We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Baby Christmas outfits don't get cuter or more affordable than these!

Along with the latest must-have Christmas toys and decorations, baby Christmas outfits flood the high street every festive season, but with so many options to choose from, how do you know which one is the right one for your bundle of joy?

After all, they only celebrate their first Christmas once, and you want to make sure that the photos from the big day are adorable enough to display for many years come.

Fear not, because we’ve done the hard work for you, with our edit of the best baby Christmas outfits for 2020.

There’s options for girls and boys and a range of sizes, not to mention budgets – these adorable get-ups start from a rather reasonable £5.50.

From dresses to baby grows and of course, the classic Santa costume, here’s our pick of the top baby Christmas outfits the stores have to offer this year…

1) Knitted reindeer jumper and joggers Christmas outfit



Rudolph will get a new addition to his team with this adorable reindeer mini-me outfit. The cosy joggers and jumper set is a go-to for Christmas.

View at George ASDA – £11

2) Father Christmas baby outfit with hat

Cute, cuddly and the perfect Christmas outfit. How cute is the matching hat, too?

View at JoJo Maman Bébé – £21



3) Personalised reindeer baby robe with red nose

If you want to continue the festive fun for bath time, wrap up your little ones in this personalised robe. Just look at this little red Rudolph nose.

My First Years – £34

4) Penguin dungarees and forest print bodysuit



The penguin with a scarf on, the little woodland creature bodysuit – it’s just too much cuteness in one outfit to cope with.

View at George at ASDA £12

5) Organic cotton Christmas pudding bodysuit, tights and hat



Pop your little sweetie in this Xmas pud outfit and with matching hat and festive tights and your Christmas day will be complete.

View at John Lewis – £18

6) Cotton Christmas pudding sleepsuit outfit



Take the Christmas pud style through to nighttime with this amazing super-soft outfit.

View at Marks and Spencer – £15

7) Knitted fair isle pattern jumper and leggings set



For a more understated Christmas look, this teddy soldier cosy co-ord is a go-to. You’ll be able to get the use out of them after the big day, too.

View at Next – £18

8) Knitted Penguin Romper

In newborn to 24 months, get this penguin onesie for all your favourite little people.

View at George at ASDA – £9

9) The Snowman Christmas sleepsuit



The best way to spread Christmas cheer is with a hint of The Snowman. Start them young with one of the most-loved Xmas films with this little sleepsuit.

View at Next – £11

10) Baby Elf sleep set with hat set



‘Santa, I know him!’ Take inspiration from the classic film, Elf and get this little mini-me outfit.

View at JoJo Maman Bebe – £21

11) Girls Santa all-in-one outfit



The fluffy collar, the polka dots, the tutu and the little buckle shoe detail – we love this glam version of the Santa sleepsuit.

£25, Mamas & Papas

12) Unisex family Christmas sleepsuit



Perfect for every little person you know – this slogan sleeper is available for newborns up to 23 months.

View at Matalan – £6