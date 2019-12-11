The Elf on the Shelf Christmas craze is bigger than ever.
If you’re not already frantically trying to hide your Elf on the Shelf in a million different places every day, you soon will be. But, it’s OK we have lots of ideas to help – some naughty, some nice!
What is Elf on the Shelf?
The tradition has been building momentum in America for a few years now and is making its way to the UK, with each year seeing more parents getting obsessed with the little cheeky-faced character.
The Elf On The Shelf tradition was started by a book which comes with a small Elf character. You read your children the story about the naughty elf, then each day you position your elf figurine in a different, humorous pose for your children to find.
The Americans traditionally start their Elf on the Shelf the day after Thanksgiving but over in the UK we tend to start around the 1st of December (kind of like an alternative advent).
December is a tough enough time as it is for a mum without having to try and think of new idea for the blimmin’ elf every morning.
With that in mind, we thought we’d make things a little easier for you and give you 27 ideas for how to position your Elf On The Shelf – one for each day in the run-up to Christmas and even one to announce his exit from your house.
We’ve even got a homemade elf craft so you can make your own little army of cheeky elfs
Enjoy!
The Voice Elf
Image: Pinterest/Pickleheadsoup
The cereal Elf
Image: Pinterest
The manicure Elf
Image: Pinterest
The Elsa meets Elf
Image: Pinterest
The ‘What, I’m a fork?’ Elf
Image: Pinterest/overthebigmoon.com
The fitness buff Elf
Image: Pinterest/vitamin-ha.com
The sleepy Elf
Image: Pinterest/stillplayingschool.com
The Elf-ie selfie
Image: Pinterest/pickleheadsoup.blogspot.co.uk
The Dino-Elf
Image: Flickr/Snippets from Suburbia
The pampered Elf
Image: Pinterest/Stephanie Hargrove
The busking Elf
Image: Pinterest/961wodz.com
The snapper Elf
Image: Pinterest/skinnymom.com
The Harry Potter Elf
Image: Pinterest/Keisha Robinson
The thirsty Elf
Image: Pinterest/Sam Cornwall
The clean Elf
Image: Pinterest/hlntv.com
The chilly Elf
Image: Pinterest/hisnewmercies.tumblr.com
The tech-savvy Elf
Image: Flickr/Jamie Sobczyk
The sunbathing Elf
Image: Pinterest/asmallsnippet.com
The roasting Elf
Image: Pinterest/pickleheadsoup.blogspot.co.uk
The storyteller Elf
Image: Pinterest/kcbd.com
The angel Elf
Image: Pinterest/vitamin-ha.com
The fishing Elf
Image: Pinterest/ hlntv.com
The flying pants Elf
Image: Pinterest/kcbd.com
The cozy Elf
Image: Pinterest/Shauna (Nana) Angerbauer
The hot dog Elf
Image: Pinterest/Itzy Ritzy
The chocolate fiend Elf
Image: Pinterest/eclecticallyvintage.com
The sack race Elf
Image: Pinterest/theorganisedhousewife.com.au
The toilet-trip Elf
Image: Pinterest/hisugarplum.blogspot.co.uk
The Santa Elf
Image: Pinterest/theorganisedhousewife.com.au
The ‘I’m outta here’ Elf
Image: Pinterest/wotv4women.com
See you next year, Mr Elf!
