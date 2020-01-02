From feeding apps to baby monitors, save time and money with the best iPhone and Android baby apps for new mums.

Becoming a mum for the first time can be an amazing, but overwhelming, experience. Remember the days of having a full eight hours a night? Us neither.

Even if you’ve had kids before, we all get a bit stressed with the demands of motherhood from time to time and it’s always handy to have a few tips and tricks to make our lives easier. The best place to get instant advice and guidance is the handy little gadget in your back pocket.

Yep, you guessed it! Your smart phone has the magical ability of downloading a range of baby apps right this second – and they might just make nursing a newborn that little bit easier. From baby trackers to baby monitors, lullabies to baby food recipes, it’s safe to say there’s an app for everything these days.

But with so much on offer, even picking the best baby apps can be a very daunting for a new parent. Especially when you’ve only just worked out exactly which way the nappy goes round.

This is our list of the best baby apps for new mums

These baby apps will make your life a tiny bit easier while you’re caring for your new bundle of joy, from reminding you when your next feeding time is, to providing your little one with a little entertainment so you can finally have a cup of tea. So pop the kettle on, grab five minutes away from mum duties and find out which apps you can download for that extra bit of tranquility below.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not find out which kind of whatsapp mum you are – from the health scare mum right through to the organiser.

The Night Feed app

Created by lifestyle blogger and new mum Ruth Crilly, the Night Feed app describes itself as a ‘sanctuary for the sleep deprived’. Ruth knows first hand how lonely the nights can be when you’re struggling with a newborn, after having a difficult time with her second child, spending many a night feeling sleep deprived and isolated.

The Night Feed includes exclusive content from Ruth herself, as well as Q&As with midwives, breastfeeding-friendly clothes and talks from paediatricians. The ‘Feed Tracker’ allows mums to track the time and length of each feed.

There’s also the opportunity to connect with other mums who are in the same position. Ruth said: ‘I longed for somewhere to go through the night, where there would be people just like me – knackered and overwhelmed but still retaining a sense of humour. I wanted to chat with them, share my experiences with them and know I wasn’t alone.’

Available on iOS and Android

The Wonder Weeks app

Wondering what stage your baby is developing at? This baby app is an informative little app, which helps you track and understand your baby’s cognitive development. With video explanations and over 500 facts, the week-by-week updates are informative, fun to follow and a notes feature helps you learn at your own pace. Available on iOS and Android

Meeting Other Mums app