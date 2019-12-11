Christmas games for all the family

Christmas games are a fab way of avoiding the after-dinner lull by getting the family up on their feet and there are also plenty of Christmas party games for kids too!

Christmas toys and games give you the perfect excuse to act like a kid – however old you might be. With the whole family together, there’s no better time to get stuck into some of the best Christmas games – and these ideas are perfect for all ages.

There are Christmas games for everyone including Christmas party games for kids, from traditional family party games you’ll all know how to play like charades, to really festive games like the Human Christmas Tree, where you can throw as much tinsel as you like over Dad – guaranteed to have the whole family in stitches!

So if you’ve got the family coming over and you want to keep the buzz of Christmas alive for the whole day, why not try one of our family Christmas games and have the best Christmas yet.

Christmas games to play with the whole family

The Christmas game: Memory test

How many players?

As many as you like!

The objective

To remember as many items removed from a tray as you can

How to play:

Get 10 to 15 small Christmas items and place on a tray.

Try things like a Christmas stocking, maybe one or more ornaments, Christmas cookies, cookie cutters, wrapping paper, Christmas candle, bow, Christmas movie, mince pies, nutcracker, etc…

Set the tray down or walk around with the tray and allow people to study it for 1 or 2 minutes. Then take the tray out of the room.

Now give everyone a piece of paper and a pencil and have them write down as many of the items as they can remember. The one with the most correct items written down wins.

The Christmas game: Cluedo

How many players?

4 or more

The objective

Everyone is trying to ‘kill’ another person, simply by handing them a Christmas object without them realising. If that person takes it then they die! The last one standing – empty handed – is the winner.

How to play:

Each person writes their own name on a piece of paper, plus one Christmas object in the house that could be easily passed to someone (no Christmas trees!).

Next, each person then takes a name out of a bag, and an object. You need to pass the person you draw the Christmas item you draw and if they take it without realising, then they die.

If a person dies, they have to give the person and object to their killer.

The last one standing wins!

The Christmas game: Pin the nose on the Rudolph

How many players?

4 or more

The objective

To place the red nose on the right spot on Rudolph’s body.

How to play

One person is blindfolded and spun round to disorientate them. Once released, point them in the right direction and place the red nose in their hand, with something sticky on the back.

Let them guess where Rudolph’s face is and attempt to stick the red nose where it should go. The whole group each take turns in doing this and whoever got closest wins a prize!

The Christmas game: Ho ho ho blindman’s bluff

How many players?

4 or more

The objective

The ‘blind’ person wins by identifying the people in the room by touch and then hearing them say ‘ho ho ho’. The other people have to avoid being caught and identified but they can’t hide or run away but they can move about to make it harder.

How to play

One person is blindfolded and spun round.

The person with the blindfold has to move around the room and identify each person by touch alone.

The other people in the room need to move around a bit so it’s hard for the person wearing the blindfold to find people.

If the blind person finds you, they can ask you to say ‘ho ho ho’ in whatever voice you choose! Whoever the ‘blind’ person correctly identifies, they swap places and wear the blindfold.

The Christmas game: Mystery stocking

How many players?

2 or more

The objective

To guess what the mystery item hidden in the sock is correctly.

How to play

Take a Christmas stocking and fill it with random, small prizes. Let each child hold the stocking and without putting their hands inside, feel the shape of the prize and guess what it is.

If they guess a prize they get to keep it!

The Christmas game: Festive charades

How many players?

4 or more

The objective

The rest of the group have to watch your mime and guess what the title is that you’re acting out. The person that guesses correctly then takes their turn to act out a charade. The only catch is – the subject you choose has to be Christmas-themed!

How to play

One person stands in front of the rest of the family/friends and mimes the title of a Christmas song, play, film, book or TV programme.

The person doing the miming uses hand signals to show whether it’s a film,

book, pop song, etc, and then they either act out each individual word,

one at a time, or mime the full title in one go.

The people watching have to guess the name of whatever the person is miming.

Whoever gets it right swaps places and do their own mime to the group.

The Christmas game: Festive alphabet

How many players?

2 or more

The objective

To pick a Christmas related word for every letter of the alphabet

How to play

Take some paper and write down every letter of the alphabet vertically down the length of the page.

Put the players into small teams and let them think of a Christmas related word for each letter. The first team to finish all the letters wins.

The Christmas game: Human Christmas tree

How many players?

6 or more

The objective

The team that finish first and have the best ‘decorated’ tree are the winners and win a prize.

How to play

Separate into teams with one person in each team playing the Christmas tree.

The team then have to turn their chosen person into a Christmas tree, using wrapping paper, tape and decorations – but they have under a minute to do it!

When the minute is up the winner is the team that have the best decorated tree.

The Christmas game: Santa style

How many players:

6 or more

The objective

To create a Santa outfit first.

How to play

Separate into teams of three or four and give each team a bag filled with materials to make a Santa outfit from. The best materials to use are red, white and black streamers and tissue paper, cotton wool balls and any fun extras like fur or glitter.

Give the teams 5 minutes to create a Santa outfit, making it as good as they possibly can. When the time runs out, both teams take it in turns to do a catwalk of their creation and the parents can judge which one is best.

The Christmas game: The ‘gimme’ game

How many players:

More than 5 is best.

The objective

To get as many gifts as you can.

How to play Depending on how many people are playing, you have two less presents than there are people. Keep them jokey, cheap gifts.

It’s a good idea to wrap the presents really well and try to disguise the contents and shapes.

The presents are then put together in the middle of the room.

Everyone takes it in turn to throw two dice.

Whoever gets a double six is allowed to take a present – but not open it.

Everyone gets a go and if you get a double six, you can ‘steal’ a gift that your friend has chosen for themselves – shouting GIMME! as you do, although they may take it back if

they get a double six!

Often people take a gift that they think is going to be a really good present – this is where wrapping well can outwit other players.

When everyone’s had a couple of turns and everyone has a few presents each, you’re allowed to open the presents and keep them if you wish.

The Christmas game: Mr & Mrs

How many players?

6 or more.

This game works best with at least three couples, but doesn’t necessarily have to be couples, this also works for friends, brothers and sisters and colleagues.

The objective

To correctly answer questions about your partner. The winners kiss under the mistletoe!

How to play

Get into pairs and send one half of the couple out of the room while you ask their partner questions about them.

Make the questions as interesting as you can, from ‘what’s her favourite perfume?’ to ‘how old was he when he had his first kiss?’.

Bring the partner back into the room to answer the questions, giving one point for every correct answer.

The couple with the most points wins and have to kiss under the mistletoe.

