If you’re invited to a baby shower, it’s good etiquette to bring along a gift for the mum-to-be.
It can be tricky to find the perfect gift for a baby shower, especially if it’s for someone else’s baby. You might not be too sure what their parents have already bought and what other family members are buying. Generally, essentials like stair gates, car seats, cots and changing tables will be purchased by the parents – to go perfectly with the baby’s bedroom!
Instead, friends and family might be asked to buy some less-essential (but still equally needed) items like toys, books and clothes.
It’s a great opportunity to flex your shopping habits and shop outside your comfort zone, how often do we buy for babies?
And what’s even better, is there are so many exciting baby shower gifts out there. From adorable clothing to high-tech gadgets designed to help with the day-to-day life of living with a newborn.
So in order to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best products on the high street from some of our favourite brands, such as M&S, The White Company, Boots, John Lewis and more. Their shelves are stacked full of the best baby products to welcome the new little one in your life.
There’s something for every budget, too, with bargain buys alongside some luxurious purchases.
If you’re looking not to spend a fortune, why not pair up with a friend and split the cost? You’ll be able to buy something really exciting, while only paying half the cost – plus it will be double as special.
There are quite a few products to choose from in our round up – including bathrobes from The White Company, socks and even a bespoke baby hamper in amongst the mix – so you’ll be spoilt for choice!
Shop our gallery below for some of the best baby shower gifts on sale at the moment
Pull-Along Loki Lion Toy, The White Company, £26
This is Loki Lion, a toy made from super soft EP velboa. Complete with a faux-fur mane and tail, this lion is attached by Velcro on his feet to a set of wooden wheels. Perfect for a little one that has just learnt to walk, send them off with a friend in tow on every adventure.
Little Animal Dribble Bib, £10
It’s hard to resist these adorable unisex dribble bibs - which are bound to come in handy for any new mum. The cotton pieces come in various different designs including a fox, fish and cat. Dribbling never looked so cute!
Peter Rabbit Memory Book, £14.99
A memory book is always a great baby shower present as it’s unlikely a mum-to-be will buy one for herself. This cute Peter Rabbit book from John Lewis includes spaces for photographs and baby hand and footprints, it also features a pocket at the back for keepsakes to be stored in.
2020 Dated Bear Comforter, The White Company, £16
This gorgeous white bear marks the soon-to-be little one’s year of birth. It’s an incredibly soft toy, embroidered with ‘2020’ so they’ll have it as a keepsake forever. Unlike the regular teddies, this one stands out from the crowd.
Baby hamper, £65
For a quintessentially British baby gift, why not opt for this London gift set? It includes a cotton sleepsuit (with a bib), a printed blanket and hat set and a London bear comforter. What’s more, each character and motif on the products have been exclusively sketched by The White Company team.
Gro Egg Room Thermometer, £13
This room thermometer is designed to help maintain the perfect sleep environment for babies. It intelligently notifies parents whether the temperature in a room is too low, too high or just right. This clever gadget is affordable, too - coming in at just £13.
The Bespoke Baby Bundle Or Hamper, £48
Not On The High Street always delivers on the bespoke goods and this DIY baby hamper proves so. Customers can select the products they think will make the perfect gift for their recipient. There are a number of items to choose from, including a knitted bunny rattle, a swaddling muslin (in various colours), knitted booties, milestone cards, woodland wardrobe dividers, a 100% cotton white hooded baby towel, dribble bib, a bunny teether, a wooden teething ring and more.
Hinwo Baby Diaper Caddy, £15.99
Anything designed to take the stress out of changing a nappy is likely to go down well with a mum-to-be. This nappy caddy is the perfect practical gift for a baby shower. Created with three main parts and 10 invisible pockets, the piece caters for every nappy-changing need. It also comes in eight jazzy designs.
Pabobo Calm Ocean Musical Projector, £45
Sleeping is a key part of any newborn’s day-to-day life, and this musical projector is made to help with just that. It has three different phases of intensity, designed to help a baby relax and drift off.
Baby Socks Gift Set, £14.99
If you’re looking to get something slightly different, these gender neutral socks tick all the right boxes. They are adorned with hilarious captions such as “Hi, I’m new here” and “If you can read this, bring me milk.” Each set comes with four different socks.
Fleece Romper, £30
This adorable romper from The White Company is quite literally the definition of cosy. It’s made up of fleece on the outside but has a stripy cotton jersey lining the inside. It also features the brand’s signature 3D ears, which can be seen across other products.
Cotton Hats, £3
You can't go round with a cotton baby hat - especially when they're priced at jus £1.50 each.
Hydrocotton Baby Robe, The White Company, £28
Made from hydrocotton, a pure cotton material, this adorable hooded robe is absorbent and fast drying. Featuring two pockets, a tie belt and little teddy ears on the hood it’s the perfect thing to wrap up a baby straight out of the bath.
Organic Cotton 1 Tog Star Design Sleeping Bag, £18
A baby sleeping bag is something bound to be used by new mums time and time again. This adorable one from M&S is made from pure organic cotton and has a gorgeous gender neutral star print.
aden + anais Muslin Cloths, £21
A muslin cloth is a failsafe baby gift that’s bound to get lots of use. John Lewis have these adorable jungle animal ones made from 100% cotton.