Jordan North is proving a big hit on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – but who exactly is he and how did he find fame before I’m A Celebrity 2020?

This year has seen the first ever UK series of I’m A Celebrity, with the global pandemic forcing production to set up camp in Wales this year instead of jetting everyone over to Australia.

Jordan is one of 12 celebrities who are now calling Grade I listed, 19th-century Gwrych Castle home for the duration of the show.

Out of all the celebs, Jordan has faced the most challenges and trials so far. From being sick atop a cliff in the Welsh countryside to almost being sick again in the first food bushtucker trial of the series, Jordan has certainly got people talking.

So who is Jordan North and where might you have seen (or heard him) before…

Who is Jordan North?

Jordan is a 30-year-old radio presenter, who regularly presents on BBC Radio 1.

He joined the station in 2014 and has become Radio 1’s much-loved ‘supply teacher’ ever since – often covering Nick Grimshaw and Scott Mills. As of September 2020, Jordan is the new regular weekend host of the 11am-1pm slot.

Despite rubbing shoulders with A-listers on the radio and appearing in I’m A Celebrity this year, the York-born star confessed that he actually ‘doesn’t think he’s a celebrity’ at all. “I don’t really lead a celebrity lifestyle” he admitted.

How did Jordan North get into radio?

Jordan started his radio career on Preston FM – a community radio station – and went on to work at BBC Radio 5 Live, as well as Capital FM and Rock FM.

His big break came in 2011 whilst Jordan was at the University of Sunderland, where his student radio show won him a weekly spot on The Hits Radio.

He also co-presents Help I Sexted My Boss – an agony aunt podcast with William Hanson.

Where is Jordan North from?

Jordan was born in York to Graham and Wendy North – who regularly appear on his radio show.

He grew up in Burnley, Lancashire with his three brothers and moved to London in 2016 to pursue his career in radio.

What is Jordan North’s ‘happy place’?

Jordan faced two of his biggest fears during one of I’m A Celeb’s first bushtucker trials – claustrophobia and snakes.

And, in a bid to keep himself calm whilst buried underground, Jordan kept referring to his “happy place” Turf Moor – causing it to Trend on Twitter.

Having been raised in Burnley, Jordan is a big Burnley FC fan and even holds a season ticket. The “happy place” he kept referring to is Turf Moor – Burnley FC’s home football ground.

Is Jordan North in a relationship?

No, Jordan is currently single. As well as there being no signs of a partner on social media, he confirmed the news to Radio Times, saying, “I am single at the moment. But that is not the reason why I am going in [to I’m A Celebrity]!”

What is Jordan North’s net worth?

While there is no valid information about Jordan’s net worth, he is said to have signed up to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here with Vernon Kay because he wants to buy his mum a new kitchen.

He said,“ Why am I doing I’m a Celebrity – it will be nice to just get out of the house for a couple of weeks… and my mum needs a new kitchen.”

Is Jordan North vegan?

No, Jordan is not vegan – something that was very apparent when he took on the first eating bushtucker trial and how to swallow plates of cow’s tongue and sheep eye. However, Jordan did take part in Veganuary – where people go vegan for the month of January.