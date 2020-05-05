Bedtime routine: How much sleep do children need?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As a parent you'll know first hand how important it is for babies and kids to get a good amount of quality sleep. So how much sleep do children need?

But parents will probably often find themselves asking, how much sleep do children need?

Little ones all the way through to teens who get enough sleep are happier and far nicer to be with than tired, grumpy ones.

But if they’re used to going to bed when they want, they aren’t going to like you changing their bedtime. So stay firm and be prepared for a few tough nights. And just think, you could soon have the TV (and the settee) all to yourself!

Here’s our guide to what time to get little (and big!) ones in bed, along with our recommendations for how to make a bedtime routine a little easier.

How much sleep do children need?

You might be wondering how much sleep your little ones need and therefore what time you should be sending them off to bed. It’s important to agree a reasonable time with your child, and communicate to them properly when their bedtime is.

You can’t expect a 10 year old to go to bed at 7pm, but they shouldn’t be staying up until 11pm either. No matter what anyone tells you, (especially your child) children need more sleep than you do.

Bedtimes according to age

This guide from the NHS shows how much sleep kids need in hours and minutes, looking at both day and night from birth to being a teenager.

One week

Daytime hours: Eight hours Night time hours: Eight hours and 30 minutes

Four weeks

Daytime hours: Six to seven hours Night time hours: Eight to nine hours

Three months

Daytime hours: Six to seven hours Night time hours: Eight to nine hours

Six months

Daytime hours: Three hours Night time hours: 11 hours

Nine months

Daytime hours: Two hours and 30 minutes Night time hours: 11 hours

12 months

Daytime hours: Two hours and 30 minutes Night time hours: 11 hours

Two years

Daytime hours: One hour and 30 minute Night time hours: 11 hours and 30 minutes

Three years

Daytime hours: 45 minutes Night time hours: 11 hours and 30 minutes

Four years

Night time: 11 hours and 30 minutes

Five years

Night time: 11 hours

Six years

Night time: 10 hours and 45 minutes

Seven years

Night time: 10 hours and 30 minutes

Eight years

Night time: 10 hours and 15 minutes

Nine years

Night time: 10 hours

10 years

Night time: Nine hours and 45 minutes

11 years

Night time: Nine hours and 30 minutes

12 years

Night time: Nine hours and 45 minutes

13 years

Night time: Nine hours and 15 minutes

14 – 16 years

Night time: Nine hours

How can lack of sleep affect children?

Getting the right amount of sleep for a child can be as important as healthy eating and regular exercise to ensure that they’re developing properly.

When children don’t sleep enough it can affect other parts of their lives like concentration at school or craving sugary foods in the day. It’s important to get your little one off to bed at a decent time and in a good routine to ensure that they can make it through the day, cutting down on over-tired tantrums and difficult behaviour.

A new study has revealed that the earlier your child goes to bed, they are less likely to become obese later in life.

Sarah Anderson, an associate professor of epidemiology at Ohio State University said: ‘Preschool-age children whose bedtimes are at 8 or before were half as likely to be obese 10 years later.’

Researchers tracked the sleep of children at the age of four-and-a-half-years-old, and compared this to the child’s BMI at the age of 15.

There was a clear between healthier weights of teens, if they had grown up with earlier bedtimes.

Only 10 of children who went to bed before 8pm were obese, compared to 23% who went to bed after 9pm.

Getting children into a bedtime routine

So now we know how much sleep kids need, how exactly do we get them off to sleep? It’s important for babies to have a routine, but older children also need a routine to help them relax and unwind.

However, it has to be appropriate for their age and your lives. It should also involve things they like doing too. Reading stories together, or listening to audio books can calm them down very quickly. So can a hot drink and a cuddle, or chatting about their day.

You can negotiate a slightly later bedtime during school holidays or for special occasions, but make sure they understand these are occasional events, not a sign you’re getting soft!

Warn them in advance

It’s only fair to let little ones know what you’re planning and why. Explain that you don’t think they’re getting enough sleep and from now on, bedtime will be at a fixed time, every single night. They can complain all they want, but you’re in charge and you won’t be changing your mind.

Make bedtime a pleasure not a punishment

Children love hearing about what you’ve been doing, especially if they’ve been at school or you’ve been at work and they haven’t seen much of you. Putting aside a few minutes to chat about both your days could help make bedtimes something to look forward to.

Ignore the phone during this time if you can. It will distract you both too much.

Build in 30 minutes reading time if they complain they aren’t tired. This can be a great way to encourage them to read the best books for kids, favourites old and new, and strengthen their love of reading. But make sure their light gets switched off at an agreed time.

Listen to their complaints

When they complain about going to bed , which they will – don’t ignore them.

Be kind but firm in what you say to them. Children often think staying up ‘late’ is a sign they’re growing up so be sensitive to this. Point out that they still go to bed much later than younger brothers and sister and give them a bedroom clock so they can see for themselves what time it is.

If they can’t tell the time this should encourage them to learn!

Common bedtime problems solved

If they keep getting out of bed or coming into your bed

Just take them back to bed, however many times it takes. We know this could be exhausting so start at the weekend when you don’t have to get up for work or school. And remember, consistency is key here.

They’re wide awake for hours

If they’re used to staying up late, it will take time for their body clocks to adjust to an earlier bedtime so let them read until they’re sleepy and stay firm. Don’t be fooled into thinking they don’t need ‘much sleep.’ It’s far more likely they’re just hyped-up and over tired.