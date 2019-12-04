Baby name meanings: What does my name mean?

Have you ever wondered, what does my name mean? From Elizabeth to Robert, here are some of the meanings behind a selection of popular baby names. You just won’t believe which old fashioned name means ‘pearl’ or which name means ‘determined protector’.

Classic baby girl name meanings

Elizabeth

Meaning : God is my oath

God is my oath Famous people called Elizabeth : Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth Hurley.

Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth Hurley. Since 1837 over 1.6 million baby girls have been called Elizabeth and many, many women to this day have Elizabeth as a middle name. Popular modern versions of this traditional name are Beth and Liz.

Mary

Meaning : Star of the sea, wished-for child, sea of bitterness and rebellion

: Star of the sea, wished-for child, sea of bitterness and rebellion Famous people called Mary : Mary J Blige, Mary-Kate Olsen.

: Mary J Blige, Mary-Kate Olsen. This was the name of the Virgin Mary, Mother of Christ, and so has been an extremely popular name throughout the years. It’s a classic that has never really gone out of fashion.

Mary Ann

Meaning : This name is a combination of Mary (see above) and Ann which means favoured grace

: This name is a combination of Mary (see above) and Ann which means favoured grace Famous people called Mary Ann: We couldn’t find any famous people called Mary Ann but over 700,000 non-famous people have been called Mary Ann over the years!

Margaret

Meaning : Pearl

: Pearl Famous people called Margaret : Margaret Thatcher, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Margaret Mitchell (author of Gone with the Wind)

: Margaret Thatcher, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Margaret Mitchell (author of Gone with the Wind) Everyone knows someone called Margaret and it’s no wonder as well over half a million people have been named it in the last 170 years.

Ann or Anne

Meaning : Grace or favour

: Grace or favour Famous people called Ann/Anne: Anne Hathaway, Anne Boleyn, Anne Frank, Ann Widdecombe. Ann is the English spelling of Anne, which is the French version of the name Hannah. These days Ann is commonly used as a middle name.

Jane

Meaning : God has given/God’s grace

: God has given/God’s grace Famous people called Jane : Jane Austen, Jane Fonda, Jane Seymour.

: Jane Austen, Jane Fonda, Jane Seymour. Originally the name Jane was a form of John and it was also the name of the main character in Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre all the way back in the 19th century but it’s been around much longer than that, the name Jane has been used since the seventh century.

Ellen

Meaning : Sun ray or shining light

: Sun ray or shining light Famous people called Ellen : Ellen DeGeneres, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo.

: Ellen DeGeneres, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo. We were a little surprised to see Ellen in the top ten most common names, but lo and behold over half a million people have been called Ellen. It’s is a version of the Greek name Helen.

Sarah

Meaning : Princess

: Princess Famous people called Sarah : Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Ferguson – the Duchess of York, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

: Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Ferguson – the Duchess of York, Sarah Michelle Gellar. It’s no wonder Sarah has become such a popular name, it originally comes from the biblical character who was described as being exceptionally beautiful even when she was old.

Alice

Meaning : Noble, exalted

: Noble, exalted Famous people called Alice : Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Alice Cooper.

: Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Alice Cooper. Nowadays the name Alicia has become more popular than the traditional variant of Alice. Famous Alicias include Alicia Keys and the actress Alicia Silverstone.

Annie

Meaning : Grace, favour

: Grace, favour Famous people called Annie : Annie Lebowitz (famous photographer), Annie Lennox.

: Annie Lebowitz (famous photographer), Annie Lennox. Everyone has seen the musical ‘Annie’, the rags-to-riches tail about the red-haired orphan based in New York and the name was the inspiration for Woody Allen’s film ‘Annie Hall’ starring Diane Keaton.

Classic baby boy name meanings

John

Meaning : God’s grace .

God’s grace Famous people called John : John Lennon, John Travolta, John Terry.

John Lennon, John Travolta, John Terry. There have been 2 million baby boys named John since records began in 183, making it the most popular name of the last 170 years.

William

Meaning: Determined protector

Famous people called William : Prince William, William Shakespeare, Will Smith.

: Prince William, William Shakespeare, Will Smith. The name William, which is often shortened to Bill or Will, had a surge in popularity in 1982 when Princess Diana named her baby boy William. The name has been going strong ever since then thanks to the dashing Prince.

Thomas

Meaning : Twin

: Twin Famous people called Thomas : Thomas (Tom) Cruise, Thomas Hardy, Thomas John Woodward aka Tom Jones, Tom Hanks and of course Thomas the Tank Engine!

: Thomas (Tom) Cruise, Thomas Hardy, Thomas John Woodward aka Tom Jones, Tom Hanks and of course Thomas the Tank Engine! The name Thomas has biblical roots as it comes from the apostle who doubted the resurrection of Christ. It’s where the modern phrase ‘doubting Thomas’ comes from.

James

Meaning : The supplanter

: The supplanter Famous people called James : James Dean, James Nesbitt, James Brown, James McAvoy, James Bond

: James Dean, James Nesbitt, James Brown, James McAvoy, James Bond James is such a popular name that six US presidents have been called James. Variations are Jamie, Jimmy and Jim and it’s one of our favourites here at goodtoknow!

George

Meaning : Farmer or earth worker

: Farmer or earth worker Famous people called George : George Clooney, George Bush, George Michael, George Foreman

: George Clooney, George Bush, George Michael, George Foreman George is a Greek name and over one million people have been called George in the last 170 years. Well, if it’s good enough for Clooney…

Joseph

Meaning : God will increase/He will enlarge

: God will increase/He will enlarge Famous people called Joseph : Joseph Fiennes, Joe Calzagh, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers

: Joseph Fiennes, Joe Calzagh, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers The name Joseph has proved its staying power and it still appears near the top of popular baby names lists. Joseph can be shortened to Joe, Jo, Joey or JoJo if you’re feeling silly!

Robert

Meaning : Bright/famous

: Bright/famous Famous people called Robert : Robert Redford, Robert Downey Jr, Robert De Niro, Robert Pattinson

: Robert Redford, Robert Downey Jr, Robert De Niro, Robert Pattinson Some of the most handsome and successful men in showbiz have been called Robert and we’re predicting a boom in the name following the sudden rise to fame of a certain Twilight heartthrob!

Arthur

Meaning : Noble or bear

: Noble or bear Famous people called Arthur : King Arthur and of course Arthur Fowler from Eastenders!

: King Arthur and of course Arthur Fowler from Eastenders! This name may not be quite so popular these days and seems old-fashioned, but since 1837 over half a million little boys have been lovingly named Arthur. We think it’s quite cute!

Charles

Meaning : Free man

: Free man Famous people called Charles : Prince Charles, Charlie Chaplin, Charles Dickens, Charlie Sheen

: Prince Charles, Charlie Chaplin, Charles Dickens, Charlie Sheen These days people are more likely to call their child Charlie as a stand alone name but Charles is still sitting pretty at number nine in the top ten boys’ names.

David

Meaning : Beloved

: Beloved Famous people called David : David Beckham, David Cameron, David Bowie, David Tennant

: David Beckham, David Cameron, David Bowie, David Tennant There are so many famous Davids, we don’t know where to start. First there’s St David, the patron saint of Wales, then there’s the iconic sculpture by Michelangelo and then obviously there’s our very own Golden Balls!

