Best books to give Dad this Father’s Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Struggling to think of a present for Father’s Day? Look no further. With Dads, like the rest of us, faced with a little more free time, maybe a good book is just what they need – and we have the perfect selection...

One Two Three Four: The Beatles In Time by Craig Brown

It’s been fifty years since Paul McCartney officially announced the break-up of The Beatles, yet still our interest hasn’t waned. We are as fascinated by The Fab Four as we ever were. So, what better gift to buy Dad than one of this year’s most anticipated reads.

From the celebrated biographer of Ma’am Darling comes a kaleidoscopic look at undoubtedly one of the most influential bands in music history. From the well-documented events to the lesser-known ones, and the colourful people who orbited them – including Fred Lennon, YokoOno, Aunt Mimi, the Mahirishi and their psychedelic doctor – it details the minutiae of their lives.

Bizarre tales, funny stories, interviews and fan letters, it’s got it all – but more than that, it shows just what the Beatles meant to the world around them, and for the generation to come.

Buy One Two Three Four by Craig Brown (£17.99, Harper Collins)

Galaxies: Inside the Universe’s Star Cities by David Eicher

Ever find yourself looking up towards the sky and wondering what’s out there – imagining what it would be like to tour the Milky Way, discover a black hole or find out if we are actually alone?

In this eye-opening book from the editor in chief of Astronomy, you’ll learn how to read the night sky from your back garden – and let’s be honest, that’s where we’re spending most of our time at the moment. With jaw-dropping illustrations and full-colour photography from the magazine’s archives – much of it never published before – it’s a fascinating insight the wonders of the universe that might just blow your mind.

Buy Galaxies by David Eicher (£25, Headline)

Who Ate The First Oyster? The Extraordinary People Behind the Greatest Firsts in History

Is your Dad in need of some light entertainment? Do you think he’s ever wondered who wore the first pants, who painted the first masterpiece or who, indeed, ate the first oyster? Writer Cody Cassidy delves into the latest research to uncover the people behind some of the most silly and dangerous firsts in history.

Despite its fun approach, the chapters are full of history and brings to life people time has forgotten. It’s also a fascinating insight into how things we take for granted developed.

And let’s be honest, who hasn’t pondered who told the first joke or drank the first beer?

Buy Who Ate The First Oyster by Cody Cassidy (£14.99, Headline)

The Catch by TM Logan

From the moment protective father, Ed, meets his daughter’s new boyfriend, Ryan, he can’t help but wonder that beneath those handsome good looks and perfect manners lurks something darker.

Convinced Ryan is lying, their quick engagement does nothing to assuage Ed’s fears and he sets out to discover the truth about his past whatever the consequences. And as those consequences emerge, so too does TM Logan’s flair for creating tension.

Buy The Catch by TM Logan (£8.99, Zaffre)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing: Life, Death and the Thrill of the Catch

Watching comedians and lifelong friends, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse share their personal and lifelong experiences in BBC 2’s Gone Fishing series was a feel-good treat. And now you get to enjoy their musings on life, friendship and the joys of fishing in this wonderful joint memoir.

After both suffering heart scares, the two comedians were forced to reflect on life – and what better way than in the peaceful English countryside. Pondering on some of life’s most profound questions and having a right good old laugh along the way, this book is sure to bring a smile to any Dad’s face.

Buy Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (£8.99, Blink Publishing)

Behind The Mask by Tyson Fury

Regarded by some as one of the best heavyweight boxers in the world, he is also, surely, one of the most fascinating. This Manchester lad from Irish traveller stock – also known as ‘The Gypsy King’ – turned out to be one of the most unlikely boxing champions in history.

And, in this most candid memoir, we really do see behind the mask of an extremely talented but troubled individual, following his battle with alcohol and cocaine, and then putting himself back out there to take on one of the biggest fights in the boxing calendar.

Love him or loathe him, this unflinching biography is a compelling read Dad won’t be able to put down.

Buy Behind The Mask by Tyson Fury (£17.99, Cornerstone)

Die Alone by Simon Kernick

When disgraced detective Ray Mason is broken out of prison by armed men claiming to be from MI6 to do a job, he’s as surprised as anyone. On the promise of a new identity and life abroad, he goes along with it. He’s awaiting trial for murder after all.

His task: assassinate Alastair Sheridan, who is said to be a risk to national security. In this fast-paced thriller, with enemies on all sides, there’s only one person Ray can trust – ex-cop and former lover, Tina Boyd, who has her own score to settle with Sheridan.

For any fans of Jack Reacher, this high-action, tense novel will set hearts racing.

Buy Die Alone by Simon Kernick (£12.99, Cornerstone)

All Fall Down by M.J. Arlidge

It’s hard to go wrong with a good thriller, and this unpredictable, suspenseful one will have you gripped from the start. Although this is Book 9 in the D.I. Helen Grace series, it can most certainly be read as a standalone.

Helen Grace is a complex character, but she also has a great track record for hunting killers. So, when Justin Lanning receives a phone call to say he only has one hour to live, the job falls to Helen to find out just who it is.

Who is the mysterious caller – surely a prank? In a case where the killer always seems to be one step ahead, this is a book that’s sure to see Dad reading late into the night as Arlidge expertly keeps his readers guessing right to the end.

Buy All Fall Down by M.J. Arlidge (£12.99, Orion)