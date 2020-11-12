We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Find the perfect set of wheels for your baby with our comprehensive guide to the best pushchair, buggy or stroller from birth to toddlerhood.

A pushchair, buggy or stroller is by far one of the most expensive items you’ll buy for your baby, so it’s a decision worth taking your time over. Choose wisely, and you’ll have a set of wheels that will make your baby’s days as comfy as can be, whilst also helping to make your life as a parent that little bit easier.

You can easily end up spending as much on a pushchair as you might spend on a second-hand car, so set your budget before you start shopping. But there’s no need to spend a fortune if you’d rather not – there are many excellent affordable options, too. In this buying guide, we’ve included pushchairs to suit all budgets at a range of different price points.

We’ve also included buggies to suit different lifestyle needs, from city strollers to rural buggies, and from lightweight, travel-friendly options to more robust pushchairs designed to withstand daily use with a growing child over several years. From reversible seats to off-road wheels, here’s everything you need to consider before you buy.



Best pushchair at a glance

We think the Nuna Triv is the best overall pushchair, buggy or stroller you can buy. It’s robust yet impressively light and compact, so it’s an excellent travel choice and a practical option if you use public transport frequently or expect to be lifting it in and out of your car boot. Beyond that, the Nuna Triv is a clever combination of a sturdy, versatile travel system with all the perks of a lightweight buggy. We love that it has a reversible seat unit, so you can choose whether your baby faces you or the direction of travel, and that it has an easy fold mechanism and great suspension to cope with all sorts of terrain from the park to the pavement.

All the pushchairs in this line-up have a compatible carrycot attachment or a reclinable, lie-flat seat, so they’re suitable for use from birth through to toddlerhood. Our panel of mums tested these pushchairs over a period of several weeks with their babies aged between two months and two years old.

Best pushchair overall: Nuna Triv – John Lewis | £450

Best premium pushchair: iCandy Lime Lifestyle –John Lewis |£675

Best budget pushchair: Joie Versatrax – Argos | £300

Ickle Bubba Globe Prime Stroller – Ickle Bubba | £239

Silver Cross Reflex Quartz – Amazon | £220

Cosatto Woosh XL Pushchair – Cosatto | £299.95

Cybex Melio Carbon Stroller – John Lewis | £413.95

Graco Breaze Lite Stroller – Amazon | £100

Ergobaby Metro Stroller – Amazon |£269.90

Joolz Day + – Boots | £929

Mamas & Papas Strada – Mamas & Papas | £699

How to choose the best pushchair, buggy or stroller for your baby



Working out which buggy, pushchair or stroller you should buy is complicated. There are a lot of different factors to consider, from how much the pushchair weighs – especially important if you’re going to be lugging it in and out of your car boot or taking it on public transport – to whether the wheels will cope with the kind of terrain you’ll be tackling daily.

The first thing to consider is where you’ll be using it. You should choose a buggy with wheels specifically designed for that purpose. The best pushchair for nipping over shiny shop floors and navigating urban pavements is one with a compact frame and small wheels that swivel to help with manoeuvrability when tackling kerbs and narrow or crowded spaces. But if you spend more time in the park than in the city and your weekends involve lots of time outdoors, you’ll need a sturdier frame with all-weather fabrics and all-terrain wheels that can handle uneven ground.

Think, too, about where you’ll keep the pushchair when it’s not in use. If you drive, choose a buggy that fits neatly in your car boot without taking up all the space. If you’ll be storing the buggy in your hallway, choose a compact model that you won’t struggle to squeeze past. And to reduce the chances of the pushchair springing open and whacking you on the shins every time you open the front door, choose one that’s freestanding when folded.

1. Best pushchair overall: Nuna Triv



A sturdy yet light and compact travel system that folds easily



Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 8.8kg | Suitable for: birth – 22kg

Pros Cons ✅ A full travel system with all the features of a compact stroller

✅ Seat unit is reversible and easy to adjust

✅ Thoughtfully designed ❌ Light to lift but a little heavy to push uphill

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £450

With a reversible seat unit and a compact, lightweight frame, this pushchair converts easily to a travel system with the addition of the carrycot or one of the compatible car seats. It has a leatherette height-adjustable handlebar – handy for parents of different heights – plus all-wheel suspension and front swivel wheel locks for a smooth ride on all types of terrain.

Katie Archer, mum to Rory, seven months, says: “We both loved the Nuna Triv, which offers the best of a traditional travel system and a compact city stroller. You can tell it’s a premium pushchair from the quality of the materials and the design details but it doesn’t just look good – it’s also incredibly easy to use. It really delivers on its promise of being compact and easy to fold one-handed. It’s light to lift and feels much sturdier than other compact strollers. It’s marketed as a city stroller, but it feels much more capable of taking on bumpy parks or countryside walks than other products in this category. It has great suspension and tough wheels, so it tackled potholes and uneven curbs with ease. Rory loved being able to face me and seemed very comfortable in the padded merino wool insert.”

Our tester’s favourite features are the sturdy, extendable sun canopy and the huge shopping basket. She also rates the rain cover, calling it the best she’s seen because of a cleverly-designed pocket which folds over the frame to protect it from splashes. Although pricey, we feel the Nuna Triv is worth the investment for such a robustly-designed travel system that ticks every box in what we look for in a buggy, and which can carry you through many years of use from birth to toddlerhood.

Read our full review of the Nuna Triv pushchair



2. Best premium pushchair: iCandy Lime Lifestyle



A super-stylish, high-quality travel system

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 7.5kg |Suitable for: birth – 3 years

Pros Cons ✅ Stylish design

✅ Carrycot suitable for overnight sleeping

✅ Integrated ride-on board for toddlers ❌ The carrycot feels quite big for a newborn

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS |£675

This stylish travel system is available to buy as a complete bundle consisting of the pushchair frame with seat unit (which can be parent-facing or front-facing) and carrycot, as well as a changing bag and cosy foot muff. It also comes with rain covers, car seat adaptors (so you can easily attach a car seat to the chassis) and elevator adaptors, which allow you to position the parent-facing seat closer to you. It folds compactly compared to other travel systems, which is handy for fitting it neatly in your car boot or storing it at home when it’s not in use.



Emily-Ann Elliott, mum to Betty, two, and Ted, two months says: “It’s very stylish and everything feels really well made and easy to use – it’s sturdy to push, without being too heavy, and the suspension makes it easy to manoeuvre on rough ground.”

Our tester’s standout features are the integrated ride-on board – brilliant if you have two little ones because a tired toddler can hop aboard – and the fact that the carrycot can be used for overnight sleeping. “That saved us having to take an extra cot with us when travelling away overnight,” she says. “I also love the big shopping basket, and the fact that the changing bag can be carried as a backpack.”

This is an ideal travel system for busy parents who want a high-quality pushchair that’s built to last and which can adapt as your family grows – it’s a great choice for a first baby if you’re hoping to have another baby in the not-too-distant future. This bundle is available at John Lewis in black, charcoal grey and navy blue, priced £675. These colours, as well as the taupe design, are also available at iCandy, priced £750.



Read our full review of the iCandy Lime Lifestyle pushchair

3. Best budget pushchair: Joie Versatrax



A great value versatile pushchair

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 11.7kg | Suitable for: birth to 22kg (approx. 4 years)

Pros Cons ✅ Versatile design with reversible seat

✅ Large shopping basket, accessible from front or back

✅ Rubber tyres suitable for different terrains

❌ It’s a little heavy to lift

VIEW AT ARGOS | £300

This versatile 4-in-1 pushchair can be used in multiple modes. The lie-flat pushchair seat can be used rear-facing or parent-facing, and you can attach the Joie ramble™ XL carrycot or a compatible infant carrier car seat – both sold separately. We like the height-adjustable handlebar, built-in carry strap, and the fact that it’s freestanding when folded – handy for storing it in the hallway.

Emily-Ann Elliott, mum to Betty, two, and Ted, two months says: “The simple one-handed fold system is useful for parents who have their hands full, although it’s a little on the heavy side to lift into the car. The large rubber tyres and all-wheel suspension with front swivel wheels make this pushchair really easy to steer and a smooth ride, even on rough terrain. The seat padding and straps are comfortable for little ones, and my toddler enjoyed holding onto the bumper bar.”

Our tester particularly likes the spacious shopping basket and the fact that it can be accessed from the front or the back. “No more discovering that whatever you need from beneath the buggy is stuck at the front, and unloading everything to reach it,” she says. The basket also has a zip-up pocket and water bottle holder inside – nice extra touches. We like the expandable hood with ventilation windows, too – perfect for warm weather.

This is a really versatile and smart-looking pushchair. We think it’s a great price given all the useful extra design features, such as the one-handed folding system, large storage basket and expandable hood.

4. Ickle Bubba Globe Prime Stroller

A compact and stylish lightweight city stroller

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 6.4kg | Suitable for: birth – 15kgs (approx. 3 years)

Pros Cons ✅ Truly lightweight

✅ Stylish

✅ Handy extras ❌ Small shopping basket

VIEW AT ICKLE BUBBA | £239

Easy to fold, carry and manoeuvre, this travel-friendly pushchair fits into the overhead storage compartment on an aeroplane and has an integrated carry strap with leather shoulder pad. It comes with a quilted seat liner, foot muff, cup holder, rain cover, buggy organiser and a protective storage bag. You can recline the seat easily with one hand – useful when your baby nods off in the buggy– and you can attach a compatible infant carrier car seat to the frame to create a travel system.

Emily-Ann Elliott, mum to Betty, two, and Ted, two months says: “This is truly lightweight compared to other pushchairs, so it’s perfect for travel use or for parents who use public transport. The storage bag has straps so you can wear it like a backpack – useful if your hands are full when travelling. Once assembled, it’s easy to fold and unfold. It’s best suited to smooth ground but it’s really easy to manoeuvre and feels stable when pushing. The black and rose gold colour is very stylish – for such an affordable option, this looks really good.”

Our tester commented on the extra accessories and thoughtful design details, such as the hood viewing window for keeping an eye on your baby; the adjustable leg rest for comfy naps; and the handy storage pouch for your valuables. “My toddler loved holding on to the bumper bar across the front and although the shopping basket could be bigger, I think that’s a fair price to pay for something so compact,” she says.

Overall, this is an excellent buggy at a really affordable price.

5. Silver Cross Reflex Quartz

A light, manoeuvrable pushchair with a luxurious finish

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 8.5kg | Suitable for: birth to 25kg

Pros Cons ✅ Sturdy and smooth to push

✅ Luxurious, comfortable seat

✅ Extendable sun canopy

❌ Less compact than other strollers

❌ The basket is tricky to access, especially with the seat reclined

VIEW AT AMAZON | £220

With a lie-flat seat recline, airflow back rest and a newborn head hugger, this is a good choice if you’re looking for a sturdy but light stroller that’s suitable for use from birth. You can attach a Silver Cross infant carrier car seat to create a travel system.

Katie Archer, mum to Rory, seven months, says: “This stroller was a hit with Rory – he found this extremely comfortable, had some long naps in it and was obviously very happy sitting in it, thanks to the supportive backrest and plush, padded newborn insert.”

Our tester found this a little unwieldy going over curbs, up steps, and when pushing it uphill. “It also felt wide for narrow streets and doorways, and difficult to fold for public transport and storage – you definitely can’t fold it with one hand, so you need another adult around to hold the baby while you fold it,” she says.

This pushchair is very well made – robust and sturdy, and clearly designed to withstand years of everyday use. It’s also smooth to push, offering surprisingly good suspension over bumpy ground for something reasonably light. The extendable sun canopy hood is effective at blocking out the sun and offering an extra layer of cosiness for naps. The leather bumper bar is articulated to fold with the stroller, which our tester thinks is a nice touch.

6. Cosatto Woosh XL Pushchair

A stylish, compact city stroller packed with useful extras

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 6.8kg | Suitable for: birth to 25kg

Pros Cons ✅ Striking, stylish design

✅ Compact – folds easily with one hand and fits small car boots

✅ Light and manoeuvrable ❌ Fixed, forward-facing seat

❌ The seat recline is fiddly to operate with the child in the seat



VIEW AT COSATTO | £299.95

This is a super-stylish pushchair designed in collaboration with singer Paloma Faith. It’s really lightweight and folds easily, plus it’s free-standing for easy storage. We like the handy extra features for busy parents – a secure pocket in the hood and basket, a large rain cover and a cup holder. The bold, striking print makes it a hit with kids and a talking point with parents.

Lisa Harris, mum to Juno, five months, says: “I felt like I’d slipped into a designer outfit when pushing this stylish pram out and about! Friends loved the bold tiger print and cool, rose gold finish. It’s easy to steer with one hand, and the swivel front wheels navigated narrow shop aisles and busy streets easily. The secure and well-hidden back pocket in the hood is really convenient for a mobile phone, wallet, face mask and other essentials.”

“This is a cool, city-slicker style pushchair that’s simple to fold and unfold with one hand. The rear foot brake and front wheel controls are easy to operate with one foot. The safety straps release all at once, which makes it quick to get my baby out, although it’s a little more fiddly to strap her in. The large rain cover is very secure, even in high winds on the beach, and the cover carries the same bold print as the pushchair so it still felt smart even in a downpour. It kept things in the bottom basket dry too! The seat reclines almost horizontal, which is great for baby naps in the middle of the day, and the inside of the pram is dark, so she slept really well too.”

This pushchair is so stylish, our tester opted to take her sleeping baby out to a restaurant one evening. “There’s also a large viewing window in the hood to quietly check on your sleeping (or not!) baby,” she says.

7. Cybex Melio Carbon Stroller

A sleek, modern urban travel system

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 5.9kg | Suitable for: birth to 15kg (approx. three years)

Pros Cons ✅ Large sun visor and mesh back – ideal for hot weather

✅ Easy to fold with one hand

✅ Compact and incredibly light ❌ No storage pouch for valuables



VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £413.95

The Cybex Melio Carbon Stroller is a super-light stroller with a reversible seat that’s designed for city living. It’s a doddle to fold and and extremely compact when folded – ideal for travel use or taking on public transport. We love the excellent suspension and nippy swivel wheels. The frame is compatible with the Cybex Melio cot and the Cybex Cocoon S car seat, to create a complete travel system.

Lisa Harris, mum to Juno, five months, says: “This stroller would be great for a holiday as it’s so compact and light, plus it has a removable seat liner and an open mesh back for keeping cool in the heat. The sun canopy is huge – it goes all the way down to my daughter’s feet – which is useful for daytime naps and keeping the sun out of my daughter’s eyes. The full recline position is also practically flat like a first class airline seat. The rain cover gives good protection and has velcro tabs to keep the rear dry against splash-back from the pavement. The rain cover peekaboo hatch makes it easy to pull the visor down for sleep whilst it’s raining – or to feed snacks through!”

Our tester felt the basket was a good size but open to the elements and there are no pockets to stash your phone, wallet or baby essentials. “The light, sleek carbon frame and precision swivel steering make this feel like manoeuvring a high-end speed bike rather than pushing a pram,” she says. “The one-handed collapse it very convenient, although it doesn’t have a catch to hold the wheels together once it’s folded down, which made it slightly unwieldy to carry. It did stand up on its wheels whilst folded though, which makes it easy to store.”

8. Graco Breaze Lite Stroller



An unbeatably good value light and compact travel system

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐| Weighs: 6.5kg | Suitable for: birth to 15kg

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent value

✅ Compact and lightweight

✅ Easy to fold and store ❌ Footrest for toddlers but no leg support for younger babies

❌ Not free-standing when folded

VIEW AT AMAZON | £100

Ideal for travel use but robust enough to use every day, this lightweight buggy is compatible with selected infant car seats to create a highly affordable travel system. The lockable front swivel wheels make it easy to manoeuvre on different types of terrain.

Lisa Harris, mum to Juno, five months, says: “This is excellent value for a pushchair that ticks all the boxes for functionality without fuss. It was a bit fiddly to assemble and you need two hands to fold it by pushing two buttons on the side, but it opens up with one hand, and in one swift movement once you release the side clip. When collapsed, it’s compact and stays together so it’s easy to put away in the boot of the car or under the stairs. The visor gives great coverage in the sun and rain, and has a firm front section and a handy peekaboo flap to check on my sleeping baby. The handlebar has good grip and I found this buggy easy to manoeuvre, thanks to the front swivel wheels. The back brake can be operated from either side, which my boyfriend found useful as he’s left-handed.”



The reclining seat was easy to operate, even with a baby in the seat, which isn’t always the case. But our tester loved the “capacious” basket, which she found easy to access. “The basket has a protective bottom which stopped our fruit and veg getting wet in the rain too,” she says.

9. Ergobaby Metro Stroller

The perfect lightweight travel or city stroller

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 6.8kg | Suitable for: 6m to 22kg (From birth with Newborn Kit, sold separately)

Pros Cons ✅ Ergonomic design

✅ Incredibly easy to fold, even one-handed

✅ Compact and lightweight ❌ Fixed seat can’t be changed to parent-facing

❌ Minimal suspension

❌ Less practical for muddy parks or country walks

VIEW AT AMAZON | £269.90

This ergonomically-designed stroller is seriously lightweight and compact enough to count as airline carry-on luggage. It’s easy to fold with one hand. A newborn kit, foot muff and carry bag are available to buy separately. It’s ideal for smaller homes or those with limited storage space, as well as for fitting in small car boots.

Katie Archer, mum to Rory, seven months, says: “Rory and I both loved this stroller. I had been looking for something lightweight and compact to handle crowded streets in London and this fits the bill perfectly. It has a sleek, pared-back design which I love – no fussy design features – and it can easily fit through the narrowest of spaces. This is by far the easiest stroller I’ve used in terms of folding – it couldn’t be simpler to fold one-handed and takes up minimal space on public transport. Even when I was out with both children, it didn’t feel cumbersome to fold whilst keeping track of them. The five-point harness is very quick and simple to fasten, so there’s no time wasted. It pushes really smoothly and Rory looked very comfortable in it.”

The Metro’s main selling point is its ergonomic design – as you might expect from a company known for its supportive baby carriers. Our tester feels the back support is truly impressive and every bit as good as the Ergobaby carrier. “Rory found it very comfortable and nodded off to sleep nearly every time we used it, and the height of the handlebar makes it easy on the adult’s back – something that had previously put me off very compact strollers as they seemed a bit too low and looked like they might put stress on your back,” she says.

This was smooth and easy to push, but our tester says it jolted a bit over curbs and uneven ground so recommends it as a city stroller rather than one for countryside walks. The shopping basket is more spacious than she expected and was easily accessible from both the front and back. “This is great value for money as it can be used at home and on holiday right up until Rory outgrows needing a pushchair,” she says.

10. Joolz Day +

A luxurious, premium travel system with carrycot

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 13.3kg | Suitable for: birth to 22kg

Pros Cons ✅ Stylish design

✅ Luxurious finish

✅ Handy extras e.g LED lights ❌ Heavy to lift

❌ Complex assembly instructions

VIEW AT BOOTS | £929.00

This stylish pushchair comes with both a luxurious carrycot for use from birth and an upright pushchair seat, which reclines easily for naps on the go. The pushchair is designed so that you can use it as a highchair at the right height for a table when dining out. We like the integrated LED lights for night-time visibility and the fact that it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Aileen Farrell, mum to Isla, two years, says: “There are so many lovely features on this pushchair. I particularly love the one-handed seat recline with multiple positions – it’s so easy to tilt my toddler back when she falls asleep. The seat unit is large and comfortable and so easy to switch from rearward to forward-facing, and the bassinet is really luxurious for a newborn, with a comfortable mattress. The wheel locks are very easy to use. You don’t have to bend down and push a button, you just tap it with your foot. The harness is particularly handy for getting my child out – you just press a button and all the straps detach – no more fiddling with getting arms out of the straps. I also really appreciated the ease of making the straps longer or shorter. Some buggy seat straps are so fiddly and annoying but these are super easy to adjust.”

Our tester particularly liked the LED lighting and found it useful on evening walks. “I felt confident that drivers could see me when I was walking on dark seaside roads,” she says. Folding the buggy was a little challenging, and lifting this into a car boot definitely requires some muscle.

11. Mamas & Papas Strada

An easy-folding travel system with reversible seat

Star-rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐| Weighs: 10.4kg | Suitable for: birth to 15kg

Pros Cons ✅ A cosy, comfy ride

✅ Compact fold

✅ Easy to lift and carry

✅ Excellent rain cover ❌ An effort to push on bumpy ground

❌ The seat doesn’t lock in the recline setting – so curious toddlers can sit up

❌ The straps are fiddly to secure

VIEW AT MAMAS & PAPAS | £699

This is a modern, stylish pushchair with a really sleek finish. It folds compactly with one hand and handles well, whilst only taking up only a small proportion of boot space. The handle is simple to adjust and luxuriously padded.

Becky Magill, mum to Isaac, two years, says: “This is really easy to push – it glides along and handles really well. Isaac looked really comfy and wasn’t in a rush to get out of this pushchair, although I felt like I was a long way from him. It folds really nicely, once you get the hang of the multi-step folding process, and sits flat in the car boot taking up very little room, considering the size of the pushchair when it’s in use. It’s a very stylish looking pushchair – I especially like how large the hood is, and the magnetic peekaboo flaps so I can see what Isaac is up to. The brake is so easy to put on and very stable. The standout feature for me is the rain cover; it pops over very easily, attaches round the frame with poppers on elastic, and stays put in heavy wind and rain – but then has a middle zip, so you can get baby out without getting the pushchair seat wet – excellent!”

Our tester found the shopping basket a good size – no fear of losing anything out of the sides. She likes the fact that the seat reclines to fully flat but is well protected by the hood, so it’s good for a cosy sleep. “I love that it is both parent and world-facing,” she says. “This would work brilliantly on public transport, and would store well in the hallway of a small apartment.”



What’s the difference between a pram and a pushchair?

Pram is an old-fashioned word that’s usually used to describe a pushchair with a carrycot rather than an upright seat. Prams are suitable from birth and specifically designed for newborn babies up to the age of around six months. That’s because babies under six months old should lie completely flat instead of sitting upright to ensure unrestricted airflow and the healthy development of the spine and lungs.

A buggy, pushchair or stroller (these are all different names for the same thing) differs from a pram because it has an upright seat unit rather than a carrycot. These tend to be suitable for use from six months, once babies start sitting up. However, there’s lots of overlap between prams and pushchairs – you get buggies with carrycot attachments that you can remove after six months and replace with a seat units, and many pushchairs have adjustable seats that recline fully-flat to make them more like a pram and suitable for use from birth.

Lots of pushchairs are highly adjustable so that you can configure them to suit your exact requirements. A travel system is a good choice if you’re looking for this kind of flexibility. It’s a pushchair frame (called the chassis) with a removable pushchair seat so you can attach an infant carrier car seat. This makes it easy to move from using the car to the pushchair and back again without having to remove your baby from the car seat. Many travel systems are also designed to take a carrycot attachment, too.

Note that babies shouldn’t sit in car seats for more than two hours at a time, and car seats shouldn’t be used for sleeping. Don’t worry if your baby nods off in the car – most do – just make sure she doesn’t sit in it for too long.

If you’re buying a pushchair for use from birth, choose either a pram with a carrycot or, if you’re short on storage space and don’t want to store a bulky carrycot once your baby outgrows it, go for a pushchair with a fully-reclinable seat unit that’s specifically suitable for newborns. Some strollers aren’t suitable from birth but can be adapted by purchasing a newborn accessory kit.

We think the Nuna Triv is the best pushchair and the best pram you can buy because it comes with a luxurious carrycot that’s suitable from birth and a seat unit that you can replace it with after six months.

Which is the best pushchair, buggy or stroller for toddlers?

That depends on lots of factors, from your budget to your lifestyle. If you live in a small apartment in the city and rely on public transport, the best buggy, pushchair or stroller for toddlers won’t be the same as for someone who drives everywhere and lives in the country. A city-dwelling parent will need a lightweight pushchair that folds quickly and compactly and has small wheels to glide easily over shiny shop floors and urban streets. Someone who lives more rurally will likely need a pushchair that’s light enough to lift in and out of the car and which won’t fill the boot, as well as something with robust, puncture-proof wheels and good suspension to ensure a smooth ride even over bumpy terrain.

But the most important thing to take into account when buying a pushchair for a toddler is how much it weighs. Toddlers aren’t exactly light and they only get heavier, so choose something that feels robust enough to withstand carrying a growing child but won’t be so heavy, once you add your occupant, that it’s unwieldy to push.

We think the best buggy, pushchair or stroller for toddlers is also the Nuna Triv. It’s suitable for youngsters weighing up to 22kg, has a large shopping basket to stash a coat and some snacks, and it’s easy to fold with one hand while you keep track of an adventuring toddler.