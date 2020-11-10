Trending:

Best Christmas baubles 2020: Our favourite festive filled Christmas tree baubles

Lucy Buglass
    • From boozy treats and chocolate to beauty products we’ve put together our pick of the best Christmas baubles 2020.

    Baubles are a Christmas staple, but some of them are so much more than just a decoration. Many are filled with treats for you to enjoy over the festive period!

    Fun filled Christmas baubles are making their mark alongside alternative advent calendars filled with everything from gin to perfume, and alternative Christmas crackers that seriously jazz up the festive period.

    If this feels like the year for trying something new, then why not pop one of these baubles on your tree?

    What better way to make sure gifts keep coming right up until 25th December that with one of these treat-filled Christmas baubles for 2020…

    Best filled Christmas baubles 2020

    Joe and Seph’s Popcorn Bauble, £6

     

    Joe and Seph's popcorn bauble

    Credit: Joe and Seph’s

    Perfect for enjoying with a cosy Christmas film, these filled Joe and Seph’s popcorn baubles are sure to delight anyone this festive season. They’re available in cream and white, and filled with their much-loved salted caramel popcorn.

    View at Joe and Seph’s

    Drinks by the Dram Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky bauble, £8.50

    Drinks by the Dram Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky bauble

    Credit: Selfridges

    Whisky fans will love this Johnnie Walker bauble, which is filled with a 30ml bottle of their beloved Red Label spirit. The bauble will look lovely on any tree, and gives the recipient a winter warmer when they’re ready to drink it!

    View at Selfridges

    Prestat Earl Grey milk chocolate truffles bauble, £14.99

    Earl Grey milk chocolate truffles baubl

    Credit: Selfridges

    Can’t choose between tea or chocolate? Why not both! These delicious Earl Grey infused chocolate truffles are encased in a red and gold festive bauble, and they’re the perfect indulgent treat for Christmas Day.

    View at Selfridges 

    L’OCCITANE Cherry Blossom Christmas beauty bauble, £12

    Cherry blossom bauble

    Credit: L’Occitane

    A lovely gift or stocking filler, this bauble makes a gorgeous addition to any Christmas tree. The products within capture the poetic beauty of springtime in Provence. Think flowering cherry trees and fresh perfume in the air.

    View at L’Occitane 

    Personalised English Whisky Co. 20cl Whisky Bauble, £30

    Personalised The English Whisky Co. 20cl Whisky christmas Bauble 2020

    Credit: Lisa Angel

    Great for every whisky lover out there, this personalised bauble is a great boozy addition to your Christmas decorations. It makes a lovely gift for yourself or a loved one!

    VIEW NOW at Lisa Angel

    Christmas Chocolate Truffle Bauble, £4.95

    love cocoa christmas bauble

    Credit: Love Cocoa

    This delicious bauble is filled with 3 Gooey, rich milk chocolate truffles filled with a ganache. They’re made with  Ethical Single-Origin Chocolate and has no palm oil.

    VIEW NOW at Love Cocoa

    Hot Chocolate Christmas Bauble Set, £9.99

    hot chocolate baubles

    Credit: New Look

    Perfect for cosy winter evenings, this bauble giftset features five delicious hot chocolates; peppermint, cinnamon, hazelnut, orange and vanilla. Delicious!

    VIEW NOW at New Look

    Pickering’s Gin Baubles, £25

    Pickering's Gin Baubles,

    Credit: John Lewis and Partners

    These Christmas inspired gin baubles are sure to go down a treat this Christmas. Choose from Figgy Pudding, Plum and Ginger, Cranberry and even Brussels Sprout!

    VIEW NOW at John Lewis and Partners 

    Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, £24

    Jo Malone London

    Credit: Jo Malone

    This sophisticated Christmas tree decoration is the perfect gift for any beauty lover. It’s filled with Jo Malone’s Wild Bluebell Cologne and English Pear and Freesia body creme.

    VIEW NOW at Jo Malone

    Molton Brown Festive Bauble, £12

    Molton Brown bauble

    Credit: Molton Brown

    This Shower Gel bauble is a great gift, and you can choose from three different scents; Fiery Pink Pepper, Jasmine and Sun Rose, or Delicious Rhubarb and Rose. Or maybe all three!

    VIEW NOW at Cult Beauty

    Elemis Pro-Collagen Beauty Bauble, £28

    Elemis bauble

    Credit: Elemis

    Worth £34.50, this beauty bauble from Elemis is a great way to save on some great products and get a nice Christmas decoration too! Inside the bauble is a pro-collagen cleansing balm and pro-collagen marine cream.

    VIEW NOW: Elemis

    M&S Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe, £12

    M&S Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe, £12

    These mini snow globe baubles contain 23 carat edible gold leaf and make perfect Christmas tree decorations. They’re also vegan friendly, so what’s not to love!

    VIEW NOW at Ocado

    John Lewis & Partners Gin & Tonic Bauble Gift, £20

    John Lewis & Partners Gin & Tonic Bauble Gift

    Credit: John Lewis and Partners

    Great for any G&T lover, this bauble is filled with Franklin & Sons Caorunn Gin & Tonic, Mr.Filbert’s Pitted Olive Snack with Fennel & Coriander, Melting Pot Luxury Handmade Gin Fudge with Lemon, andThe Fine Cheese Co. Crackers with Roquefort. What a lovely Christmas feast, all in a bauble!

    VIEW NOW at John Lewis and Partners

    Burt’s Bees A Bit of Burt’s Bees 2 Piece Moisturising Gift Set, £6.99

    Burt's Bees A Bit of Burt's Bees 2 Piece Moisturising Gift Set

    Credit: Amazon

    Beat chapped lips this winter with this great Burt’s Bees gift bauble! It’s available in three scents; beeswax, pomegranate and vanilla, and each bauble includes a lip balm and cuticle cream to keep your skin looking lovely over the winter months.

    VIEW NOW at Amazon

    Six Alcohol Filled Baubles, £49.95

    Six Alcohol Filled Baubles

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    This box of six baubles can be filled with gin, vodka, whisky, or you can buy all three sets if you’re feeling particularly generous or indulgent! They make a great boozy addition to any Christmas tree, and are sure to delight this festive season.

    VIEW NOW at Not on the High Street

    Seychelles Shower Gel Bauble, £10.00

    Seychelles The White Company

    Credit: The White Company

    The White Company’s Seychelles combines evocative bergamot, bright orange and fresh coconut, with a hint of green jasmine, warming amber and buttery vanilla. And it comes in a lovely festive bauble for Christmas time!

    VIEW NOW at The White Company

    Cookie Filled Christmas Bauble, £10

    Cookie Filled Christmas Bauble

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    It’s just not Christmas without cookies! This bauble has approximately 5-7 cookies if you go for the small one, or 12-18 if you choose the large one. They can be customised for your recipient, making sure you give them an extra special gift this festive season. Cookies come in shapes of Christmas trees or snowflakes, and you can choose between gingerbread, chocolate or vanilla.

    VIEW NOW at Not on the High Street