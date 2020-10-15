Best Black Friday KitchenAid Deals 2020: where to find the best discounts

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The shopping phenomenon we know as Black Friday falls on Friday November 27 this year. While you may also see offers before and after this day – in what’s called Cyber Week – Black Friday deals only run for a limited time. Our advice? Get in quick if you’re looking for heavily discounted goods, Christmas pressies and Black Friday KitchenAid Deals.

You can expect many retailers to take part. Sign up to newsletters or regularly check the websites of companies such as Amazon, Argos, ASDA, Currys, Tesco and Lakeland – to name a few – so you’re the first to know what they’ll be offering. There’ll also be information in store.

You can find out more about Black Friday in this article – it gives tips on shopping safely, and other inside info so you can get the best out of the event.

Will there be good KitchenAid Mixer deals on Black Friday?

A KitchenAid Stand Mixer is one of the biggest and priciest kitchen appliance purchases you can make. This is why they are highly sought-after items to buy on Black Friday.

Historically, KitchenAid mixers regularly feature on Black Friday, making this date one of the best in the calendar year to find yourself a bargain. For example, in 2019, Lakeland offered a huge 50% off the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer with a Matte Black Glass Bowl – it usually retails at £399. And at Amazon there was £50 off the KitchenAid Classic.

Other retailers that have slashed prices on KitchenAid Stand Mixers during Black Friday include John Lewis, Ao.com and Currys.

Why are KitchenAid Mixers so popular?

As any baking enthusiast and foodie will tell you – a KitchenAid Stand Mixer is an integral part of a cook’s kitchen. They are regarded as the Rolls Royce of kitchen mixers and are so coveted that around 2.5 million are sold each year. Beautifully designed and very durable, their reputation as a top appliance has been bolstered by decades of rave reviews and wildly popular shows such as The Great British Bake Off and MasterChef.

According to legend (described in an article on Maker Stories), the KitchenAid Stand Mixer was initially developed in the 1910s by the Hobart Corporation – initially for industrial use. When a name was sought for the consumer version an executive’s wife is said to have exclaimed, ‘I don’t care what you call it. All I know is it’s the best kitchen aid I’ve ever had.’ From that moment, the stand mixer found its iconic name. It entered domestic kitchens around 1920 – 100 years later it’s never left.

Why are KitchenAid Mixers so expensive?

The quick answer is that design and engineering of this quality comes at a cost. KitchenAid mixers have always been expensive – when the first model launched in 1920s America it cost $200 (around £150), the equivalent of around £2,000 today. The modern mixer you know and love is fashioned on the 1937 Model K, which was more affordable but didn’t compromise the excellence consumers had come to expect.

Thanks to market changes and demand, the cheapest model on the KitchenAid website at the time of writing is the Classic Mixer Tilt-Head, which is an arguably more affordable £299. The most expensive stand mixer on the site is the Mixer Bowl Lift 6.9L Professional – expect to pay around £899 for this feat of engineering.

If those prices are still too steep it’s worth shopping around for refurbished or discontinued mixers. Check out the KitchenAid outlet store on Ebay or outlets such as the Whirlpool Factory.

Are KitchenAid Mixers worth the money?

While hundred of pounds sounds like a lot of money, consider what you get out of a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. First, there’s the design – it works so well it’s only been slightly modified over the years. In fact, KitchenAid parts are still compatible with models going as far back as the 1930s. They are also solid, reliable, energy efficient and easy to clean.

Second, purchase a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and you can expect to own a quality product you probably won’t have to replace in your lifetime. There’s a good reason why celebrity chefs and professional kitchens use KitchenAid Stand Mixers – these are appliances that are built to last.

Third, they’re probably the most versatile appliance in your kitchen. These mixers can form dough, mix cake batter, whisk eggs, whip creamed potatoes and make butter from cream, and that’s before you’ve even used any of the extra attachments. Extras allow cooks to roll and cut pasta, grind meat, stuff sausages, slice and dice vegetables, shred cheese and veggies, core fruit, spiralise, make ice cream, mill flour and juice – amongst other uses.

Fourth, if aesthetics mean a lot to you, KitchenAid Stand Mixers are made from sleek and shiny stainless steel. What’s more, there’s a range of colours so you’re likely to find one to match your kitchen. There are currently 30 colours to choose from, with names such as Candy Apple, Majestic Yellow, Onyx Black, Pebbled Palm and Velvet Blue. You can also personalise your mixer by adding a different bowl and engrave the head with the text of your choice.

Last but by no means least, KitchenAid Stand Mixers carry a guarantee to protect the buyer.

What is the difference between the KitchenAid Tilt-Head and Bowl-Lift mixers?

The Tilt-Head mixer allows you to tilt the top of the mixer so you have easier access to the bowl. The small and medium models are Tilt-Head and are generally used in domestic kitchens. They come in 3.3L , 4.3L or 4.8L bowl capacity.

The Bowl-Lift mixers are larger and sturdier with a bigger bowl capacity of either 4.8L or 6.9L. These have arms that pick up the bowl to bring it closer to the central attachment (such as a whisk or paddle). These models are better adapted for larger-scale baking and cooking so are popular with professionals.

What is the difference between KitchenAid Mini, the KitchenAid Classic and KitchenAid Classic Artisan?

Not much – but the difference may matter to some cooks. The Mini (which is also Artisan) is the smallest option but not the cheapest. It has a 3.3L capacity, comes with three attachments, and is ideal for people with small or shared kitchens. It currently costs £349 on the KitchenAid website.

The Artisan models have bigger bowls, more powerful motors and come in many colours. These models start from £399.

The 4.3L Classic model only comes in black or white but still offers the same degree of reliability and the same speed options as Artisan mixers. According to KitchenAid, it’s a ‘popular entry-level model.’ It is currently £299.

It’s worth noting that if you sign up to the KitchenAid newsletter you get 5% discount off your next purchase.

Which KitchenAid Mixer is the best?

This is a matter of opinion – and requirements. The Classic model is called classic for a reason, but other models offer bigger bowl capacity, more attachments, a variety of colours and the option to go for a Bowl-Lift rather than a Tilt-Head. The Heavy Duty and Professional models are perfect for professionals but ultimately the choice is up to you.

Best overall KitchenAid deals 2020

If you can’t wait until Black Friday these are some of the best KitchenAid Stand mixer deals available now. You may want to take advantage of one of these offers. Alternatively, wait until the end of November to make potentially greater savings on Black Friday or during Cyber Week.

Keep checking this list as we expect prices to change regularly. We will update the prices as and when so you can find the best discounts for KitchenAid mixers.

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer 5KSM125BFG (Matte Grey), £399, Ao.com



With a 5 star rating from 359 customer reviews, this stylish looking mixer is currently reduced from £450 to £399. That’s an impressive saving of £51. There are four accessories included and, like all new KitchenAid Stand Mixers, it comes with a guarantee. Ao.com also offers free 100 day returns, a price match promise and free delivery.

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer 5KSM125BBM (Matte Black), £399, Amazon



A striking option, this matte black mixer also gets 5 stars. It’s under warranty, there’s free delivery, but only three accessories – the wire whisk, flat beater and dough hook. Get in quick – Amazon prices change regularly.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.3L Stand Mixer 5KSM3311XBHT (Hot Sauce), £269, Currys

Small it may be, but it’s perfectly formed. This KitchenAid Mini comes with three attachments, has earned 5 stars and is an excellent price. Currys also offer a price match guarantee but you’ll need to go to a store to collect.

KitchenAid Classic 4.3L Stand Mixer 5K45SSBOB (Black), £299.99, Argos

Argos is taking part in Black Friday so keep on eye on this mixer – which comes with three attachment – as it could be significantly reduced. This also gets 5 stars (can you spot a trend here?) and is almost the same price as the model on KitchenAid’s website.

KitchenAid Classic 4.3L Stand Mixer 5K45SSBWH (White), £299.99, Lakeland



Head over to Lakeland to purchase the Classic in white for the same price as the Classic in black at Argos. Wait a little longer and you may well see it in Lakeland’s Black Friday sale. This mixer also comes with three attachments, and has the added bonus of Lakeland’s excellent 3 year guarantee.

KitchenAid Mini 3.3L Stand Mixer 5KSM3311XBER (Matte Black), £349, John Lewis



Like the Argos option, this Mini is no different in price at John Lewis than the one featured on the KitchenAid website. However, in recent years, John Lewis has included KitchenAid Mixers in Black Friday sales so keep a lookout. (Oh, and in case you were wondering, this also gets 5 stars).

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer 5KSM125BMH (Milkshake), £499, Ebay

This larger model has a big bowl capacity, four attachments and is an attractive (now discontinued) neutral shade. There’s free postage and free returns, too. 4.8L Artisan mixers go for between £399-£699 depending on the model and extras. If you’re looking for a bargain it’s worth visiting Ebay regularly for clearance and refurbished options.

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer KSM175PSBDR (Dried Rose), £499, ECookShop



Be tickled pink by this rose-coloured mixer, on sale at ECookShop for £499 (that’s a 17% saving, or £100 off). With two bowls, four attachments and a pouring shield, it’s perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your kitchen. A warranty and free delivery is also included. Alternatively, you could hold on to see if ECookShop participates in Black Friday.