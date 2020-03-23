Audible has made hundreds of kids’ audio books FREE – here are some of the best!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of the most difficult parts of social distancing or self-isolation is keeping yourself, or your energetic little ones, entertained. Creative solutions to boredom have come to light all over the internet – from unique crafting ideas to Skyping friends and family members.

It might be hard to get kids into books (even free ones) as Netflix has plenty of amazing kids films. But with schools now closed, it’s important to keep their brains engaged and their creativity flowing – as hard as it might be to pull them away from the television or games console.

Luckily, audiobook site Audible have made hundreds of their kids books available online or via the app, totally free! The selection includes literary classics that they might find harder to read than listen to, like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Other more educational titles, like E.H Gombrich’s Little History of the World are also available.

With no need to create an account or login, why not try them?

These are our favourite audio books to keep little brains whirring away…

The best free audio books for kids of all ages

1. Story Party: The Complete Collection

One of the best parts of audible.com is how they separate their books into sections. This one comes from the Littlest Listeners selection.

Children will feel like they’re right back at playgroup with this wonderful selection of stories, told by performers from around the country. With over eight hours of delightful storytelling, it’s perfect to put on and let their imaginations run wild with tales to entertain, educate and inspire young minds.

Ages: 4-10 years

Rating: 4.5 stars

Listen here

2. Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star: Bedtime Songs and Lullabies

This adorable collection of lullabies might be just what you need to get a wailing baby to sleep. With classics like “Hush Little Baby” and “Ba Baa Black Sheep” on the list, you won’t have to stretch your vocal cords too much. Fans of this audio book describe the songs as beautiful and sought after by children at bedtime. And another great thing, it’s free to download!

Ages: 2 – 6 years

Rating: 3.5 stars

Listen here

3. The Wind in the Willows

3. The Wind in the Willows

A tranquil, timeless tale of Britain by the waterside. Loved by generations, it’s one of those classics that every child should know – whether they read it, or listen to it. It’s the story of Mole, Ratty, Badger and Toad’s escapades around the riverbanks, messing about and driving off in Toad’s shiny car.

It’s a charming story that any child will love, told by many of the original cast from Alan Bennett’s National Theatre production.

Ages: 6 – 11 years

Rating: 4.5 stars

Listen here

4. The First Music

4. The First Music

A wholesome tale of jungle animals, coming together to make music. Getting little ones into music is real risk, with the potential of them asking for a drum kit for Christmas. But in the meantime listening to these delightful sounds will teach your child about animal noises from the wild. Used by music teachers and enthusiasts alike, it’s a great way introduction into the world of music.

Ages: 4-9 years

Rating: 5 stars

Listen here

5. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

This is a children’s classic that everyone thinks they know. But with narration by Bill Nighy, this is The Wonderful Wizard of Oz like you’ve never heard it before! With tales of flying monkeys, cowardly lions and yellow brick roads leading to a magical kingdom, it’s one way to transport your child (and you!) into a whole new world.

Ages: 6 – 10 years

Rating: 4.5 stars

Listen here

6. When Turtle Grew Feathers

In this adaption of Aesop’s Tale, The Tortise and the Hare, narrator Tim Tingle expands the plot line of the iconic story and includes a whole new cast of characters.

Alongside a wild turkey, a colony of ants and a cheering squad of little turtles, Turtle helps beat the boastful hare in the race.

Ages: 6+

Rating: 5 stars

Listen here

7. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Golden Globe winner Scarlett Johansson narrates this audiobook of the classic tale, Alice in Wonderland. One of the highest-rated books on the site, one listener describes it as “a veritable one-woman play in which Ms. Johansson acts out all characters singlehandedly and nearly flawlessly.”

Sounds like a winner to us.

Ages: 5+

Rating: 4.5 stars

Listen here

8. The Jungle Book

The story of a human boy raised by jungle animals has been a tale that’s delighted every person who’s read it for years and years. It’s a story all about adventure, friendship and excitement as the characters fend off unfriendly snakes and tigers, dance through the jungle with elephants and escape from dangerous hunters.

With this double part collection, you can bring the magic of the jungle into your home.

Age: 7 – 11 years

Rating: 4.5 stars

Listen here

9. Timeless Tales of Beatrix Potter: Peter Rabbit and Friends

Narrated by the excitable Katherine Kellgren, this wonderful story is has been loved for generations. Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit has also been made into films, television shows and now…an audiobook.

Listen with your little one to 21 tales of Peter Rabbit and his clothed furry friends in this wonderful compilation.

Ages: 5+

Rating: 4.5 stars

Listen here

10. The Mystwick School of Musicraft

Young musician Amelia Jones has always dreamed of attending the Mystwick School of Musicraft, where the world’ most promising musicians learn to create both magic and music. But after a shaky audition, Amelia’s dreams are put on hold – until the school agrees to give her a second chance.

In a tale of inspiring commitment, Amelia vows to do everything she can to reach her goals. Equal parts magical and mystical, this series is over eight hours long and perfect for those who might not be quite old enough for Harry Potter.

Ages: 8+

Rating: 4.5 stars

Listen here

11. Only Emma

Eight-year-old Emma is used to being the only child in the house, with all her Mum’s attention. But that soon changes when Anthony moves in. He’s 4 years old, loud and touches all her stuff. Any older sister can relate to that!

But as time goes on, Emma realises that having a little brother might not be as bad as she first thought. An uplifting story about family and getting along – what could be better when you’re all stuck in the house all together?

Ages: 7 – 11

Rating: 5 stars

Listen here

12. Little History of the World

For inquisitive minds forced to stay at home, this audio book might be the perfect cure for boredom. In 40 chapters lasting for almost ten hours, narrator E.H Gombich tells the story of world history from the Stone Age to the atomic bomb and beyond.

It creates a colourful picture of history and everything that has come before us, as well as introducing ideas about art and science to young ones.

Ages: 9+

Rating: 4.5 stars

Listen here

Get all these free books for kids and plenty more online at audible. Happy listening!