    • Liven up your garden with some new outdoor toys this summer! We've searched the shops to find the best-priced outdoor toys, including swings, slides, paddling pools and lots more!

    Looking for a great selection of cheap outdoor toys that are also great quality and loads of fun to play with? Both parents and children can get stuck in and mess around outside this summer with our selection of the best garden toys available now.

    MORE: Am I allowed in my garden during lockdown and are kids allowed outside to play?

    When it’s sunny outside, there is nothing better than getting out in the sunshine. Kids need vitamin D to stay healthy but with recent research suggesting that they only spent five to seven minutes playing outside and over seven hours in front of the screen, chances are they aren’t getting enough of it. And while they’re still at school, they’re spending a lot of time inside. So when school’s out for the holidays, they’ll probably be wanting to get them outside – whether that’s in the garden or down at the local park.

    Getting kids outside isn’t always an easy task, but games like football and badminton always go down spectacularly and get them moving. So what could be better than a giant inflatable football for example? Bouncing it around with their friends or family members is bound to offer up plenty of laughs! While younger children and toddlers will undoubtedly love a walk-around in a toy car or a cooling splash in a paddling pool.

    We’ve even got enough outdoor toys to get the most keen television-watcher outside, with make-your-own craft activities and enough circus tricks to attract a real audience.

    With our selection of 50 affordable and cheap outdoor toys, perfect for the warmer months, there’s not a chance that your children will get bored.

    Have a scroll through our extensive selection and you’ll soon find getting them in the house harder than getting them out of it!

    Here are the top garden toys to be playing with this summer…

     

    50 outdoor toys for Summer: My Living World Bug Safari Kit
    This is an image 1 of 50

    Bug safari kit

    Wannabe nature experts will love identifying all the bugs they find in the garden and countryside wit this kit from Crafty Arts for £9.99. The kits also contains a colour guide by wildlife expert Nick Baker on how to use the equipment plus charts identify the creatures.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: cricket set
    This is an image 2 of 50

    Cricket set

    This plastic cricket bat and ball, £11.99 from Sports Direct is ideal for your wannabee cricketers. A great toy to get all the kids involved. All out!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys for summer: Caddie Golf Set
    This is an image 3 of 50

    Caddie Golf Set

    Budding golfers can practise their skills with this golf set from Smyth’s Toys for £4.99. The kit comes with a cart, 3 balls, golf clubs and a putting hole with a flag.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys for summer: rainbow paddling pool
    This is an image 4 of 50

    Rainbow Paddling Pool

    Perfect for the warmest summer afternoons, this rainbow paddling pool is from John Lewis for £9.99

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys for summer: space hopper
    This is an image 5 of 50

    Space Hopper

    This bright yellow bouncy space hopper is great for kids aged 3 years and up when they just can't sit still. This toy is guaranteed to get your kids off the sofa and into the garden! It comes with a pump too. Grab one from John Lewis for £8.99

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys for summer: Digging Accessory Set
    This is an image 6 of 50

    Digging Accessory Set

    Whether they’re digging around in the garden or at the beach, this collection of colourful spades, rakes, buckets and toys is guaranteed to keep the young ones entertained (even if they get a bit messy in the process). Buy it from Argos for £12.99

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: catch pads
    This is an image 7 of 50

    Catch pads

    These little velcro pads can provide hours of entertainment for the over 3s - just fit the catchers to your hand and catch the ball with the Velcro. Play with your kids yourself or let the kids play together with this set from Tesco for just £2.50

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: water guns
    This is an image 8 of 50

    Water guns

    Make sure you are not the water-gun target with this twin set of pistols from Tesco for only £1.25 eacg. These will be so much fun you might even be tempted to grab one and join in yourself! Suitable for over 6s.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: baseball set
    This is an image 9 of 50

    Baseball set

    This beginners' baseball kits from Sports Direct costs £9.00 and contains everything you need to get started with this fun team game.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: bubble machine
    This is an image 10 of 50

    Bubble machine

    What’s more fun than hundreds of bubbles? Turn your garden into a fantasy land with this bubble tornado machine from Tesco (costs £6.00). It’s now on sale as well, half price!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: Butterfly garden
    This is an image 11 of 50

    Butterfly garden

    This insect lore butterfly garden from Amazon for £17.99 with free delivery is a great way to teach the kids about life cycles. This set provides your children with 5 baby caterpillars and allows them to track the insects' progress as they grow into butterflies.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: water slide
    This is an image 12 of 50

    Water slide

    While this might be slightly more expensive than some of the other classic outdoor toys, it’s a real winner. The tunnel water slide from John Lewis costs £29.99 and is the perfect cooler for a hot summer’s day or an afternoon in the garden.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: ball swing set
    This is an image 13 of 50

    Ball wing set

    Make sure your kids don't miss out on the Wimbledon action with this fabulous swingball set from Amazon for only £19.99. Suitable for the whole family, this can bring out the competitive side in everybody - just make sure you mind your head! It's also water-resistant and comes with a carry case for easy transport.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: swing set
    This is an image 14 of 50

    Swing set

    If your child loves the park, then they’re sure to love this super fun swing set from House of Fraser costs £56.99. It’s more expensive than some of the other toys in our range, but with the unique see-saw swing it’s sure to be a favourite and keep little ones playing outside for hours!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: kite
    This is an image 15 of 50

    Kite

    The UK isn’t exactly known for its fantastically sunny weather. So when the wind inevitably picks up, you’ll want to be prepared. This colourful, light sports kite from John Lewisfor only £12.99is exactly what you need to be looking for to keep little ones outside in the garden on windier days.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: Nerf Vortex Aero Howler
    This is an image 16 of 50

    Nerf Vortex Aero Howler

    The nerf pocket howler, John Lewis, £16.99, adds fun sound effects to the traditional game of catch. Its rugby ball shape enables it to fly through the air at top speed. Guaranteed to get the whole family involved, even the dog!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    giant inflatable football
    This is an image 17 of 50

    Giant inflatable football

    Kids over 3 will love this inflatable football – it’s really bouncy and great for developing fitness and coordination. You can buy it right now from Amazon for £1.95.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: badminton set
    This is an image 18 of 50

    Badminton set

    This 2 player set from Sports Direct for only £9.99 is a great way to keep the kids entertained and fit. It might be an adult set but with the lightweight frames in this set, they’re suitable for any child aged 8 and up.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys for summer: Twister
    This is an image 19 of 50

    Twister

    This classic game of Twister from Amazon for £10.97 is perfect to play in the sunshine. With challenging balance positions and unpredictable changes in the game, Twister is a great outdoor board game.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: mookie boules set
    This is an image 20 of 50

    Mookie boules set

    This mookie toys boule set from Decathalon costs £3.99 and comes with 8 pieces including the jack. Great for the park, beach or the garden. Get the whole family involved with this brightly coloured set of boules!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys for summer: Kids football goal
    This is an image 21 of 50

    Kids football goal

    There’s nothing better than a game of footie on a summer’s afternoon! With this football net, they’ll be able to challenge all their friends to score the most goals. Enough fun for a whole afternoon, you can get this football goal online at ebay for £12.95

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: cozy coupe
    This is an image 22 of 50

    Cozy coupe

    Even when they're over 18 months, it will be a while until your kids get their provisional licence. Why not let them scoot around in this Cozy Coupe from Amazonfor only £59.99. This foot-powered automobile has a working side door, petrol cap, ignition switch and a removable floor.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor activities: juggling balls
    Image credit: Hamleys
    This is an image 23 of 50

    Juggling balls

    Juggling balls are a toy that never, EVER gets old because there’s so many different tricks you can master. Suitable for any age, these juggling balls are made of high-quality material so they’ll last forever. They’re from Hamleys and cost £7.00

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: sand and water table
    This is an image 24 of 50

    Sand and water table

    Great for kids over a year old, this sand and water table from Amazon costs £17.99 is brilliant fun!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: crackle baff colours
    This is an image 25 of 50

    Crackle baff colours

    So the kids are bored of the same old paddling pool you get out every year? Well why not turn the water into goo with these crackle baff colours, £2.98 from Amazon. The kids will be well and truly entertained having messy goo fun outdoors!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: giant snakes and ladders
    Image credit: ebay
    This is an image 26 of 50

    Giant snakes and ladders

    Use a giant inflatable die to roll your turn with this fun outdoors version of classic snakes and ladders from ebay for £14.99. It even comes with four inflatable snakes which you choose where to place on the mat.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys for summer: Smyths toys roller skates
    This is an image 27 of 50

    Roller skates

    These roller skates are super cute. In bright purple with stars on, your child is going to be the coolest kid in the playground with these on. And they’ll get to learn a new skill! Roller blading is a sport in itself and helps to perfect balance and coordination. Get them from Smyth’s Toys for £19.99

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: bubble mower
    Image credit: Hamleys
    This is an image 28 of 50

    Bubble mower

    Kids won't be able to resist this bubble blower from Hamleys for £20. It’s 20 per cent off at the moment and perfect for occupying little legs around the garden while you crack on with relaxing in the sunshine.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: paint your own flowerpot
    Image credit: Hobby Craft
    This is an image 30 of 50

    Paint your own flower pot

    Combine creativity and the outdoors with this great entertainment idea from Hobby Craft for only £5. Kids can paint this regular planter however they want - it comes with paints and brush set too.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: sand and water pit
    Image credit: Asda
    This is an image 31 of 50

    Sand and water pit

    We don't all live by the seaside, so introduce your kids to the very British tradition of the sandbox. This turtle sandbox with a smiling face and removable turtle shell lid from Asdais £50.00.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: rocking horse
    Image credit: Argos
    This is an image 32 of 50

    Rocking horse

    This Little Tikes rocking horse from Argos is only £23.00 and is sure to have you galloping down to the shops.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: four-in-a-row garden edition
    Image credit: English Heritage Shop
    This is an image 33 of 50

    Four-in-a-row garden edition

    Fun for all the family and great for entertaining large groups of children, this Connect 4-style four-in-a-row game from English Heritage Shop is £38.00 but by buying this set, you’ll be supporting English Heritage sites across the country this summer.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: play house
    This is an image 34 of 50

    Play house

    Remember the days of spending hours in the garden with your friends while Mum probably sat down with a cup of tea and a good book? Give yourself a break of your own with this charming unicorn playhouse from Argos for only £50.00. With the power of your child's imagination, this house can provide endless hours of fun for them and their friends.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: see-saw
    This is an image 35 of 50

    See-saw

    Sometimes entertaining your kids over the summer can feel like a balancing act. This garden seesaw from very.co.uk for £42.99 is sure to keep them rocking for hours!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: pic 'n' pop walker
    This is an image 36 of 50

    Pic ‘n’ pop walker

    This Pic-N-Pop walker from Amazon, £20, is an ideal toy for toddlers. It's a unique and fun way to get toddlers on the move - collecting and launching 5 colourful balls from the chute.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: racer ride-on car
    This is an image 37 of 50

    Racer ride-on car

    How long can your child keep their balance on this pedal racer? This challenging toy from Early Learning Centre, £29.99, is great for both exercising and entertaining your children on those long, hot summer days.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: quoits garden set
    This is an image 38 of 50

    Quoits garden set

    Think you've got the skills to take on this garden quoits game? £11.99 from Not on the High Street, this classic garden toy is bound to get the whole family into the competitive spirit.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: rope ladder
    This is an image 39 of 50

    Rope ladder

    Create an adventure with this rope ladder, £13.95, from Natural Living. It can be attached to low-hanging trees or climbing frames. Great fun for the adventurer in your family.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: glider
    This is an image 40 of 50

    Glider

    While you might be able to take to the sky in your very own plane this summer, you can definitely build your own with this ingenious glider-building set, £5.00, from John Lewis. No glue or other materials required!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: ball run
    This is an image 41 of 50

    Ball run

    This ball run, £15.00, from John Lewis is one of the best toys to keep small ones’ hands busy. Watch as balls flow through the system and come out the other side – they could even play with their favourite figures and create a slide for them to go out. It’s all easily assembled and taken apart!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: pirate skittles
    This is an image 42 of 50

    Pirate skittles

    Shiver me timbers, these skittles are great! These 6 brightly-coloured wooden pirate skittles, £8.25, Wooden Toyshop, are a great game to play with your kids.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: Chad Valley wheelbarrow set
    This is an image 43 of 50

    Chad Valley wheelbarrow set

    What a great way to get the kids involved in the gardening with this cool blue wheelbarrow, Argos, £12.99. Also, you can get two toys in the same range from Argos for just £15! What a bargain!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys for summer: Monster Kids’ Basketball Basket
    This is an image 44 of 50

    Monster Kids’ Basketball Basket

    Basketball is one of those sports that you can play anywhere – all your really need is a net and a ball. Here you have the complete set from Decathlon.co.uk for £24.99 that can be fixed to any surface, from a tree to the brick wall.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: hula hoop
    This is an image 45 of 50

    Hula hoop

    These hula hoops from newitts, £5.74, are fun to twist with, to skip with or to just roll around. With the set of 4, the kids can hula by themselves or with a friend. Not only is hula hooping fun, it's also great exercise!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: rocket launcher
    This is an image 46 of 50

    Rocket launcher

    3-2-1 blast off! This super stomp rocket kit, £12.99 from John Lewis (plus £1.95 delivery), is ideal for little adventurers who want to fly to the moon. Why not let them see how far they can send a rocket? Ideal for parks and big gardens.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: Pogo stick
    This is an image 47 of 50

    Pogo stick

    Boing! Boing! This Ozbozz pogo stick from Amazon, £21.93, is great for those energetic kids that have a lot of energy to burn. With super spring bounce action and a non-slip replaceable stopper this pogo stick is fun for all the family.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: limbo sprinkler
    This is an image 48 of 50

    Limbo sprinkler

    This outdoor kids sprinkler is the cooler of the summer. Power up with the garden hose and race your little ones through the limbo – how low can you go? It’s hours of fun and on sale at the moment, very.co.uk, £14.99,.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: water skipper
    This is an image 49 of 50

    Water skipper

    If you’re on a slightly tighter budget but still want all the water fun, try this water skipper from , John Lewis, £6.99,. Just peg it into the grass and get jumping!

    Buy this outdoor toy now

    50 outdoor toys: giant chalks
    This is an image 50 of 50

    Giant chalks

    Get creative with your kids and these amazing giant chalks from ebay, £3.99. Create a giant snakes and ladders board or a hopscotch grid on your garden pavement. And don't worry, the chalk can be easily washed away with some warm soapy water.

    Buy this outdoor toy now

