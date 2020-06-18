Get your baby to sleep well with our baby sleep aids that include sleeping bags, blackout blinds and comforters...
Get your baby to sleep well through the night with these baby sleep aids. They’ve been tried and tested by sleep deprived parents and are proven to help the whole family get more sleep.
If you’ve got a baby or toddler, you’re probably desperate for a good night’s sleep. And if you think you’ve tried everything, we’ve got a few baby sleep aid suggestions to help with your baby’s sleep problems.
Get your child to sleep through the night using one or a few of these carefully-selected baby sleep aids like Gro-egg room thermometers which glow in the dark, or easy-up blackout blinds and portable sleep aid nightlights.
The Gro-eggs carefully monitor the temperature of your baby’s bedroom, showing a blue light when it’s too cold, red too hot and in between yellow and orange for just right. This works to help your little one off to sleep because babies sleep best at between 16 and 20°C.
Blackout Blinds are a must have, too. The portable ones included below can be attached wherever you are. Perfect if you have to take your baby away on holiday or to see family for the weekend. With not a crack of light being let in you’re more likely to get a lie in and your baby should sleep soundly, without morning light waking them too early.
Cuddly soft toys and blankets can help by comforting babies. Some of the options in this round up have added bonuses too. For instance, the Ewan the Dream Sheep. Loved by thousands, Ewan has a sound box in it that can play gentle sounds, including a soft heart beat.
With just a little help from these clever baby sleep aids, which have been designed with mums and babies in mind, your sleepless nights could become a thing of the past. Wouldn’t that be lovely?
Ewan the Dream Sheep
A multiple-award-winning baby sleep aid, Ewan the Dream Sheep mimics the comfort of the womb with soft pink glow and selection of soothing ‘pink noise’ sounds, including an actual recording of a heartbeat and womb, to lull newborns and toddlers into a peaceful sleep.
Inspired by paediatric sleep research, ewan also includes the calming SHUSH of a real human voice to help soothe even the fussiest of babies.
This fantastic sleep aid also feature an intelligent smartCRY sensor cleverly designed to automatically activate when your baby stirs in the night, helping to resettle them, meaning you can get a bit more sleep while Ewan works his magic!
Price: £39.19
SnuzCloud Baby Sleep Aid
This new baby sleep aid from Snüz, designed to help comfort and settle your baby to sleep, is made from super soft plush fabric and features four soothing sounds – including a heartbeat and pink noise. Pink noise is a lower-frequency than white noise and ia deeper and gentler on the ear. Studies have shown that it is more effective than white noise in helping settle your baby to sleep.
This sleep aid’s portable design means you can take it anywhere with you – whether that be in the car or out and about in the pram – and parents who have one love it.
Prince: £25.64
Babymoov Sleepy White Noise Nightlight
Unlike the softer, plush sleep aid toys, this sleep aid nightlight is designed to blend in while reassuring your baby and lulling them to sleep.
The sleep aid has a nearly five star rating from John Lewis customers with one saying: ‘I was not expecting this product to be as good as it is…the glow from the night light is a perfect for checking on the babies but not so bright that it disturbs their sleep. The white noise sound is the best for them however there are 7 to choose from. It’s also very convenient, so I know I will be able to take it with me wherever I go.’
Price: £17.09
Swaddling blanket
Young babies have a reflex called a Moro or startle Reflex. It's when they raise their arms suddenly into the air to grab hold of something, thought to be because they have a fear of falling. This reflex frightens babies and just when you thought they were sinking into a deep sleep, the reflex kicks in again and disturbs them.
A Baby Swaddle Blanket is an essential tool for any parent, as you can wrap your baby up safely so they sleep well and don't wake themselves up in the night.
This sweet constellations swaddle by aden + anais comes in a set of three silky-soft blankets.
Price: £37.80
The Gro Company Groegg Colour Changing Room Thermometer
It's important to make sure that your baby isn't too hot or too cold - as this could be a reason why your baby keeps waking up.
The multi-tasking Gro-egg is a room thermometer with a digital display that tells you the exact temperature in the room and helps you maintain a safe sleeping environment for your baby. The glow not only creates a soft ambience for your baby to sleep but the colours act as a reminder for you to cool or heat the room, modify your baby’s clothing or use a different tog Sleep Bag.
Price: £19.99
Baby Cot Bumpers
Help prevent bumps and bangs against cot bars in the night being one of the reasons your baby wakes up with this simple sleep aid.
The Airwrap bumper is made from a mesh fabric and allows maximum airflow to reduce overheating and can be breathed through if the baby's face comes into contact with it. It also stops limbs from getting caught in the bars.
Designed to fit most cots and cribs securely, the bumper is adjustable with mattress settings.
Price: £20.69
MAM perfect night soother
When babies are small they don't know how to settle themselves, so when they're upset, they just get more and more upset until someone intervenes to help them. Sucking on a soother can help a baby settle - have you ever watched a contented baby sucking on a dummy with their eyes shut?
And this one even glows in the dark at night so that when baby loses it you don't have to scramble around the cot in the dark to look for it!
Price: £5.75 (for 2, designs may vary)
Shnuggle Rocking Stand
In the womb, babies get used to being moved around as they're bounced while you climb stairs or sit down suddenly, which is why many babies like being rocked to sleep.
If you've bought a Moses basket for your baby, this Moses rocking stand is a brilliant purchase to go with it as you can gently rock your baby to sleep without the expense of a rocking crib.
We love this version by Shnuggle.
Price: £29.69
Calpol vapour plug nightlight
If your baby's got a cold, chances are they'll wake up grumpy and tired in the night. That's why this Calpol vapour plug and nightlight is brilliant.
You simply add a refill which contains a combination of essential oils, such as lavendar and chamomile, and plug it into the wall, helping your child to breathe more easily. Suitable for children 3-months and older.
Price: £7.50
Blackout blinds
Babies can be very sensitive to the light in their room, both from windows and light that creeps in under the door. When the clocks change or the nights are long and light like in summer, it can play havoc with your baby's sleep routine as they start waking up earlier and earlier or struggle to fall asleep.
Purchasing a blackout blind means you can create a completely dark environment for your child to sleep in.
This one from Easynight gets the thumbs up from other parents - and us.
Price: £31.95
Use a sleep trainer for toddlers
If you've got a toddler, or small child, you'll know that trying to stop them getting up at 5am is a constant battle, which is where the genius Gro-Clock comes in. The glowing screen shows images of stars when it's night time and they should be asleep, which disappear one by one through the night.
When you think it's a reasonable time for them to be getting up, you can set the sun to appear. Kids soon learn that the star means sleep time and the sun means wake time! There's also a fun bedtime story book to go with the clock. Suitable from 2+.
Price: £19.00
Grobag
Temperature is a big deal to babies and they won't hesitate to let you know if they're too hot or too cold. Blankets get in a tangle and sheets can be kicked off and so the crying begins. This is why Grobags are a brilliant invention as they're like a wearable blanket. The baby is secured inside the bag with either a zip or poppers so they can't slip under the covers or kick them off and they can still move around comfortably.
They've also won lots of awards and work with the FSID (the UK's leading cot death research charity) to ensure they're as safe as possible and come in different togs (warmth). Suitable from birth as long as the baby weighs 8lb 8oz.
Prices vary depending on the size, tog and design.