Whether you need to kit your children out for National Christmas Jumper Day or bring a little festive cheer into their lives, look no further than our edit of the best Christmas jumpers for kids.
It’s almost that time of year again when we reach to the back of our wardrobes to find our Christmas jumpers. More than likely your kids have outgrown last year’s festive attire. If you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas jumpers for kids, we have rounded up all the cutest and most festive ones out there. We love to wear merry knits at Christmas time, but is there anything cuter than tiny Christmas jumpers? We think not!
Are you also on the hunt for special advent calendars for your kids this Christmas? We have found all the best advent calendars with toys, that will ensure an extra special countdown to the big day.
If your children’s schools are celebrating Christmas Jumper Day this year, make sure you’re prepared with all the best Christmas jumpers for your little ones. When is Christmas Jumper Day 2020?
From sequin reindeers to festive dinosaurs there is a Christmas jumper to suit every tiny person in your life. Whether you’re buying for your own children or as a gift, our pick of the best merry knitwear will ensure cute overload. Cameras at the ready! There is even an Xbox Christmas jumper, because even gaming can be festive right?
Are you looking for a fun activity to do with your kids this year? May we suggest our Christmas jumper cupcakes for a spot of festive baking. They are a yummy treat for all the family or a thoughtful gift for friends, because everybody loves cupcakes!
Shop our edit of the best Christmas jumpers for kids:
Embroidered Penguin Jumper
Available in sizes 2-7 years. This adorable fluffy and sparkly knit is perfect for chilly and festive days.
Priced: £14 at M&S
Knitted Appliquéd jumper
Available in ages 1½-2 to 6-8 years. Made from a wool mix, keep your little ones cosy this festive season.
Priced: £14.99 at H&M
Fair Isle Knitted Jumper
Available in sizes 0-3 months to 3-4 years. Looking for a knit that can still be worn in January? This adorable fair isle print jumper fits the bill perfectly.
Priced: £29 at Mini Boden
Christmas Kids Navy Reindeer Sweater
Featuring a charming reindeer surrounded by falling snowflakes, this magical knit will keep the spirit alive throughout the festive season.
Priced: £22 reduced to £13.20 at Alex and Alexa
Christmas Appliqué Baubles Jumper
Available in sizes 2-7 years. This playful and colourful number features embroidered, appliqué and glittery baubles galore.
Priced: £16 at M&S
Merry Rexmas Jumper
We're a big fan of festive dinosaurs and we're found the perfect knit for your favourite little dinosaurs.
Priced: £7 at Studio.co.uk
Reindeer Sequin Jumper
Available in sizes 6-16 years. This bright pink knit is crafted from super-fluffy knitted fabric for a cosy feel.
Priced: £20 at M&S
Hatley Cream and Red Fair Isle Stags V-Neck Sweater
Available in sizes 3-6 months to 18-24 months. A trendy fair isle print knit, that we certainly wouldn't say no to in an adult size!
Priced: £26 at Alex and Alexa
Red Pom Pom Reindeer Christmas Jumper
Available in sizes 0-24 months. A mini festive knit featuring 3D pom pom detailing and an all-over polka dot print.
Priced: £8 at George at Asda
Gaming Santa Jumper
Treat any gaming fans this Christmas to this playful novelty knit.
Priced: £7 at Studio.co.uk
Grey Have A Sparkly Christmas Slogan Sweatshirt
Available in sizes 4-14 years. Have a sparkly Christmas in this cute slogan print sweatshirt.
Priced: £9 at George at Asda
Xbox Jumper
Available in sizes 4-5 years to 13-14 years. Keep the gamers in your life happy and merry with a festive Xbox jumper.
Priced: £12-£16 at George at Asda
Epic Elf Christmas Top
Available in sizes 1-7 years. Crafted from 100% cotton, we love this fun slogan print top.
Priced: From £2.75 at George at Asda
Unicorn Red Christmas Jumper
A festive unicorn? Yes please! We love this colourful and merry sweater, that is guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face.
Priced: £8 at Studio.co.uk
Christmas Friends Sweatshirt
Available in sizes 6-12 months to 5-6 years. Made with supersoft brushed fleece fabric, this sweatshirt is a great option for colder days this festive season.
Priced: £20 at JoJo Maman Bébé
Navy Little Bear Jumper
Available in sizes 0-3 months to 5-6 years. Dress your little ones in an adorable polar bear knit, made with supersoft cashmere mix fabric.
Priced: £24 at JoJo Maman Bébé
Red Reindeer Sweatshirt
Available in sizes 6-12 months to 5-6 years. Ensure cuteness overload with this sweet reindeer print jumper.
Priced: £20 at JoJo Maman Bébé
2-Pack Cotton Sweatshirts
Available in ages 1½-2 to 8-10 years. A great alternative to the classic novelty knits.
Priced: £9.99 at H&M
Baby Polar Bear Christmas Jumper
Pretty in pink. How sweet is this polar bear print knit?
Priced: £6 at Studio.co.uk
Mayoral Navy Panda Jumper
Available in sizes 6 months to 36 months. How cute is this panda print knit! Made with 10% wool for extra cosiness.
Priced: £24 at Alex and Alexa
Santa and Reindeer Pom Pom Jumper
Available in sizes 3 months-7 years. This cute and merry knit is embellished with pom poms for Rudolph's nose!
Priced: £15-£17 at Next
Sparks and Daughters Personalised Family Penguin Christmas Jumper Set
Looking for matching Christmas jumpers? Small business, Sparks and Daughters have got you covered. Personalise with your choice of name and penguin design.
Priced: From £38 at NOTHS
Sequin Stag Jumper
Available in sizes 9 months-16 years. Is there anything more festive than a sequin reindeer? Brush the sequins the opposite way for a change in colour!
Priced: £16-£22 at Next
Red Rudolph Christmas Jumper
Available in sizes 3-16 years. Spread Christmas joy with this festive novelty knit. Perfect for Christmas Jumper Day and every other day this holiday season.
Priced: £16-£21 at Next
Navy Rudolph Jumper
Available in sizes 3 months-16 years. This jumper isn't just festive, it's eco-friendly too! Featuring 28% recycled polyester.
Priced: £15-£21 at Next
Christmas Reindeer Jumper
Available in sizes 0-36 months. Tis' the season for bright red reindeer jumpers! We love the giant pom pom for Rudolph's nose!
Priced: £7 at Primark. Coming soon.
Red Christmas Crew Jumper
Available in sizes 0-36 months. Mini penguins, Christmas trees and Santas, what more could you want on a festive jumper?
Priced: £3 at Primark. Coming soon.
Teal Badger and Moose Print Jumper
Available in sizes 0-36 months. This gorgeous Christmas jumper could definitely pass for most of autumn too!
Priced: £3 at Primark. Coming soon.