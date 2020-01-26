We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Victoria Beckham has been criticised by animal rights activists for carrying a £16,000 Hermes Birkin bag made from crocodile skin, after claiming her own fashion and makeup brand are ‘cruelty-free’.

The fashion designer was photographed attending Paris Fashion Week last week with her husband David Beckham, where she was carrying the sought-after design.

Reports claim that Victoria has been sent a ‘Virkin’ bag, made from Vegan leather, so should have no excuse to continue to sporting real animal skin for ‘fashion’.

In a statement to MailOnline, PETA director Elisa Allen said: ‘Victoria has taken a vital first step by ridding her brand of exotic skins, and we bet this decision will soon be reflected in her personal wardrobe choices, too, as fake snake and mock croc beat the corpse couture of yesteryear, vintage or not.

‘So many designers, including fellow British style icons Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood, create killer clothes that no one has to die for, and Victoria is heading in that direction.’

In February last year, it was announced the mother-of-four’s clothing line would no longer use exotic animal skins in its collection, while it had previously been fur-free.

And Victoria’s newly launched makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, has described itself as a ‘cruelty-free makeup brand’.

After announcing Victoria’s brand would ditch animal skins, a spokesperson said at the time: ‘Victoria Beckham will cease the use of exotic skins in all collections as of AW19.

‘The Victoria Beckham brand has never used fur in its clothing or accessories collections and confirmed last year that the brand will remain fur free.’

