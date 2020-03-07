We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Back in the 2000s, Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine were at the height of their fame, telling millions of viewers What Not to Wear.

The two fashion stylists presented the BBC show from 2001 to 2005, while also writing a weekly style column for seven years. On top of that, they wrote several bestselling fashion-advice books together, released their own clothing and underwear ranges, and even appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show as fashion experts.

However, former Strictly Come Dancing star Susannah, 57, has now confessed there’s absolutely no chance of her working with Trinny, 56, ever again, after their last show, Trinny & Susannah Undress the Nation – which aired on ITV in 2007 – was met with a lot of controversy.

The first episode of Trinny & Susannah Undress the Nation is thought to have been the most-watched programme in its timeslot, reportedly drawing in around 5 million viewers.

But it also prompted numerous complaints to ITV, due to the fact that topless women were broadcast before the 9pm watershed.

She said, ‘That show was the death of our career because it was crass and not done with the empathy that had made us successful. We won’t work together again, but we speak all the time. We’re opposites in every way but we have an incredible bond.’

And their difference in opinions is clear, with Trinny having the complete opposite view to Susannah when it comes to Undress the Nation.

The This Morning stylist recently confessed she loved the concept of subjects stripping naked in front of each other, saying, ‘I loved the honesty and really got a buzz out of the process of people, sometimes literally, laying themselves bare.’

And Trinny – who has previously confessed she was very strapped for cash when they were originally axed from ITV, and forced to sell her designer clobber and move out of her home – believes the reason they didn’t have any further television success is down to the fact there were other stylists snapping at their heels.

‘We did three years at ITV and then, they were done with us,’ she said. ‘We had started it, but by then there was Gok Wan and Nicky Hambleton-Jones and others, and they were, like, “Sorry, we’re bored with you. Next one.”’

While Trinny still works as a stylist, a reboot of hers and Susannah’s show sadly doesn’t seem likely if Susannah – who’s now focusing more on writing novels – has anything to do with it!