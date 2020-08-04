What to write in a baby shower card: ideas for thoughtful messages and wishes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you’re going to a baby shower or someone you know has just given birth, you might be wanting to send a card to congratulate them.

But unlike birthdays or religious celebrations, there’s really no set phrase for what you should write in a baby shower card. It all depends on the situation, how close you are with the parents and what you want your message to be, as well as whether it’s going alongside a baby shower gift.

Are you a family member who can’t wait to welcome another baby into the brood? A close friend who wants to wish the parents well on this exciting next phase of life? Or even a colleague who wants to give the person they work with a good send off on maternity or paternity leave?

Whatever your relationship to the parents of the newborn, a card is a great way to show that you care.

READ MORE: Our baby shower gift guide edit

Here are some ideas of what to write in a baby shower card

1. Simple wishes and congratulations

Sometimes there’s nothing better than keeping it to the point, especially if it’s for someone you don’t know all that well. These are some of our favourites:

Congratulations on the baby – can’t wait to meet the little one!

Happy Baby Shower! Good luck on the exciting journey ahead.

Wishing you a happy pregnancy, hope you and baby enjoy the present.

Happy Baby Shower! Can’t wait to meet the new addition to the family when we’re all back together again.

Wishing you all the best with the new baby and looking forward to seeing you all soon.

2. A joke or funny comment

Not all baby shower cards have to be serious or lack personality.

If you have the right relationship with the parents, you could write something funny and relatable in the card that will make them smile at the baby shower, whether you’re there in person or sending well wishes in the post.

Congratulations to the new Mum and Dad! Don’t worry, it gets a lot easier after the first 18 years.

Welcome to parenthood! Top tip: Avoid stepping on the lego.

Hey baby! Can’t wait to have you in the family.

Congratulations on the new baby! You didn’t like sleep anyway, right?

Happy Baby Shower! Cool aunt/uncle etc reporting for duty and ready for delivery.

3. A quote from a famous figure

Funny, heartwarming and genuine. Not sure what to write in a baby shower card? There’s famous writers, singers and actors who have put it all into words for you.

READ MORE: Baby shower food ideas

These are our favourites:

“Perfection only exists in babies and pastries.” – Gayle Wray

“The amazing thing about becoming a parent is that you will never again be your own first priority.” – Olivia Wilde

“A new baby is like the beginning of all things – wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities.” – Eda J. Le Shan

“A baby boy has a special way of bringing out the man in his father and the little boy in his grandfather.” – Tanya Masse

“Though she be little, she is fierce.” – William Shakespeare

4. A welcome to the new baby

If by the time the baby shower comes around, the little one is already out in the world then you have even more things to say inside your baby shower card. Like this…

Welcome to the world baby [insert name here]! We’re so happy you’re here.

Congrats on the amazing parents [insert name here], you really lucked out!

Happy Baby Shower! Now baby [insert name here] is here, I know they’ll love the gift I bought

Even cuter in person! So happy to be sharing this special day with you and baby.

Cheers to baby [insert name here]! Overjoyed to be here with you and wishing you all the best for the future.

5. An apology for missing the baby shower

Life is so busy and we can’t always be there for all of it! So if you’re missing out on a loved one’s baby shower, not to worry, these are some of things you can write in a Baby Shower to say you’re sorry for missing out on the big day.

Sorry I couldn’t be there in person! But I’m wishing you all the best and can’t wait to meet the little one on the other side.

Happy Baby Shower – hope you and baby enjoy the gift. Looking forward to seeing you soon!

Sorry to be missing out on your wonderful baby shower! Can’t wait to see you soon and meet the little bundle of joy.

All the best with the pregnancy and birth, gutted to not be with you on this special day.

Happy Baby Shower! Just wanted to send a little gift to say we’re thinking of you at this incredible time and can’t wait to see you soon.

These are just some ideas of supportive, funny and warm messages that you could write in a baby shower card. But the best advice is just to say how you are feeling and how happy you are for the new parents and their new baby.