both !!”

While Kristina Rihanoff added, “Congrats my lovely ! Welcome to the world Jack!”

Natalie and her husband James have made no secret of their struggle to conceive, calling it a “long and difficult” journey when announcing their pregnancy news earlier this year.

Alongside a picture of the pair on their wedding day, Natalie wrote, “So happy to be able to tell the world our AMAZING NEWS! My husband James and I are expecting!

“It’s has been a rather long and difficult journey, as it is sadly for many but we are almost there and it’s now really happening.

“I am 21 weeks pregnant… our precious baby …? is due (would you believe it) the weekend of the #strictly final.

“We are over the moon excited and can’t wait to bring a little one of our own into this AMAZING world.

“I now only have 1 season of #SCD to prepare for bubba’s arrival… yikes warmest wishes, Love Nat, James, Cooper & bump. #pregnant #overjoyed with #excitement #decemberbaby2019 .”

The dancer married long-term partner James last year after quitting Strictly in 2017 after seven years on the show.

Despite being one of Strictly’s longest-serving pro dancers, Natalie made the “difficult decision” to hang up her ballroom shoes, saying, “It is with a very heavy heart that I have arrived at this decision.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the amazing time, opportunities and memories that Strictly has created for me. My time on the programme has been everything that I dreamed it would be and more.

“From the friendships I developed, the amazing dances I was able to perform in and the experiences that Strictly provided, it has been an incredible and extraordinary adventure.”

This will certainly be a big adventure, Natalie!