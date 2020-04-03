We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Liven up your garden with some new outdoor toys this summer! We've searched the shops to find the best-priced outdoor toys, including swings, slides, paddling pools and lots more!
Looking for a great selection of cheap outdoor toys that are also great quality and loads of fun to play with? Both parents and children can get stuck in and mess around outside this summer with our selection of the best garden toys available now.
When it’s sunny outside, there is nothing better than getting out in the sunshine. Kids need vitamin D to stay healthy but with recent research suggesting that they only spent five to seven minutes playing outside and over seven hours in front of the screen, chances are they aren’t getting enough of it. And while they’re still at school, they’re spending a lot of time inside. So when school’s out for the holidays, they’ll probably be wanting to get them outside – whether that’s in the garden or down at the local park.
Getting kids outside isn’t always an easy task, but games like football and badminton always go down spectacularly and get them moving. So what could be better than a giant inflatable football for example? Bouncing it around with their friends or family members is bound to offer up plenty of laughs! While younger children and toddlers will undoubtedly love a walk-around in a toy car or a cooling splash in a paddling pool.
We’ve even got enough outdoor toys to get the most keen television-watcher outside, with make-your-own craft activities and enough circus tricks to attract a real audience.
With our selection of 50 affordable and cheap outdoor toys, perfect for the warmer months, there’s not a chance that your children will get bored.
Have a scroll through our extensive selection and you’ll soon find getting them in the house harder than getting them out of it!
Here are the top garden toys to be playing with this summer…
Bug safari kit
Wannabe nature experts will love identifying all the bugs they find in the garden and countryside wit this kit from Crafty Arts for £9.99. The kits also contains a colour guide by wildlife expert Nick Baker on how to use the equipment plus charts identify the creatures.
Cricket set
This plastic cricket bat and ball, £11.99 from Sports Direct is ideal for your wannabee cricketers. A great toy to get all the kids involved. All out!
Caddie Golf Set
Budding golfers can practise their skills with this golf set from Smyth’s Toys for £4.99. The kit comes with a cart, 3 balls, golf clubs and a putting hole with a flag.
Rainbow Paddling Pool
Perfect for the warmest summer afternoons, this rainbow paddling pool is from John Lewis for £9.99
Space Hopper
This bright yellow bouncy space hopper is great for kids aged 3 years and up when they just can't sit still. This toy is guaranteed to get your kids off the sofa and into the garden! It comes with a pump too. Grab one from John Lewis for £8.99
Digging Accessory Set
Whether they’re digging around in the garden or at the beach, this collection of colourful spades, rakes, buckets and toys is guaranteed to keep the young ones entertained (even if they get a bit messy in the process). Buy it from Argos for £12.99
Catch pads
These little velcro pads can provide hours of entertainment for the over 3s - just fit the catchers to your hand and catch the ball with the Velcro. Play with your kids yourself or let the kids play together with this set from Tesco for just £2.50
Water guns
Make sure you are not the water-gun target with this twin set of pistols from Tesco for only £1.25 eacg. These will be so much fun you might even be tempted to grab one and join in yourself! Suitable for over 6s.
Baseball set
This beginners' baseball kits from Sports Direct costs £9.00 and contains everything you need to get started with this fun team game.
Bubble machine
What’s more fun than hundreds of bubbles? Turn your garden into a fantasy land with this bubble tornado machine from Tesco (costs £6.00). It’s now on sale as well, half price!
Butterfly garden
This insect lore butterfly garden from Amazon for £17.99 with free delivery is a great way to teach the kids about life cycles. This set provides your children with 5 baby caterpillars and allows them to track the insects' progress as they grow into butterflies.
Water slide
While this might be slightly more expensive than some of the other classic outdoor toys, it’s a real winner. The tunnel water slide from John Lewis costs £29.99 and is the perfect cooler for a hot summer’s day or an afternoon in the garden.
Ball wing set
Make sure your kids don't miss out on the Wimbledon action with this fabulous swingball set from Amazon for only £19.99. Suitable for the whole family, this can bring out the competitive side in everybody - just make sure you mind your head! It's also water-resistant and comes with a carry case for easy transport.
Swing set
If your child loves the park, then they’re sure to love this super fun swing set from House of Fraser costs £56.99. It’s more expensive than some of the other toys in our range, but with the unique see-saw swing it’s sure to be a favourite and keep little ones playing outside for hours!
Kite
The UK isn’t exactly known for its fantastically sunny weather. So when the wind inevitably picks up, you’ll want to be prepared. This colourful, light sports kite from John Lewisfor only £12.99is exactly what you need to be looking for to keep little ones outside in the garden on windier days.
Nerf Vortex Aero Howler
The nerf pocket howler, John Lewis, £16.99, adds fun sound effects to the traditional game of catch. Its rugby ball shape enables it to fly through the air at top speed. Guaranteed to get the whole family involved, even the dog!
Giant inflatable football
Kids over 3 will love this inflatable football – it’s really bouncy and great for developing fitness and coordination. You can buy it right now from Amazon for £1.95.
Badminton set
This 2 player set from Sports Direct for only £9.99 is a great way to keep the kids entertained and fit. It might be an adult set but with the lightweight frames in this set, they’re suitable for any child aged 8 and up.
Twister
This classic game of Twister from Amazon for £10.97 is perfect to play in the sunshine. With challenging balance positions and unpredictable changes in the game, Twister is a great outdoor board game.
Mookie boules set
This mookie toys boule set from Decathalon costs £3.99 and comes with 8 pieces including the jack. Great for the park, beach or the garden. Get the whole family involved with this brightly coloured set of boules!
Kids football goal
There’s nothing better than a game of footie on a summer’s afternoon! With this football net, they’ll be able to challenge all their friends to score the most goals. Enough fun for a whole afternoon, you can get this football goal online at ebay for £12.95
Cozy coupe
Even when they're over 18 months, it will be a while until your kids get their provisional licence. Why not let them scoot around in this Cozy Coupe from Amazonfor only £59.99. This foot-powered automobile has a working side door, petrol cap, ignition switch and a removable floor.
Juggling balls
Juggling balls are a toy that never, EVER gets old because there’s so many different tricks you can master. Suitable for any age, these juggling balls are made of high-quality material so they’ll last forever. They’re from Hamleys and cost £7.00
Sand and water table
Great for kids over a year old, this sand and water table from Amazon costs £17.99 is brilliant fun!
Crackle baff colours
So the kids are bored of the same old paddling pool you get out every year? Well why not turn the water into goo with these crackle baff colours, £2.98 from Amazon. The kids will be well and truly entertained having messy goo fun outdoors!
Giant snakes and ladders
Use a giant inflatable die to roll your turn with this fun outdoors version of classic snakes and ladders from ebay for £14.99. It even comes with four inflatable snakes which you choose where to place on the mat.
Roller skates
These roller skates are super cute. In bright purple with stars on, your child is going to be the coolest kid in the playground with these on. And they’ll get to learn a new skill! Roller blading is a sport in itself and helps to perfect balance and coordination. Get them from Smyth’s Toys for £19.99
Bubble mower
Kids won't be able to resist this bubble blower from Hamleys for £20. It’s 20 per cent off at the moment and perfect for occupying little legs around the garden while you crack on with relaxing in the sunshine.
Paint your own flower pot
Combine creativity and the outdoors with this great entertainment idea from Hobby Craft for only £5. Kids can paint this regular planter however they want - it comes with paints and brush set too.
Sand and water pit
We don't all live by the seaside, so introduce your kids to the very British tradition of the sandbox. This turtle sandbox with a smiling face and removable turtle shell lid from Asdais £50.00.
Rocking horse
This Little Tikes rocking horse from Argos is only £23.00 and is sure to have you galloping down to the shops.
Four-in-a-row garden edition
Fun for all the family and great for entertaining large groups of children, this Connect 4-style four-in-a-row game from English Heritage Shop is £38.00 but by buying this set, you’ll be supporting English Heritage sites across the country this summer.
Play house
Remember the days of spending hours in the garden with your friends while Mum probably sat down with a cup of tea and a good book? Give yourself a break of your own with this charming unicorn playhouse from Argos for only £50.00. With the power of your child's imagination, this house can provide endless hours of fun for them and their friends.
See-saw
Sometimes entertaining your kids over the summer can feel like a balancing act. This garden seesaw from very.co.uk for £42.99 is sure to keep them rocking for hours!
Pic ‘n’ pop walker
This Pic-N-Pop walker from Amazon, £20, is an ideal toy for toddlers. It's a unique and fun way to get toddlers on the move - collecting and launching 5 colourful balls from the chute.
Racer ride-on car
How long can your child keep their balance on this pedal racer? This challenging toy from Early Learning Centre, £29.99, is great for both exercising and entertaining your children on those long, hot summer days.
Quoits garden set
Think you've got the skills to take on this garden quoits game? £11.99 from Not on the High Street, this classic garden toy is bound to get the whole family into the competitive spirit.
Rope ladder
Create an adventure with this rope ladder, £13.95, from Natural Living. It can be attached to low-hanging trees or climbing frames. Great fun for the adventurer in your family.
Glider
While you might be able to take to the sky in your very own plane this summer, you can definitely build your own with this ingenious glider-building set, £5.00, from John Lewis. No glue or other materials required!
Ball run
This ball run, £15.00, from John Lewis is one of the best toys to keep small ones’ hands busy. Watch as balls flow through the system and come out the other side – they could even play with their favourite figures and create a slide for them to go out. It’s all easily assembled and taken apart!
Pirate skittles
Shiver me timbers, these skittles are great! These 6 brightly-coloured wooden pirate skittles, £8.25, Wooden Toyshop, are a great game to play with your kids.
Chad Valley wheelbarrow set
What a great way to get the kids involved in the gardening with this cool blue wheelbarrow, Argos, £12.99. Also, you can get two toys in the same range from Argos for just £15! What a bargain!
Monster Kids’ Basketball Basket
Basketball is one of those sports that you can play anywhere – all your really need is a net and a ball. Here you have the complete set from Decathlon.co.uk for £24.99 that can be fixed to any surface, from a tree to the brick wall.
Hula hoop
These hula hoops from newitts, £5.74, are fun to twist with, to skip with or to just roll around. With the set of 4, the kids can hula by themselves or with a friend. Not only is hula hooping fun, it's also great exercise!
Rocket launcher
3-2-1 blast off! This super stomp rocket kit, £12.99 from John Lewis (plus £1.95 delivery), is ideal for little adventurers who want to fly to the moon. Why not let them see how far they can send a rocket? Ideal for parks and big gardens.
Pogo stick
Boing! Boing! This Ozbozz pogo stick from Amazon, £21.93, is great for those energetic kids that have a lot of energy to burn. With super spring bounce action and a non-slip replaceable stopper this pogo stick is fun for all the family.
Limbo sprinkler
This outdoor kids sprinkler is the cooler of the summer. Power up with the garden hose and race your little ones through the limbo – how low can you go? It’s hours of fun and on sale at the moment, very.co.uk, £14.99,.
Water skipper
If you’re on a slightly tighter budget but still want all the water fun, try this water skipper from , John Lewis, £6.99,. Just peg it into the grass and get jumping!
Giant chalks
Get creative with your kids and these amazing giant chalks from ebay, £3.99. Create a giant snakes and ladders board or a hopscotch grid on your garden pavement. And don't worry, the chalk can be easily washed away with some warm soapy water.