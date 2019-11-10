We know thinking about your child hurting themselves is not something you want to cross your mind often, but it’s important to be prepared if the worst does happen and your little one has an accident. Read our essential guides to first aid for babies and children.
There is some basic first aid for children advice that is helpful for all parents to read up on, covering incidents like burns or cuts. Different aged children will need different kinds of first aid attention, so as your family grows your paediatric first aid knowledge needs to as well.
We’ve put together some top tips that you can do at home, covering both baby first aid and paediatric first aid for slightly older children. Spend a few minutes brushing up on these pointers and it could help you in an emergency situations.
First aid for babies
If your child is less than one year old then they may require slightly different first aid attention to that of an older child. When administering first aid to a baby it is important to consider their small frame and to be gentle with them.
How to react if your baby is choking
Read our guide: What to do if your baby is choking
Baby CPR: How to resuscitate a baby
Read our guide: How to resuscitate a baby
Paediatric first aid
If you have a child aged one or above and they have an accident, they may require paediatric first aid. If you already have a basic understanding of first aid this will help you in treating a little one, but some techniques may be different so it’s important to read up regardless. We’ve covered everything from minor incidents such as nosebleeds to life or death situations like if a child stops breathing and needs CPR.
Latest Stories
Below you can find specific guidance on different basic first aid for children techniques, if you read them now whilst you’re in a calm frame of mind you may retain the information better and you will know where you can find this information again in an emergency.
Child CPR: How to resuscitate a child
Read our guide: How to resuscitate a child
Treating burns
Read our guide: Treating burns for children
Nosebleeds
Read our guide: Nosebleeds in children
Child choking
Read our guide: What to do if your child is choking
Anaphylactic shock and allergic reactions
Read our guide: Anaphylactic shock and allergic reactions in children
Cuts and bleeding
Read our guide: Cuts and bleeding