45 fun and easy Elf on the Shelf ideas for Christmas 2020

Thinking of Elf on the Shelf ideas every day in the run up to Christmas can be a struggle - unless you've got these ingenious ideas in your back pocket...

The further we get into December the more Elf on the Shelf ideas we need. It happens every year. We start strong in that first week of December but as the days roll by and other festive jobs on our to do list ramp up – Christmas food shopping, Christmas wrapping, the inevitable mess when the pet is left alone with your new Christmas tree for 2020 – it’s too easy to forget that you haven’t moved the elf overnight.

If you’re not already frantically trying to hide your Elf on the Shelf in a million different places every day, you soon will be. But, it’s OK we have lots of Elf on Shelf ideas to help – some naughty, some nice!

What is Elf on the Shelf?

The tradition has been building momentum in America for a few years now and is making its way to the UK, with each year seeing more parents getting obsessed with the little cheeky-faced character.

The Elf On The Shelf tradition was started by a book which comes with a small Elf character. You read your children the story about the naughty elf, then each day you position your elf figurine in a different, humorous pose for your children to find.

The Americans traditionally start their Elf on the Shelf the day after Thanksgiving but over in the UK we tend to start around the 1st of December (kind of like an alternative advent).

December is a tough enough time as it is for a mum without having to try and think of new idea for the blimmin’ elf every morning.

With that in mind, we thought we’d make things a little easier for you and give you lots of Elf on the Shelf ideas for how to position your Elf in the run-up to Christmas.

We’ve even got a homemade elf craft here so you can make your own little army of cheeky elves. Enjoy!

Best Elf on the Shelf ideas for Christmas 2020

1. Game night with Elves

2. Olympic Elf

3. Floor is lava Elf

4. The cereal Elf

5. Gaming Elf

6. Elf meets cat

7. Sunbathing Elf

8. Poorly Elf

9. Elf in the car

10. Cowboy Elf

11. Mermaid Elf

12. Nutella Elf

13. Elves on a Plane

14. Elf with cookies

15. Harry Potter Elf

16. Mischievous Elves

17. Spa day Elf

18. Elf making snow angels

19. Movie night Elf

20. Elf doing yoga

21. McDonald’s Elf

22. Busking Elf

23. Target practice Elf

24. Spider-Man Elf

25. Bathtime Elf

26. Elf with Elsa

27. Pirate Elf

28. Toy Story Elf

29. Star Wars Elf

30. Barista Elf

31. Elves with pancakes

32. Fishing Elf

33. Baby Elf

34. Elf eating cookies

35. Elf cheating at Rubik’s Cube

36. Snowman Elf

37. Football Elf

38. Wrecking Ball Elf

39. Dartboard Elf

40. Elves and Ducks

41. Puppet Show Elf

42. Colouring With Elf

43. Elf in a jumper

44. Artistic Elf

45. Elf Twister

Free props for your Elf on the Shelf ideas

Video of the Week

Some of the Elf on the Shelf ideas below require a few props to really carry them off. If you’re not feeling super crafty or don’t have the right materials to hand then don’t worry, elfontheshelf.com have you covered.

Get their free printable Elf on the Shelf props here. All you have to do is print out the sheets and then cut out the props you want and stick them together to build them. They’ve thought of everything from elf suitcases and gingerbread houses to Elf on Shelf pizza delivery boxes!