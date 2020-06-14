We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Angela Griffin took to Instagram today today to wish her 16-year-old daughter a happy birthday – and fans were quick to comment on how alike they look.

Angela’s stunning daughter Tallulah shares mum’s beautiful features. She looks happy and relaxed in the candid picture, beaming at the camera. Mum Angela simply captioned the picture ‘@tallulahjae Happy Birthday.’

Fans were quick to comment on the likeness between mum and daughter.

‘Wow, beautiful! I thought this was an old photo of you,’ one wrote underneath the picture.

‘Happy birthday Tallulah! I also thought this was you,’ commented another.

‘Mummy’s double. Happy birthday Tallulah,’ wrote another fan.

Tallulah is Angela’s eldest child, with husband Jason. They have another daughter, Melissa, aged 13 and live together in north London with their dog, Smith.

Angela Griffin is currently starring in Ibiza party scene drama White Lines, which is streaming on Netflix.

“It’s more graphic in real life than it is on the screen,” the 43-year-old told Metro UK. “I was seeing everything, and I was seeing it for hours! Hours and hours and hours and hours.

“But everyone’s wellbeing was at the centre. All these gorgeous people, and everyone was gorgeous, they all know what they’re there for and they’ve all had everything explained to them.

“And then you come into a circle and the music starts playing, and the director says, ‘This is what you’re going to be asked to do today, if any of you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, or if anyone touches you in a way that you feel is inappropriate…’

“It’s all inappropriate. But everyone was so chilled out about it. If you give them all the information, no one is forced to go there and no one is there against their will, and they just went for it.”