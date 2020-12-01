Will there be a season 5 of The Crown and who is in the cast?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Will there be a season 5 of The Crown? The current season of The Crown on Netflix has been such a huge hit with viewers, so we can’t wait to see what the producers will do with the regal drama next.

The latest season of The Crown has focused on the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer into the royal family and followed Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s early relationship in the 1980s as well as Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s iconic wedding.

The fourth series also featured Margaret Thatcher’s time in power as the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and explored what her relationship with the Queen might have been like.

We’ve also seen The Crown cover major events in history including the Falklands war and Lord Mountbatten’s assassination by the IRA.

So, will the story be continued in a fifth season of The Crown? Here’s everything you need to know…

Will there be a season 5 of The Crown?

The good news is that yes, there will be a fifth season of The Crown. However, we’ll have to wait a while to see it as filming for The Crown season 5 isn’t due to start until summer 2021.

‘The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success,’ announced Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix.

‘It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world.’

She continued: ‘I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season five, bring this landmark series towards a fitting and spectacular end.’

There will also be an all-new cast for the season 5 as the show moves into the 1990s. Here’s who will be starring in the highly anticipated season 5 of The Crown…

Who is in the cast for season 5 of The Crown?

As we’re moving into a new decade for season 5 of The Crown, the cast will once again change to reflect the older ages and maturity of certain members of the royal family in this new time period.

Many of the new cast members have already been announced, including the actress taking on the title role of Her Majesty The Queen and the stars who will be portraying Princess Diana and Princess Margaret.

However, other cast members as yet to be announced, including the actors who will take on the roles of The Queen Mother, Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Who plays the Queen in season 5 of The Crown?

Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2, while Olivia Colman portrayed the monarch in seasons 3 and 4.

But actress Imelda Staunton (famous for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films) will be taking over the iconic role for season 5 of The Crown.

Speaking of the pressure to take over such a big role, Imelda said: “There’s pressure from every angle. I’m following two extraordinary actresses, but I’m also following one extraordinary human being, which is the Queen.

“Because she’s so much in a lot of our lives and we know how she looks and how she sounds. Of course I have to be like her as much as I can, but also I have to tell a story and a story of the day, whatever that is.”

Who plays Princess Diana in season 5 of The Crown?

Emma Corrin, 24, has been a huge hit playing young Princess Diana in season 4. But with Diana moving into her thirties in the next series, star Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana in season 5.

You may recognise Elizabeth from her role in hit TV show The Night Manager, alongside actor Tom Hiddleston.

Elizabeth has said of the part: “It’s a dream role. Diana is such a remarkable human being and she really does still live in the hearts of so many people. I’m overwhelmed, I’m terrified and I’m excited. I can’t wait to start.”

Who plays Prince Philip in season 5 of The Crown?

Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip in season 5, taking over from Tobias Menzies. He says the prospect of playing the Duke of Edinburgh is ‘daunting’, but he is ‘delighted’ to be working with Netflix again.

Jonathan was a Best Actor Oscar nominee in 2019 for his performance as Pope Francis in the Netflix movie The Two Popes.

You might also recognise Jonathan from the hit show Game of Thrones, where he played High Sparrow in the fifth and sixth seasons.

Who plays Princess Margaret in season 5 of The Crown?

Actress Lesley Manville will take over from Helena Bonham-Carter to play Princess Margaret for the fifth season of The Crown.

Who will play Prince Charles in season 5 of The Crown?

Prince Charles is currently played by actor Josh O’Connor in The Crown. Although his replacement hasn’t yet been confirmed, there is rumours that Dominic West may play Prince Charles in season 5 of The Crown – although this hasn’t been confirmed. Dominic West is famous for playing the lead in American drama The Affair.

What will be the time period for season 5 of The Crown?

Season 5 of The Crown will delve into the mid 90s, starting at 1992 – five years before Princess Diana’s untimely death.

Netflix are yet to confirm what season five will cover, but this decade saw Prince Charles and Diana separate before the Princess’ tragic accident. It also saw Princess Anne divorce Captain Mark Phillips and Prince Andrew and Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson also announced that they were splitting.

1992 was also the year a terrible fire ripped through Windsor Castle – a time period that the Queen deemed ‘Annus horribilis’ (a Latin phrase, meaning “horrible year”).

Season 4 also focused on Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s time in power, which ended in 1990. This means that season five is likely to begin with a new British Prime Minister, John Major – who is also yet to be cast.

When will The Crown season 5 be released?

Filming for season 5 of The Crown isn’t due to start until July 2021, according to reports. This means the series isn’t likely to hit our screens until 2022.

Season 5 of The Crown won’t be the last, as series creator Peter Morgan has hinted that the show will come to an end after one final season – season 6. The sixth season is expected to cover the early Millennium – which would mean seeing a fictionalised portrayal of how the royal family recovered after Princess Diana’s shocking death and Prince William and Harry’s teenage years.

Season 6 is expected in 2023.