We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vogue Williams has welcomed her second child, a girl, with husband Spencer Matthews.

The couple announced the birth of their second child, and first girl, on Instagram.

The Irish model broke the news to fans on Instagram on Thursday, writing, ‘Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world.’

Vogue and Spencer announced their pregnancy back in March. They welcomed their first son, Theodore Fredrick Michael Williams, back in September 2018.

Spencer celebrated his new baby girl by posting a picture of Vogue’s hospital wristband at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, alongside a lengthy caption.

‘Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!! So much has happened in the last three years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter,’ the proud dad-of-two wrote.

‘I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand,’ Spencer continued.

‘I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable. Feel lucky ever day to be married to you.’

The couple have yet to announce the name of their new baby girl, but Vogue has previously teased that the couple decided on a name “quite early on”.

“I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived,” Vogue told Hello! magazine.

Afterwhich Spencer joked, “She’s perfect, onto the next one.”

The couple tied the knot in secret back in June 2018, holding a second ceremony for friends and family in September 2019.

Despite saying she felt very pregnant back in late April, Vogue said she enjoyed the quality time lockdown allowed her to spend with her husband and toddler son; not forgetting their dog Sir Winston.

“The best thing to come out of all of this is the amount of time I’m getting to spend with T and Spen. I really miss my friends and family but I’m very happy where I am with these two and Sir Winston…” she wrote on Instagram.