We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Providing the perfect soothing accompaniment to help children and adults alike to fall asleep, audiobooks are becoming ever more popular.

Not only are audiobooks a great alternative to staying on our screens, but they help create an unbeatable sense of calm before bedtime.

So much so, in fact, that sales of Carl-Johan Forssén Ehrlin’s bestselling The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep, which uses a unique language pattern to help children relax, have more than doubled during lockdown.

So why not make bedtime and naptime that bit more relaxing with our pick of audiobooks for bedtime – perfect for young listeners to enjoy before drifting off to sleep.

Ladybird Sleepy Tales, read by Candida Gubbins

Not only are these ten relaxing tales developed with The Children’s Sleep Charity, but they are also parent-tested and specially designed to help 3 to 6-year-olds wind down after a day of activity. Each tale featured on this audiobook is 15 minutes long and enhanced with soothing sound effects; listeners will become immersed in the world of magic and imagination throughout. These make for the ultimate quiet moment of relaxation before sleep arrives.

Ages: 3-6

LISTEN HERE

The Little Elephant Who Wants to Fall Asleep, read by Rachel Bavidge and Roy McMillan

From the author of global bestseller, The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep, featuring all-new child-tested, parent-approved techniques to reclaim bedtime. Little ones can join Ellen the Elephant on a journey through a magical forest to reach the point of sleep, meeting a range of vibrant and fantastical characters along the way. The calming experience this creates will help your child quickly drop off to sleep.

Ages: 3-6

LISTEN HERE

Peppa Pig: Bedtime Stories, read by John Sparkes

This unabridged, downloadable audiobook edition of Peppa Pig: Bedtime Stories brings together a collection of ten newly recorded audio stories based on the hit Peppa Pig TV show. Including dialogue, songs and sound effects from the show the stories showcase each of your child’s favourite characters from the show!

Ages: 3-5

LISTEN HERE

Puffin Sleepy Tales, read by Ellie Heydon

Designed to help children of 7+ feel calmer and more positive at the end of a long day, Puffin Sleepy Tales have also been developed with The Children’s Sleep Charity Puffin. Throughout each of the stories, listeners can walk through nature, stare up at the night sky or even brew their own happiness potion. Incorporating calming sound effects and gentle breathing exercises, these tales will help get your child in the right mind-set for sleep.

Ages: 7+

LISTEN HERE

Goodnight Spaceman and Other Stories, read by Rachel Bavidge Roy McMillan, and Tim Peake

This complete collection of ‘Goodnight’ Stories from author Michelle Robinson not only includes brand new recordings of each of her magical stories, including Goodnight Santa and Goodnight Pirate, but a special recording of Goodnight Spaceman. Read by astronaut Tim Peake, this addition was recorded live from The International Space Station and is sure to capture the imagination of little listeners!

Ages: 3-5

LISTEN HERE

Wind in the Willows, read by an ensemble cast including June Whitfield and James Saxon

This Puffin classic tale brings all the magic of Kenneth Grahame’s wonderful book to life for those slightly older listeners. Featuring a range of loveable animal characters, when Mole goes boating with Ratty instead of doing his spring-cleaning, his eyes are opened to a brand new world. As well as adventures on the river and in the Wild Wood, everybody’s favourite reckless toad, Mr Toad of Toad Hall, makes his presence felt. This is the perfect classic to get your children dreaming of nature and adventure.

Ages: 9-12

LISTEN NOW

Ladybird Bedtime Tales, read by Nigel Pilkington and Gemma Whelan

This gorgeous audiobook edition of Ladybird Bedtime Treasury read by Gemma Whelan and Nigel Pilkington is a wonderful collection of eight classic tales. Sure to entertain young children and introduce them to our own favourite fairy tales, including Rapunzel, The Enormous Turnip, The Wizard of Oz, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Heidi. Sensitively brought up to date for modern readers, this magical collection is an amazing choice for boys and girls alike.

Ages: 3-6

LISTEN HERE

In the Night Garden: The Bedtime Book, read by Mark Silk

Written by a child sleep expert, this transporting book is expertly designed to help little ones fall asleep. They are sure to be carried away by the soft, lullaby-like language of the story and as each of the Night Garden friends falls asleep, your child will feel encouraged to do the same.

Ages: 3-5

LISTEN HERE

Ten Minutes to Bed: Little Unicorn, read by Suranne Jones

Recorded specifically for bedtime, this magical story is full of sparkle and rainbows, as well as one naughty little unicorn! It transports listeners, beginning with lively wonder and journeying towards a gentle ending. The ten-minute countdown to bed that lies at the heart of this enchanting story will also help encourage sleepy little ones to feel ready for bedtime. The only question now is will Twinkle manage to get to bed on time?

Ages: 3-5

LISTEN HERE

Tom’s Midnight Garden by Philippa Pearce, read by an ensemble cast

Older readers will be delighted to meet young boy, Tom, who discovers a door to a secret garden nobody else knows about. Every time the clock strikes 13 in the hall of the house where he’s staying with his aunt and uncle, Tom can open the door and step back in time to the Victorian era. After visiting the magnificent garden, he befriends Hattie a girl around his age and the adventures soon begin. With musical accompaniments to the cast, this audiobook is sure to have your child longing to join him in their dreams.

Ages: 9-12

LISTEN NOW

