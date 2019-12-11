The Elf on the Shelf Christmas craze is bigger than ever.

If you’re not already frantically trying to hide your Elf on the Shelf in a million different places every day, you soon will be. But, it’s OK we have lots of ideas to help – some naughty, some nice!

What is Elf on the Shelf?

The tradition has been building momentum in America for a few years now and is making its way to the UK, with each year seeing more parents getting obsessed with the little cheeky-faced character.

The Elf On The Shelf tradition was started by a book which comes with a small Elf character. You read your children the story about the naughty elf, then each day you position your elf figurine in a different, humorous pose for your children to find.

The Americans traditionally start their Elf on the Shelf the day after Thanksgiving but over in the UK we tend to start around the 1st of December (kind of like an alternative advent).

December is a tough enough time as it is for a mum without having to try and think of new idea for the blimmin’ elf every morning.

With that in mind, we thought we’d make things a little easier for you and give you 27 ideas for how to position your Elf On The Shelf – one for each day in the run-up to Christmas and even one to announce his exit from your house.

We’ve even got a homemade elf craft so you can make your own little army of cheeky elfs

Enjoy!

The Voice Elf



Image: Pinterest/Pickleheadsoup

The cereal Elf



Image: Pinterest

The manicure Elf



Image: Pinterest

The Elsa meets Elf



Image: Pinterest

The ‘What, I’m a fork?’ Elf



Image: Pinterest/overthebigmoon.com

The fitness buff Elf



Image: Pinterest/vitamin-ha.com

The sleepy Elf



Image: Pinterest/stillplayingschool.com

The Elf-ie selfie



Image: Pinterest/pickleheadsoup.blogspot.co.uk

The Dino-Elf



Image: Flickr/Snippets from Suburbia

The pampered Elf



Image: Pinterest/Stephanie Hargrove

The busking Elf



Image: Pinterest/961wodz.com

The snapper Elf



Image: Pinterest/skinnymom.com

The Harry Potter Elf



Image: Pinterest/Keisha Robinson

The thirsty Elf



Image: Pinterest/Sam Cornwall

The clean Elf



Image: Pinterest/hlntv.com

The chilly Elf



Image: Pinterest/hisnewmercies.tumblr.com

The tech-savvy Elf



Image: Flickr/Jamie Sobczyk

The sunbathing Elf



Image: Pinterest/asmallsnippet.com

The roasting Elf



Image: Pinterest/pickleheadsoup.blogspot.co.uk

The storyteller Elf



Image: Pinterest/kcbd.com

The angel Elf



Image: Pinterest/vitamin-ha.com

The fishing Elf



Image: Pinterest/ hlntv.com

The flying pants Elf



Image: Pinterest/kcbd.com

The cozy Elf



Image: Pinterest/Shauna (Nana) Angerbauer

The hot dog Elf



Image: Pinterest/Itzy Ritzy

The chocolate fiend Elf



Image: Pinterest/eclecticallyvintage.com

The sack race Elf



Image: Pinterest/theorganisedhousewife.com.au

The toilet-trip Elf



Image: Pinterest/hisugarplum.blogspot.co.uk

The Santa Elf



Image: Pinterest/theorganisedhousewife.com.au

The ‘I’m outta here’ Elf



Image: Pinterest/wotv4women.com

See you next year, Mr Elf!

