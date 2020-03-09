We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re invited to a baby shower, it’s good etiquette to bring along a gift for the mum-to-be.

It can be tricky to find the perfect gift for a baby shower, especially if it’s for someone else’s baby. You might not be too sure what their parents have already bought and what other family members are buying. Generally, essentials like stair gates, car seats, cots and changing tables will be purchased by the parents – to go perfectly with the baby’s bedroom!

Instead, friends and family might be asked to buy some less-essential (but still equally needed) items like toys, books and clothes.

It’s a great opportunity to flex your shopping habits and shop outside your comfort zone, how often do we buy for babies?

And what’s even better, is there are so many exciting baby shower gifts out there. From adorable clothing to high-tech gadgets designed to help with the day-to-day life of living with a newborn.

So in order to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best products on the high street from some of our favourite brands, such as M&S, The White Company, Boots, John Lewis and more. Their shelves are stacked full of the best baby products to welcome the new little one in your life.

There’s something for every budget, too, with bargain buys alongside some luxurious purchases.

If you’re looking not to spend a fortune, why not pair up with a friend and split the cost? You’ll be able to buy something really exciting, while only paying half the cost – plus it will be double as special.

There are quite a few products to choose from in our round up – including bathrobes from The White Company, socks and even a bespoke baby hamper in amongst the mix – so you’ll be spoilt for choice!

