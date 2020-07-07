Are pubs closing down again in the UK after drinkers test positive for coronavirus?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Super Saturday last weekend marked the opening of pubs and restaurants across the UK, but with customers now testing positive for coronavirus, many have had to start closing down again.

The pubs closing down in the UK following their reopening only over the weekend include two in Somerset, one in West Yorkshire and one in Gosport. The latter said in a statement on Facebook, ‘The pub is now shut but all being well will open again on Saturday. Anyone who was in the pub over the weekend there is no need to isolate unless you show symptoms or are contacted direct by the trace group. Thank you and hope to see you soon.’

However, many are concerned that these pubs closing down again quickly following their reopening is a pattern set to repeat itself.

Over the weekend, there were reports of thousands of people descending on areas with a high number of bars and pubs, with few social distancing regulations being followed. In some places, disorder between revellers forced the pubs to close early with police making a number of arrests, according to John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation for England and Wales, and Sky News.

In a tweet, John Apter said, ‘What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socially distance. It was a busy night but the shift managed to cope. I know other areas have had issues with officers being assaulted. Now heading home, to those still on shift please stay safe.’

So with this in mind, what changes are being made to pubs to ensure this doesn’t happen again? And will they be open for business this weekend?

Are pubs closing down again in the UK?

While naturally the spread of coronavirus in pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes remains a concern for the government and revellers alike, Super Saturday’s closures happened in specific areas of the country and they are being dealt with. Therefore, it’s likely that pubs across the UK will stay open in the coming months and won’t close down unless the site gets a report of a coronavirus case.

Pubs reopening in the UK come as we surpassed three months in lockdown in June, with the hospitality industries amongst the worst hit economically. Although takeaways from pubs and restaurants have been allowed since June, the reopening of the pubs was considered the next step in lifting the lockdown measures.

What new social distancing guidelines are in place?

Pubs, restaurants and bars are considered some of the more tricky places for social distancing, due to the proximity of customers to each other and the levels of alcohol being consumed. However, more social distancing measures were put in place by the pubs who confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend.

These include:

All staff taking coronavirus tests.

The venue being deep-cleaned prior to reopening.

Limiting the number of people allowed inside.

A one-way system around the building.

One-in and one-out policy on using toilets.

Similar measures have been implemented across pubs and bars in the UK, with large chains like Green King, who own over 3,000 pubs in the UK, releasing clear guidance in advance of reopening about what customers can expect on their return.