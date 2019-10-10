Let’s face it, life with a new baby can be pretty hectic as well as expensive, which means you’ll appreciate a cheap family holiday and baby friendly holidays more than ever!

Not all holiday destinations are suitable for the very little ones, so we’ve rounded up some of the best baby friendly boltholes that will provide everything you need for you and your baby to have a relaxing break. Whether it’s free baby sitting, on site crèches or music and movement classes, it is possible to have a lovely holiday with your new baby!

Bedruthan Baby Break, Cornwall

This Cornish retreat has everything you need to enjoy a holiday with your baby. The stylish hotel is located on the Cornish coast with the beach on your doorstep. On the baby break you’ll get all the hire equipment for free, including baby backpacks, pushchairs and sterilisers. You’ll also get some time to yourself with two hours free childcare for each night of your stay, with one night’s complimentary babysitting! During this time you could visit the hotel’s theatre, art and design fairs, pottery studio or its art gallery. In addition, you’ll get dinner each night at the resort’s Wild Café and breakfast each morning. There’s even the option of breakfast in bed one day. To book: Call 01637 860 860, email stay@bedruthan.com or book online.

Baby Bliss Break, Retallack Resort, Cornwall

The Retallack Resort Cornwall offers lots of family friendly holidays, but their Baby Bliss Break is perfect for new parents. You’ll stay in a gorgeous baby-friendly lodge near the Cornish coast with activities to help you and your new baby to enjoy the holiday. You’ll get a Jelly Tots crèche session and a swim class for you little one. You’ll also have access to the Twinkle Tots music and movement class. If you fancy something more active, the trip includes a FlowRider session, which helps you learn to surf the waves like a pro! But if you also want to catch up on some well needed relaxation, don’t worry! Babysitting is available, while the break includes access to a Mamma Mio spa treatment. Sounds lovely! To book: Book online

The Quintassential, Portugal

If you’re searching for the sunshine on your holiday, The Quintassential will help you relax in the central Algarve in Portugal, while providing everything you’ll need to look after your new baby. The small, family run cluster of holiday homes doesn’t charge for babies under 24 months, with equipment free of charge for guests staying seven nights or more. You’ll also get a baby welcome pack when you arrive. It’s designed to reduce the stress of travelling with a baby, especially with extra luggage you have to take when travelling abroad. You can keep them entertained with baby paddling pools available on the pool terrace or at your own accommodation. If you’ve got little ones who are a bit older there is also a children’s play are including a toddler trampoline and table tennis table. However, if you fancy some time to yourself, child-minding services are also available, which will give you a bit of time to yourself! All baby or toddler accommodation has fencing around the terraces for added security, while The Quintessential is completely fenced. To book: Call 00 351 289 463 867, email info@quintassential.com or book online.

Forest Holidays, various destinations, UK

When you’ve got a little baby, the thought of getting on a plane is pretty daunting! But instead, there are so many baby friendly resorts in the UK, where you can enjoy a break with out the fear of your little one screaming on the plane! Forest holidays has locations all over the UK, and lets you relax in a forest cabin with your baby, while taking in all the nature around you. Baby items including high chairs, cots and baby baths are all available when booking and will definitely give you more packing room! If you’re also bringing children, there are plenty of outdoor activities for little ones including survival skills and forest trails. To book: Book online

Eurocamp, various destinations, Europe

Eurocamp has a range of holiday parks and holiday accommodation all over Europe, with many of them suitable for babies. Each parc has a free baby and toddler club for any baby over six months old, which includes a mini fun station library, and a baby activity gym with sensory toys. Some even include free learn to swim lessons! For an even more baby-friendly holiday, Eurocamp also has 18 mini paradise parcs. These are particularly suited for families with very young children and include a toddler pool, all terrain buggies, free travel and booster seats, as well as baby friendly accommodation. To book: Book online

Centre Parcs, various destinations, UK

You can’t beat a holiday at Centre Parcs! While the resort is great for families, it also has plenty of facilities for if you’re bringing a new baby. Centre Parcs offer baby massages and the chance to make a momentum our your baby’s first holiday with their baby feet’s imprint. The aqua mundo features low-chlorine water and free baby care facilities, while some parcs offer babies first swimming activities. There is also a crèche on the parc featuring a range of activities including sensory playtime and a messy play time with sand, water, jelly and pasta. To book: Book online

Advice for travelling with a baby

Although it’s completely fine to take a new baby on holiday, there are some guidelines to help make it as easy and stress free as possible. For example, you might want to avoid making a really long journey if your baby has colic, is tongue tied, or if you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed. However, your baby can travel as soon as they are born – as long as they have a passport or visa if necessary. By three months old, it’s thought they’ll be much more ready to travel as they’re less fragile, and are less likely to be upset by any change of routine than when they’re a bit older.