From boozy treats and chocolate to beauty products we’ve put together our pick of the best Christmas baubles 2020.
Baubles are a Christmas staple, but some of them are so much more than just a decoration. Many are filled with treats for you to enjoy over the festive period!
Fun filled Christmas baubles are making their mark alongside alternative advent calendars filled with everything from gin to perfume, and alternative Christmas crackers that seriously jazz up the festive period.
If this feels like the year for trying something new, then why not pop one of these baubles on your tree?
What better way to make sure gifts keep coming right up until 25th December that with one of these treat-filled Christmas baubles for 2020…
Best filled Christmas baubles 2020
Joe and Seph’s Popcorn Bauble, £6
Perfect for enjoying with a cosy Christmas film, these filled Joe and Seph’s popcorn baubles are sure to delight anyone this festive season. They’re available in cream and white, and filled with their much-loved salted caramel popcorn.
Drinks by the Dram Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky bauble, £8.50
Whisky fans will love this Johnnie Walker bauble, which is filled with a 30ml bottle of their beloved Red Label spirit. The bauble will look lovely on any tree, and gives the recipient a winter warmer when they’re ready to drink it!
Prestat Earl Grey milk chocolate truffles bauble, £14.99
Can’t choose between tea or chocolate? Why not both! These delicious Earl Grey infused chocolate truffles are encased in a red and gold festive bauble, and they’re the perfect indulgent treat for Christmas Day.
L’OCCITANE Cherry Blossom Christmas beauty bauble, £12
A lovely gift or stocking filler, this bauble makes a gorgeous addition to any Christmas tree. The products within capture the poetic beauty of springtime in Provence. Think flowering cherry trees and fresh perfume in the air.
Personalised English Whisky Co. 20cl Whisky Bauble, £30
Great for every whisky lover out there, this personalised bauble is a great boozy addition to your Christmas decorations. It makes a lovely gift for yourself or a loved one!
Christmas Chocolate Truffle Bauble, £4.95
This delicious bauble is filled with 3 Gooey, rich milk chocolate truffles filled with a ganache. They’re made with Ethical Single-Origin Chocolate and has no palm oil.
Hot Chocolate Christmas Bauble Set, £9.99
Credit: New Look
Perfect for cosy winter evenings, this bauble giftset features five delicious hot chocolates; peppermint, cinnamon, hazelnut, orange and vanilla. Delicious!
Pickering’s Gin Baubles, £25
These Christmas inspired gin baubles are sure to go down a treat this Christmas. Choose from Figgy Pudding, Plum and Ginger, Cranberry and even Brussels Sprout!
Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, £24
This sophisticated Christmas tree decoration is the perfect gift for any beauty lover. It’s filled with Jo Malone’s Wild Bluebell Cologne and English Pear and Freesia body creme.
Molton Brown Festive Bauble, £12
This Shower Gel bauble is a great gift, and you can choose from three different scents; Fiery Pink Pepper, Jasmine and Sun Rose, or Delicious Rhubarb and Rose. Or maybe all three!
Elemis Pro-Collagen Beauty Bauble, £28
Worth £34.50, this beauty bauble from Elemis is a great way to save on some great products and get a nice Christmas decoration too! Inside the bauble is a pro-collagen cleansing balm and pro-collagen marine cream.
M&S Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe, £12
These mini snow globe baubles contain 23 carat edible gold leaf and make perfect Christmas tree decorations. They’re also vegan friendly, so what’s not to love!
John Lewis & Partners Gin & Tonic Bauble Gift, £20
Great for any G&T lover, this bauble is filled with Franklin & Sons Caorunn Gin & Tonic, Mr.Filbert’s Pitted Olive Snack with Fennel & Coriander, Melting Pot Luxury Handmade Gin Fudge with Lemon, andThe Fine Cheese Co. Crackers with Roquefort. What a lovely Christmas feast, all in a bauble!
Burt’s Bees A Bit of Burt’s Bees 2 Piece Moisturising Gift Set, £6.99
Beat chapped lips this winter with this great Burt’s Bees gift bauble! It’s available in three scents; beeswax, pomegranate and vanilla, and each bauble includes a lip balm and cuticle cream to keep your skin looking lovely over the winter months.
Six Alcohol Filled Baubles, £49.95
This box of six baubles can be filled with gin, vodka, whisky, or you can buy all three sets if you’re feeling particularly generous or indulgent! They make a great boozy addition to any Christmas tree, and are sure to delight this festive season.
Seychelles Shower Gel Bauble, £10.00
The White Company’s Seychelles combines evocative bergamot, bright orange and fresh coconut, with a hint of green jasmine, warming amber and buttery vanilla. And it comes in a lovely festive bauble for Christmas time!
Cookie Filled Christmas Bauble, £10
It’s just not Christmas without cookies! This bauble has approximately 5-7 cookies if you go for the small one, or 12-18 if you choose the large one. They can be customised for your recipient, making sure you give them an extra special gift this festive season. Cookies come in shapes of Christmas trees or snowflakes, and you can choose between gingerbread, chocolate or vanilla.