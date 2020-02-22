7 easy ways to get kids drinking more water

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Trying to get your children to drink more water can be tough - especially if they are a little fussy. Here are some of our top tips on how to encourage your little ones to drink more.

As adults we know that water is one of the healthiest drinks our children can have. It hydrates and refreshes, plus it helps the body carry out many of its vital functions. It’s important to know how much water* to drink every day.

There a plenty of benefits of drinking water. Other than health associated factors, water helps to fight infection, it boosts energy and even supports your heart.

But getting kids to drink enough can sometimes be tricky. If yours are reluctant, here are some easy ways to encourage your children to drink more water…

How to get kids to drink more water

1. Give water a twist of flavour



Plain water will immediately look more appealing when you add a slice of fresh fruit to the glass – and a sliver of orange or lemon will also add an extra zingy flavour to their drink.

2. Make drinking water fun



It’s easy to find fun-shaped ice cube trays and the kids will enjoy seeing the cubes clinking in their glasses – add a bright, bendy straw and it’s summer in a glass!

3. Make them the boss

Put them in charge of getting Nestle Pure Life water bottles out of the fridge and make a game out of counting out the glasses as you put them on the table at mealtimes.

4. The Special Cup for drinking water



Give each child their own special cup or glass for drinking water – let them all choose their own favourite colour or character.

5. Bottle up



Whether they’re off to school or going out to play, make sure they carry bottled water in their bag or backpack, so it’s always on hand when they’re thirsty.

6. Rewards for drinking water



A reward chart with simple stars or stickers for each drink of water they have during the day will help your child get used to enjoying water as their regular drink.

7. Lead by example and drink water too!



Kids love to copy what you do. Make sure they see you enjoying your own refreshing glass of water whenever you’re thirsty, and at mealtimes.

* Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature. At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day, as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.