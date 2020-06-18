We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve got a baby or toddler, you’re probably desperate for a good night’s sleep. And if you think you’ve tried everything, we’ve got a few baby sleep aid suggestions to help with your baby’s sleep problems.

Get your child to sleep through the night using one or a few of these carefully-selected baby sleep aids like Gro-egg room thermometers which glow in the dark, or easy-up blackout blinds and portable sleep aid nightlights.

The Gro-eggs carefully monitor the temperature of your baby’s bedroom, showing a blue light when it’s too cold, red too hot and in between yellow and orange for just right. This works to help your little one off to sleep because babies sleep best at between 16 and 20°C.

Blackout Blinds are a must have, too. The portable ones included below can be attached wherever you are. Perfect if you have to take your baby away on holiday or to see family for the weekend. With not a crack of light being let in you’re more likely to get a lie in and your baby should sleep soundly, without morning light waking them too early.

Cuddly soft toys and blankets can help by comforting babies. Some of the options in this round up have added bonuses too. For instance, the Ewan the Dream Sheep. Loved by thousands, Ewan has a sound box in it that can play gentle sounds, including a soft heart beat.

With just a little help from these clever baby sleep aids, which have been designed with mums and babies in mind, your sleepless nights could become a thing of the past. Wouldn’t that be lovely?

