The best nursing pillows are a real saviour for breastfeeding mothers, offering support for the baby but also for a woman's back, neck and arms.

The best breastfeeding pillows are incredibly versatile and have a long life span, as not only can they be used by feeding babies but they can also support women during pregnancy to make sleeping more comfortable. When an infant is a little older, they also work well for tummy time and as a place for them to sit on their own.

We’ve rounded up some of the best on the market, including familiar favourites such as Boppy and bbhugme – which customers cannot get enough of. So, whatever your budget and breastfeeding need, there’s likely to be something to suit.

How to choose the best nursing pillow?

A pillow is a breastfeeding essential, but how do you know what to look out for when buying one? Sarah Beeson MBE, a former health visitor and author of parenting guide Happy Baby, Happy Family, says, “A breastfeeding pillow should be comfortable for feeding for you and your baby. Choose one that will provide good head support for your baby and take the pressure off your arms, neck, shoulders and back. Many mums choose a pillow that also works as a pregnancy pillow though you may want to consider one that folds up small for when you’re out and about. Choose a pillow that’s got a washable cover and is wipeable. It should be fire retardant and made from natural fibres for a chemical-free and hypoallergenic product.”

Some products feature straps which can help secure a pillow in place while you feed, while others double up as a seat which can be used for your baby to support them on their own. It’s best to have a think about what you want your breastfeeding pillow to deliver on – whether that’s comfort, convenience, back support or multiple functions. Once you’ve identified those key areas, it’ll be easier for you to carry out your search. When looking for the best breastfeeding pillows, it’s also worth thinking about your preferred breastfeeding position and if a pillow can accommodate that.

Best overall: Chicco Boppy Pregnancy and Baby Nursing Pillow

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 52 x 15 x 48 cm, 1.1kg | Suitable for: From birth / pregnancy support

Pros Cons ✅ Great for both breastfeeding and bottle-feeding

✅ Highly-rated by customers

✅ Both pillow and cover is machine washable

✅ Suitable from birth ❌ No strap around for additional back support

❌ On the firm side rather than soft

❌ Not adjustable to fit around the waist

View at Mamas and Papas | £19.99

The brand has been making nursing pillows for over 25 years, so it’s safe to say it knows its stuff. The pillow was also a winner in the 2019 What To Expect awards, by the pregnancy and parenting brand. This award-winning nursing pillow has many uses rolled into one. Not only can it be used to help feed a young baby, but it can also be used during pregnancy to help support your back, or knees and bump if you’re sleeping on your side. Alongside this, the breastfeeding pillow also can be used as a nest for relaxation when a baby gets a little older, as well as for tummy time and to help maintain their balance when sitting alone. The soft and stable pillow is designed to keep your body in a correct position and help your baby peacefully by sitting around your waistline. It also features removable cotton covers and both the pillow and the covers are machine washable.

In fact, one mum was so happy with the product she wrote that she couldn’t find a bad thing to say about it. She wrote, “Bought it while I struggle to breastfeed after c-section. Couldn’t do it without this pillow, absolutely life saver. Would recommend for any new mum.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: Mums absolutely love this pregnancy and nursing pillow and we can see why – it’s affordable, versatile and compact. It’s not going to take up lots of room on the sofa, like some nursing pillows do, and we love that you can use it throughout pregnancy too. There aren’t many baby products that represent such great value for money. This is our pick for the best breastfeeding pillow overall.



The best budget: Widgey Feeding Nursing & Pregnancy Pillow



Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 60 x 16 x 49cm, 700g | Suitable for: From birth / pregnancy support

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight

✅ Very stable

✅ Can be used solely by baby

✅ Removable cover ❌ Hand wash only

❌ Firmer rather than soft

❌ Some customers have noted it doesn’t fit around their waist

View at John Lewis | £26.99

This best-selling breastfeeding pillow at John Lewis has glowing reviews and comes in an exclusive grey stripe print for the retailer. As with many other products on the market, this pillow can be used for feeding, but also to provide back and knee support. The pillow is also nice and stable, so helps a baby stay in the right position for feeding. One mum said, “Lovely soft cushion which has a lovely warmth to it. Very soft but also very stable so baby stays in the right position. The cover washes very well and goes in a dryer.”

While another reviewer said it was her pick as the breastfeeding pillow, as it was the perfect shape for their baby to sleep in. They commented, “This is our second pillow as we have one downstairs and one in our bedroom. It’s the perfect size and plumpness for keeping our little one at the right height and the cover is super soft as well. The case it comes in acts as a great carry case if we’re visiting family, for example.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: This is another great value option and our pick as the best budget breastfeeding pillow. It’s firmer than other nursing pillows so not quite as easy to mould around your baby or your body, but if you’re looking for an inexpensive option from a reliable brand, this is it.



The best premium: My Brest Friend Deluxe nursing pillow

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 38 x 59 x 15 cm, 720g | Suitable for: From birth

Pros Cons ✅ Backrest provides extra support for mum

✅ Pocket for easy small-space storage

✅ Flat surface to prevent baby from rolling toward chest ❌ Fastening creates extra step for breastfeeding

❌ Pillow itself is not washable

❌ Doesn’t always fit around post-pregnancy waist

View at Amazon | £69.99

The flat shape of this breastfeeding pillow is to ensure an infant doesn’t slide into the space between the cushion and the breast. This pillow was a winner at the 2019 What To Expect awards, for its versatile nature. It takes a mother’s comfort into account with a built-in backrest, which helps to promote good posture and prevents aches.

The wraparound design also includes an adjustable strap which can be fastened around the mother to help the baby stay in place – taking the strain off. This has also been designed so it can be adjusted with one hand as, let’s face it, that’s all you’ll have free when feeding. The silent release clip also lets you remove the pillow without waking your baby.

In addition to this, there’s a storage compartment which is great for keeping bits and pieces during feeds, such as snacks or a phone.

Customers have noted that while this pillow is a bit more expensive than other ones on the market, it’s well worth spending a little more. One commented, “Fantastic feeding pillow. Worth every penny. I started with a very cheap one, which didn’t help at all. This one is supportive for your back, so baby and mum are comfortable. Because it straps around the waist, it doesn’t move, the baby does not fall between the pillow and mum, and the baby stays in the right position. I have recommended it to all my friends.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: We’d recommend this nursing pillow if you suffer with a sore back, as the design seems to help support good posture, preventing the aches and pains that easily develop during long feeding sessions. The adjustable strap makes it really easy to get comfortable. The pocket is our favourite feature though – never find yourself without snacks whilst feeding again!

Best after a C-section: Lansinoh Breastfeeding Pillow

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 27 x 21 x 13 cm, 380g | Suitable for: From birth

Pros Cons ✅ Cheaper than other products

✅ Lightweight

✅ Portable ❌ Needs to be held in position

❌ Customers have noted the pillow could be higher

❌ Bit more fiddly than others

View at Amazon | £16.99

This breastfeeding pillow is a more compact option for those who don’t want a huge pillow taking up all the space. Ideal for C-section tummies, this product slides onto the arm, rather than around the waist, and allows a mother to naturally bring her baby up to the breast to nurse rather than leaning over. This is the ideal positioning for latching and to avoid back pain. It’s also super lightweight and portable which means it’s easy to manoeuvre and carry. It can be used in multiple hold styles including cradle hold and rugby hold, so is adaptable to a mother’s preference.

Some reviewers have commented that they prefer this style to the typical U-shape pillows. One said, “This cushion was a god-send! I had the standard U shaped nursing pillows but found them uncomfortable to use as my baby increased in size (as she grew > 7 lb) – she was a prem baby! I also had backache from breastfeeding. This pillow took all the awkwardness of breastfeeding in the cradle hold position away. You can also do a rugby hold with this pillow but I prefer the standard cradle hold. So soft, comfortable and easy to use.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: We love this innovatively-designed nursing pillow. Some mums just find they don’t get on well with the crescent-shaped ones that you pop on your lap, and this tends to impress them. It’s machine washable and small enough to pop in your change bag – what’s not to love?!

Best for body support: bbhugme Nursing Pillow

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 38 x 59 x 15 cm, 720g | Suitable for: From birth / pregnancy support

Pros Cons ✅ Can be adapted for different sizes and positions

✅ Can be adapted for different firmnesses

✅ Can also be used as a hip rest

✅ Cover machine washable

✅ Has a travel bag so can be taken on the go ❌ Slightly more expensive than other products on the market

❌ Inner pillow cannot be washed

❌ Quite bulky

View at Oxygen Boutique | £65

This nursing pillow was designed by a chiropractor, so you can rest assured it’s been made with comfort in mind. With a beanbag texture, the pillow not only supports your neck and shoulders but it’s designed to be tied around your waist, so that the baby and pillow stay in the same position the whole time. It also has two “pebbles” at each end which can help make the pillow more firm or softer for your baby – depending on your preference. This function is great if you’ve had a C-section birth as the pillow can help protect the scar, while also helping to distribute the weight of the baby around the body. It can also double up as a hip rest, for a mother to rest her baby on when carrying.

The breastfeeding pillow, made with eco-friendly materials, is available in two different colours – grey, or pale pink – and even comes with its own travel bag, so it can be easily taken on-the-go. What’s more, the cover is machine washable so if things get a little messy, it’s easy to pop it into the washing machine – or simply wipe down.

One reviewer commented on its versatile nature, saying, “This is by far the best purchase I made for the arrival of our new baby! This pillow has been useful from the late stages of pregnancy where it gave me comfort when resting, to the early stages of breastfeeding, and even now when baby is six month old and plays with it as it supports his little body when he sits up. It’s so soft and lovely to touch and easy to move about with. Great design! Warmly recommended!”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: We’re huge fans of this stylish, versatile nursing pillow. It ticks so many boxes – it’s eco-friendly, you can adjust the firmness, and the cover is machine washable. If you’ve had a c-section, this is definitely the nursing pillow you need.

Over The Rainbow Deluxe quilted 4-in-1 Nursing Pillow

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 46 x 45 x 16cm, 680g | Suitable for: From birth

Pros Cons ✅ Multiple uses.

✅ Good value for money.

✅ Adjustable. ❌ Not as soft as other pillows

❌ Customers have reported it’s not very supportive for a baby

❌ Cover material and the stuffing of the pillow not super high quality

View at Amazon | £25.95

Over the years this nursing pillow has picked up many accolades for its quality, such as the Made for Mums 2017 bronze award and the silver in 2018. This deluxe nursing pillow is secured around your waist with ties for a snug fit and to stop it moving in the middle of a feed, allowing you to relax your neck, back and arms. Ultimately, it helps takes the pressure off your neck, arms and back by strapping into place.

The quilted design means it’s also incredibly comfortable for your baby to lie on and it comes with a mini pillow which goes under the baby’s head for extra support, as well as some extra height (if they need it).

It’s fitted with a wide, adjustable, nappy-style harness so you can safely lie your baby on the pillow on their back without them slipping down (this can be moved to the reverse side when feeding). This breastfeeding pillow is also great for using during tummy time, to keep your baby upright as they learn to sit.

One customer gushed, “My son loves this. He slept on it and feeds on it. I took it to the hospital and helped so much with breastfeeding latching and positioning. I’ve washed it and it comes out the same. We use it all the time and still has kept its shape. I like the design as well nice and colourful he watches the colours.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: If you like the idea of being able to adjust the nursing pillow to fit you perfectly, this is for you, although some mums might find it a bit fiddly. Our favourite feature is the fact that you can safely use this to support your baby during tummy time, and when your little one is learning to sit independently.

Niimo Nursing Pillow

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 45 x 24 x 18 cm, 900g | Suitable for: From birth

Pros Cons ✅ So many designs to choose from

✅ Flexible loop fastening

✅ Whole pillow and cover is machine washable

✅ 100% cotton ❌ Colour and quality of the fabric might be affected after washing and drying

❌ Zip isn’t best quality

❌ Some customers have noted the material tearing

View at Amazon | £26.90

This all-rounder nursing pillow offers back support while breastfeeding, but also can be used when a baby gets older. Made of 100% breathable cotton, the Niimo pillowcase can be removed through a hidden zipped and popped in the wash.

It’s filled with polystyrene microspheres, which allow adapting the shape of the cushion to different positions – making it a versatile pillow. It fastens together via a loop to provide a large cushion for back support or when breastfeeding. But it can also be used as a tool for your child and their balance. For example, it can be placed under your child while they try to take their first steps – to avoid dangerous falls.

These Niimo nursing pillows come in a variety of cute patterns and designs, from grey and pink hearts to polka dots – so there’s something for everyone.

One customer wrote the positive impact the pillow had on their breastfeeding experience, saying, “This has been a lifesaver for me. I was determined to breastfeed my baby but really struggled with latching. It felt like a battle every time I fed and it was emotionally draining. I was close to giving up until I gave this pillow a try. I can now get my baby in the right position and in a way that’s most comfortable for me and best for my back. Latching can still be a struggle at times but I know I would have given up breastfeeding completely without this pillow.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: The polystyrene filling in this nursing pillow means it probably won’t appeal to green-minded mums, but there’s no denying that this is easy to mould around your body and your baby to help you get the optimal latch. We like that it has a 100% cotton machine washable cover for easy cleaning between feeds.

Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 35 x 15 x 42 cm, 1kg | Suitable for: From birth / pregnancy support

Pros Cons ✅ Multifunctional: can be used in pregnancy and after birth

✅ Cheaper pillow

✅ Not too bulky ❌ Cotton-polyester mix

❌ Not incredibly plump

❌ Quite small

View at Amazon| £33.30

This breastfeeding pillow will stand the test of time, seeing you through pregnancy and breastfeeding, too. From 20 weeks onwards, it can be difficult for pregnant women to sleep comfortably – especially with a big bump. But this pillow is designed to help. The tail of the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow is designed to neatly and compactly sit between the legs of pregnant women as they sleep – which helps to align hips and provide the necessary relief.

When the baby arrives it also doubles up as a nursing pillow – the soft cotton jersey is also a comfortable material for a little one to nestle into. One customer commented, “The flat part in the middle is where your back rests and you wrap the rest around your body [for feeding].”

In reviews, many mums commented on how handy they found the pillow before birth, too. Once commented, “This pillow is so comfy, it’s like a hug that lasts all night. It doesn’t take up loads of room in the bed or make you too hot and it does the job.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: This is one of our favourite nursing pillows because mums who test it out rave about it so much. It’s incredibly comfortable and supportive during pregnancy, and although it seems quite big for use during feeding, it’s actually really easy to squash into the perfect shape, creating a little cocoon for your feeding times.

ClevaMama ClevaCushion

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size: 48 x 58 x 12cm | Suitable for: From birth

Pros Cons ✅ Features extra comfort insert

✅ Comfortable around stomach

✅ Can be used for tummy time

✅ Includes a baby nest – an extra comfort insert ❌ With so many functions, it can be difficult to transform the pillow

❌ Doesn’t come with a lot of instructions

❌ Can deflate

View at Smyths | £44.99

This nursing pillow is made with advanced ClevaFoam technology which protects the round shape of a baby’s head and aims to prevent Flat Head Syndrome, as well as reducing pressure on the back of a little one’s head. It’s also hypoallergenic – so is ideal for babies who suffer from asthma and allergies.

This one will stand the test of time, as not only can it be used for feeding but it also works well for tummy time and as a bolster seat. What’s more, the Baby Nest (the extra comfort insert that comes with it) can offer support in prams and highchairs.

If the Smyths website is anything to go by, it seems this breastfeeding pillow has gone down a treat with mothers with an overall 4.6 rating out of 5. One person wrote, “This is a great cushion for nursing. It is plump enough to give the baby support and comfortable around the stomach. My baby also used it for tummy time and support whilst sitting. The cover very good quality and machine washable. One of the better ones out there. Would highly recommend.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: This is another breastfeeding pillow that we’ve seen do really well in consumer reviews. It’s so versatile – mums love that they can get so much use out of such an affordable product. We’re also big fans of ClevaFoam and the peace of mind it give mums who are worried about Flat Head Syndrome.

Bamibi Pregnancy Pillow and Nursing Pillow

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 42.8 x 25.2 x 20.8 cm, 1.8kg | Suitable for: From birth / pregnancy support

Pros Cons ✅ Three different functions in one pillow

✅ Made of cotton ❌ Takes up a lot of space

❌ Doesn’t fasten around waist

❌ Cheaper material

View at Amazon | £29.99

This slightly larger breastfeeding pillow focuses on different areas of support for a mother. This three-in-one product can be used solely by mums, solely by babies and by both together at the same time, Not only does this pillow offer back support for pregnant mums, but it also helps with neck, shoulders, arms, side and legs. It also can hold a baby as the clasp keeps the ends together, so it can be used as an infant lounger or lap pillow to feed your newborn.

One customer praised its multi-functional use, saying, “I bought this pillow before my little one was born. I held myself back with my first but decided I wouldn’t with this pregnancy. It was a life saver for my back and tummy when I couldn’t get comfortable. Nursing with this pillow is just amazing. It frees both of my hands when I’m nursing. After my C-section I had severe swelling, this pillow was perfect to elevate my legs. The only qualm I have is the smaller pillow is easy to be pushed around when she gets upset. But that’s it. Would definitely suggest this pillow.”

This nursing pillow is made of 100% cotton which is machine washable, whereas the pillow itself is made with polyester filling. So it’s easy to maintain and keep clean.

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: Multifunctional products like this one always score well in our consumer tests, because mums love having practical items of baby gear that serve more than one purpose. Who doesn’t appreciate value for money!? This is really affordable for an item that you can use from pregnancy right through to when your baby starts learning to sit up.

Infantino Elevate Adjustable Nursing Pillow

Star-rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size and weight: 29 x 27 x 41 cm, 1.1kg | Suitable for: From birth

Pros Cons ✅ Super adjustable as baby grows

✅ Easy for storage

✅Good for travelling

✅ Three different heights ❌ Made of polyester rather than cotton

❌ Might have to hold the pillow

❌Some customers have said the texture of the material isn’t nice

View at Amazon | £39.90

This customisable nursing pillow helps you maintain the ideal position for feeding. This innovative pillow helps you create the ideal position for your growing little one. Simply adjust the layered petals to create the perfect angle for small newborns, growing infants and older babies. It can also be easily folded up, so is perfect for storing away or for travelling.

Commenting on the adjustable levels, one reviewer wrote, “I love that it has many levels depending on how I’m sitting or laying. A newborn body fits perfectly in the span of the pillow and makes it easy for me to do work while I’m feeding her because there is a small barrier that can prevent her from slipping off easily.”

Some customers added that other breastfeeding pillows on the market require the use of another pillow underneath to reach the breast, whereas one person pointed out this isn’t necessary with this product. One wrote, “Finally, someone came up with a functional breastfeeding pillow! I had a Boppy style nursing pillow and then I had to put a pillow under THAT pillow to get it level to my newborn – AND still not comfortable! I love that it has many levels depending on how I’m sitting or laying.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: In consumer reviews, mums have commented that they don’t know how they ever did without this. It’s one of those versatile items of baby gear that solve a problem you didn’t realise you had – if you’ve ever found yourself propping a cushion under your nursing pillow because it’s just not quite high enough to offer the support you need, this is for you!

The MoonWomb breastfeeding pillow





Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Size: 84 x 40 x 23cm| Suitable for: From birth / pregnancy support

Pros Cons ✅ Unique moon shape to curve with belly and baby

✅ Great customer reviews

✅ Good for different breastfeeding positions

✅ Long-lasting ❌ More expensive than other products

❌ Not compact

❌ Additional £ 60.04 delivery

VIEW AT ETSY | £110.69

This organic cotton breastfeeding pillow comes with a removable sachet of organic lavender and chamomile flowers, that will help to calm you and your baby. This moon-shaped pillow on Etsy fits snugly around a growing pregnant belly but also, when baby arrives, it keeps an infant close to a mother so it can properly latch. The generous size means there’s no need for hunching or leaning and the shape allows for different breastfeeding positions, such as the cradle, football or even for twins. With more than 150 glowing reviews, there’s no denying that this versatile product has impressed mothers. While it’s slightly more expensive than other pillows on the market, many customers have said it’s worth spending a little more.

One buyer said, “This pillow is worth every penny! I love it so much. It arrived with every detail beautiful, even the drawstring on the bag to keep it in is a perfect wooden heart. The artistry and craftsmanship that went into making it is obvious, it smells like lavender and most importantly it is amazingly comfortable.” While another added, “I love this pillow. So great for nursing and also using for my legs and other recovery positions from childbirth.”

GoodtoKnow consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: Not everyone is a fan of lavender and chamomile but if you are, this is the nursing pillow you need – and our choice as the best premium breastfeeding pillow. It’s cleverly designed and while it’s more expensive than other similar products, this one really impresses the mums who have tried it.

Are breastfeeding pillows worth it?

Vicki Renz, founder of parenting platform Oh My Mama Body, tells GoodtoKnow, “In my opinion, breastfeeding pillows are a vital investment for our health and wellbeing as, on average, a woman breastfeeds for 1800 hours a year. Breastfeeding pillows support your back, avoiding chronic back pain and migraines caused by bad posture due to breastfeeding.”

Overall, mothers opt for breastfeeding pillows to offer their arms, necks and backs some relief from having to hold a baby on their own. A breastfeeding pillow simply takes the strain off, while providing comfort for your little one while they feed.

As with any baby product, some are more expensive than others, but there are cheaper, mid-range and pricer pillows depending on how much you want to spend and what added extras you want from the pillow. We’ve included a selection in our roundup to cater to every budget.

Which is better Boppy or My Brest Friend?

Both Boppy and My Brest Friend pillows come out on top as customer favourites – and each has its own unique selling points.

The Boppy pillow is great for both breastfeeding and bottle-feeding and both the cover and the pillow itself are machine washable – so it’s a handy product for those messy feeds. While the My Brest Friend pillow features a built-in back rest, which helps to promote good posture and prevent aches, as well as an adjustable strap which can be fastened around the mother to help the baby stay in place – taking the strain off the body. So, if you’re looking for more back support, the My Brest Friend pillow could be a more suitable option, while if you’re looking for comfort and convenience with an easy-wash appeal then Boppy could be a better bet.