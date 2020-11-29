We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby’s husband, Dan Baldwin, “can’t wait” to launch a brand new TV venture with The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades.

Holly’s husband – who she met on the set of Ministry of Mayhem back in 2004 – is already the Managing Director of Hungry Bear Media, who are behind the likes of shows such as Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and All Round to Mrs Brown’s.

And now he’s going into business with Jay Blades – a furniture restorer and star of The Repair Shop, as the pair will be working together on Hungry Jay Media.

Revealing more about the new direction the pair will be going in, Holly’s husband said, “We see this partnership as a long-term collaboration of creativity and social conscience.

“We can’t wait to reveal what we’ve been working on together.”

Jay added, “If someone like me can front a hit BBC One show, so can others from similar backgrounds.

“I feel excited to team up with Hungry Bear. I feel at home.”

Holly and husband Dan share three children together – Harry, 11, Belle, nine and Chester, five (two of whom recently had a covid-19 scare) – and are both absolute powerhouses when it comes to their careers, with Holly thought to be worth over £10 million.

Not only is she a regular on This Morning and Dancing on Ice, she also has lucrative deals with the likes of Garnier, Marks & Spencer and Dunelm. Although she did quit Celebrity Juice earlier this year.

But what is the secret to Holly and Dan’s 13-year marriage?

Recently the mum-of-three revealed it’s his dedication to detail that keeps their romance alive.

“I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well. Like, if I’m doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I’ll come back and he’ll have put the washing away and I haven’t asked him. Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference.”