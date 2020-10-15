We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for ASDA Black Friday deals? You’ve come to the right place. After a break, the retail giant is participating this year in Black Friday 2020. Here are the sort of discounts to expect from the supermarket retailer…

As you probably know, Black Friday is a shopping bonanza that hails from the US. It always falls on the Friday after America’s Thanksgiving weekend – so this year that’s Friday 27 November.

Black Friday is probably the year’s most exciting shopping sale event. You will find amazing offers from many stores and brands, including Argos and Tesco, with discounts on everything from clothes to TVs to garden tools.

Some retailers cut prices in the weeks or days before Black Friday, while others continue the sales into the weekend and on Cyber Monday (a period that’s called Cyber Week) but Black Friday is the day most retailers participate in, and it’s usually when you’ll find the most enticing sales. It’s the day most savvy shoppers prepare for and, because it falls in the last week of November, Black Friday is the ideal time to snap up some discounts on Christmas gifts.

If you’re shopping online, set your alarm for midnight so you can start browsing the deals as the go live on November 27 at 00:001. The best offers go quickly! If you prefer to visit the shops, be prepared for an early start, as many open at 6am. Just make sure you check what precautions and safety measures the store might be implementing this year because of coronavirus.

When do ASDA’s Black Friday deals go live?

Although ASDA was one of the first ever retail giants to bring the Black Friday tradition to British shores, it stopped partaking a few years ago. This was, in part, because its 2014 sales were so popular it resulted in shoppers fighting over goods.

Instead, ASDA offered discounts around the Christmas period, and also opted for lower sales year round, including 3-for-2-deals, and regular sales and offers at George at ASDA. This meant that they could sell clothes, baby items, toys, homeware and home accessories, kitchenware, electricals and garden goods for lower prices year round.

Then, in November 2018, it launched the Green Is The New Black sale, offering discounts once again. In 2019, Asda offered RollBack prices with in store and online discounts that included cut-price clothes, toys, homeware, kitchenware and technology.

This year, however, it looks likely that ASDA and George at ASDA will be taking part in Black Friday once more! So expect to see Black Friday back on in its stores and online. The Asda Black Friday deals will definitely be live on Black Friday. But there are no details yet about if the supermarket will offer deals in the week building up to Friday 27 November too. But we’ll keep you posted!

ASDA Black Friday deals: what to look out for in 2020

Here’s some of what you can expect from ASDA’s Black Friday deals 2020.

ASDA Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

In 2019, ASDA had some huge savings on kitchenware, including a whopping £50 off a complete set of Tefal pans. A year earlier, at the 2018 Green Is The New Black sale, there were savings on must-have items including the Salter Air Fryer (down from £79.69 to £40) and the Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser, which dropped by 45% to just £30. Expect more of the same in 2020.

ASDA Black Friday technology deals

If you love your tech you’ll be pleased to hear that there was £15 off the NOW TV stick (down to £15) and £20 off the Fitbit Inspire smartwatch last year – bargain buys if you’re looking for Christmas gifts for loved ones or fancy treating yourself. Tablets and TVs also had their prices cut. The Polaroid 49″ Smart TV, for example, had its price slashed from £299 to £229.

In 2019, ASDA also made the news for offering the cheapest Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deal. At £169.99 the price made many cash-strapped parents and gamers very happy. They had to go to a store to take advantage, though, as the offer wasn’t available online.

Going back to previous year, to ASDA’s Green Is The New Black sale, shoppers saved between 40-50% on the must-have tech items such as vacuum cleaners. The Vax Power Nano Total Home Vacuum Cleaner, for example, was down by around 50%. And shoppers looking for new toothbrush were in luck – Oral-B Toothbrushes were also reduced.

ASDA Black Friday clothing deals

ASDA’s fantastic value George fashion range, which has clothes and accessories for the whole family, from babies to kids of all ages as well as clothes for men and women, had 20% slashed off full-priced clothes in its 2019 RollBack event. Expect something similar this year.

ASDA Black Friday toy deals

There were some brilliant toy bargains to be had at ASDA’s 2018 Green Is The New Black sale, with hundred of discounted items – some with an impressive 40% off, including the Hot Wheels Slot Track Set, the Adventure Force Dinosaur 5 Level Garage, and the Little Tikes Stem Jr WonderLab.

2019’s RollBack offered huge discounts on toys – and just in time for Christmas. There were big savings on branded items such as Barbie, Disney, Fisher Price, Lego, Peppa Pig and Playmobil. The Playmobil Fire Truck, for example, had almost £15 knocked off, and could be bought for just £20.

If you fancy doing a bit of shopping now – perhaps you want to get head with Christmas shopping – ASDA is currently promoting its Big Toy Rollback on the website.

Is ASDA doing Cyber Monday?

At the time of writing, it’s not yet known if ASDA will be participating in Cyber Monday. Given its history of great deals and low prices discounts it’s likely offers will continue after Black Friday.

How much is ASDA delivery – and how long does it take?

Currently, George at ASDA items – which is where you’ll find many of ASDA’s non-food and household items, such as clothes, baby items, toys, homeware, kitchenware, technology, appliances and electricals – can be bought or collected free in-store, or delivered for free if you spent £50 or more, unless you buy large items or items with third party delivery, which are not part of this offer.

All other deliveries cost £2.95 for standard, £4.50 for named day delivery, or £9.95 for named delivery (large items).

ASDA Black Friday 2020: can I return items?

According the George website, all George-branded clothing and homeware has a 100 Day Satisfaction Guarantee, meaning you can return items within that time period if you’re not satisfied. You will need your receipt for a refund or exchange. There are some exclusions to this bonus, such as franchises, watches, jewellery, flat-pack furniture and mattresses.

If the item you want to return is not George-branded you have 30 days to exchange or return it. Just be sure to have your receipt handy. This also has exclusions such as jewellery, watches, flat-pack furniture and mattresses.