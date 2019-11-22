Christmas baubles aren't so hollow any more - now you can get absolutely any treat inside to hang on your tree!
From boozy treats and chocolate, to beauty products and even lingerie, fun filled Christmas baubles are making their mark alongside alternative advent calendars and Christmas crackers to seriously jazz up the festive period.
If 2019 feels like the year for trying something new, then why not pop one of these baubles on your tree – what better way to make sure gifts keep coming after 25th December?!
So when you’ve picked up your tree from your local Christmas tree farm (or perhaps a rented one instead) – choose from these amazing filled baubles below…
Filled Christmas baubles
Sara Miller Beauty Bauble
Now, this bauble is going to up the chic factor of your Christmas tree – there’s no doubt about it. A tropical inspired beauty bauble with luxuriously formulated mango butter and frangipani flower hand cream. Paired with a sweet mango butter and passion flower lip gloss.
L’OCCITANE Almond Christmas beauty bauble
Indulge in the irresistible scent of almond and envelop your body in softness with this sweet tree decoration filled with these best-loved almond favourites. Includes Almond Shower Oil, Almond Milk Concentrate and Delicious Hands.
L’OCCITANE Cherry Blossom Christmas beauty bauble
A lovely gift or stocking filler, this bauble makes a gorgeous addition to any Christmas tree. The products within capture the poetic beauty of springtime in Provence. Think flowering cherry trees and fresh perfume the air.
Too Faced Christmas Ornament
Beloved beauty brand Too Faced is bringing miniature versions of their cult favourite products to hang on your tree: choose from the Better Than Sex mascara (you decide if it’s aptly named…), and their Damn Girl mascara. They’re wrapped up in a cute Christmas ornament making it the perfect gift (or even better gift tag).
Lush Snowman bath melt tablet
There’s always time to get a bit of skincare in winter. Try this refreshing Snowman bath oil tablet. A citrus blast of Sicilian lemon and lemon myrtle oil is a brightening wake up call to help chase away the winter blues.
Lush Santa bath melt tablet
You better not shout, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming down the chimney with Christmas treats for everyone! Simply swirl around your bath water or snap off as much as you like of this cocoa, shea and illipe butter bar and drop it into a warm bath for softening pink waters.
MOR Merry Marshmallow Bauble
MORs Marshmallow soapette is a perfect addition to your Christmas tree. This pretty bauble can hang on tree all month long to bring some glam to your living room. Perfected with Shea butter and vitamin E, this soupette nourishes and nurtures your dry winter skin. Also available in Playful Pomegranate to keep your skin looking fresh and healthy.
Hotel Chocolat Mini Chocolate Christmas Crackers
Hotel Chocolat are selling 10 mini Christmas crackers with a chocolate treats hidden inside. Perfect for the table or the Christmas tree. You can just about justify eating all 10 and have yourself a very happy Christmas.
Hotel Chocolat Elf’s Christmas Stocking
The perfect little Christmas stocking for chocolate-lovers: white spruces, caramel penguins and milk chocolate reindeer. The stocking includes 12 individually wrapped Christmas chocolates – which won’t stay wrapped for long! They’re unbeatable when it comes to taste.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hot Lips 2 Charms
This bauble will add a touch of glamour to your tree, but the contents inside are great for creating a glamorous Christmas party look. The Charms are a magical trio of mini lipsticks including JK Magic, a soft pink-kissed-with-nude, Amazing Amal, an elegant, warm berry-pink and Viva La Vergara, a flattering soft wine lip colour!
Biscuiteers Christmas tree decorations luxe biscuit tin
We belief that no tree is complete without a biscuit bauble hanging between its branches. So this year we’ve created a collection of 16 decadently hand-iced baubles, in rich shades of bronze, green, red and blue. And when the biscuit are gone, the keepsake tin makes the perfect place for storing your Christmas bits and bobs for next year.
DECLÉOR Infinite Hydration Body Kit
Now, this beauty bauble is going to up the chic factor of your Christmas tree – there’s no doubt about it. The gorgeous decorative boxes houses Neroli Bigarade Bath & Shower Gel, White Magnolia Hand & Nail Cream, Aroma Confort Moisturising Body Milk and 1000 Grains Body Exfoliator.
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mini Mist Christmas Bauble
This adorable mini facial spray beauty bauble is the perfect Christmas tree ornament giving the gift of glowing, dewy skin to all who try it. Used as both a toner and face serum at the same time, this mist is a quick and easy step towards radiant, glowing skin.
Joe & Seph’s Popcorn Bites
These won’t last long on the branches! For your favourite chocolate popcorn lover add Joe & Seph’s Dark Chocolate Popcorn Bites, the Gourmet Popcorn Bauble and the Popcorn Shop Tin Bauble to your tree this Christmas. Each Christmas bauble comes with a delicious pack of our salted caramel popcorn (yum!) and completed with a gift tag and ribbon.
Pickering’s gin baubles
These mini gin bottles also double up as Christmas baubles, and can be placed on your tree as decorations. They’ll be your saviour when you’ve drunk the house dry on Christmas day. If you use code PICK15B and readers will receive 15% off the Pickering’s Gin Baubles product until the end of the year.