Best Christmas tree farm locations in the UK ahead of Christmas

It’s almost time for the annual family debate. Do you drag the artificial Christmas tree down from the dusty loft, or branch out for the real deal this year?

But, why fake it when you can have the real deal filling your home with the festive scent of fresh pine scent, and a fun-filled family afternoon choosing the best tree from one of these Christmas tree farm locations.

Plus, with more families opting for a sustainable Christmas, many argue that choosing a real cut Christmas tree from a local farm is better for the environment as they can be recycled.

There’s no doubt that the little ones will love picking out the tallest, bushiest, or tiniest Christmas tree, which they can decorate in time for Christmas. But where should you and your brood go to pick out the Christmas tree in an area that’s local to you?

Here’s our round up of best Christmas tree farms, across England, Scotland and Wales.

Where can I find a Christmas tree farm near me?

Christmas tree farms in the South East

Badger Hill Christmas Tree Farm, Bedfordshire

A family owned farm with over 10,000 trees growing in 6 acres. The Humphries family have been growing Christmas trees for nearly 100 years. You can walk through the Christmas tree farm and choose your tree, which you can either cut down yourself or the farm are happy to do this for you. Each year Badger Hill farm hosts special open days where you can view the Christmas trees before you purchase. You tag your tree with your family name, then let the farm know when you want to collect it. Opening times are from Saturday 23rd November until Sunday 22nd December, 9am – 5pm. Find out more HERE

Dane End Christmas Tree Farm, Ware, Hertfordshire

Walk around our woods and find your perfect Christmas tree at Dane End farm. The farm offers both Norway Spruce trees and Nordman Fir tree of different varieties, heights, shapes and sizes. The Dane End farm also sell a range of Christmas tree stands and handmade Christmas wreaths. Upon request, the workers can drill a hole up into every tree trunk so the tree fits firmly onto the stands provided.

Once Christmas is (sadly) over, you can return your tree to the farm to be recycled in an eco-friendly way. The farm opens in December from 9am- 5.30pm on weekdays, and 8am-4pm on weekends.

South London Christmas Tree Farm, Kent

This Christmas tree farm has taken a magical approach to choosing trees. You can either pick your tree in the sales area with very little effort, or alternatively many choose a tree in the plantation (from the ground), and dig or cut the tree themselves. Though remember, you can only dig your own tree up if you bring your own tools.

The Christmas tree farm is open from Saturday 16th November to Wednesday 18th December 9am – 5pm. And, late nights Fridays until 7.30pm.

The Christmas Forest, Richmond

At The Christmas Forest there are a variety of pre-cut Christmas trees to choose from, or you can even choose your tree yourself and chop it down with the tools provided. The farm also offer a delivery service so you can have your tree delivered to your door without the hassle of cramming it into the car.

The Christmas tree farm is open from 18th November – 24th December, weekdays and weekends 8am – 10pm.

Alice Holt Woodland Park, Farnham, Surrey

This Christmas tree farm cut their trees throughout December so your tree will be amongst the freshest on Christmas Day. This farm offers three different types of Fir, including Norway Spruce, Nordman Fir and Frasier Fir. If you have a pet pooch, dogs are welcome on the farm so they won’t miss out on the festive cheer. Just remember your wellies!

Alice Holt Forest also holds walking and cycling trails for the whole family, kids play areas, wooden animal play structures as well as the ever popular Gruffalo sculptures.

Open from Tuesday 26th November, until our the trees are sold out, so you better hurry if you want to nab yours before December.

Christmas tree farms in South West

White Christmas Tree Farm Frenchay, Bristol

Choose and cut a Christmas tree that is still growing in the ground at White Christmas Tree Farm! Alternatively, you can reserve a Christmas tree for later cutting and collect it any time up until Christmas Eve.

Pick-your-own Christmas tree will be open from Saturday November 16th to Monday 9th December.Open every day from 9am to 5pm.

Rainbow Wood Farm, Bath

Christmas trees are available to buy from Rainbow Wood Farm in Bath. Wrap up warm and spend a day walking through this magical spot with your family. Choose from Nordman Needle Retentive variety, a Traditional Norwegian Spruce or take home a potted version for a longer life tree.

Open 6 days a week Tuesday – Sunday from 9.30am – 5.30pm.

Tregothnan Farm, Cornwall

At Tregothan you can sip on homemade Christmas tea while you search for your perfect tree. Choose from a wide variety of trees grown here in 10 acres of Tregothnan’s beautiful grounds including Norway Spruce trees, Nordmann Fir trees, plus a special super scented tree called a Californian native.

Christmas tree farms in the Midlands

Crocker’s Christmas Tree Farm, Napton, Warwickshire

Choose a Christmas tree from Crocker’s farm and enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie to really get your into the festive spirit. Crocker’s farm is a small, family run business in Warwickshire and have been growing trees in the field next to their family home for over 17 years. Plus, the farm provides free net and twine when you’re ready to take your Christmas tree home.

Opening hours are from 9am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 5.30pm on Sunday.

Leaton Forest, Shrewsbury

Leaton Forest have a huge variety of Christmas trees, both ready cut, or out in the farm where you can dig up your own. If you prefer, a member of staff can come and cut your chosen tree down for you. This costs just £10 and they will come round with you and help you pick your perfect tree. Remember, you can only cut your own tree down if you bring your own tools.

Leaton Forest are also holding kids workshops, where children can make their own Christmas decorations and wreaths. Plus, the forest also holds little Christmas markets featuring homemade goodies and local produce, so you can get some extra Christmas shopping done whilst you select your perfect tree!

Keele Christmas Tree Farm, Staffordshire

Keele farm is a family-run business where you can choose your ideal tree from the variety on offer including Nordmann Fir, Fraser Fir or Norway Spruce trees. After you’ve chosen your perfect tree, you can enjoy a range of snacks and warm drinks at the cafe. Keele farm also offers a novel way to dispose of your tree once Christmas is over by hosting the first ever UK Christmas Tree Throwing Championships. Good luck!

Christmas tree farms in North East

Keele Christmas Tree Farm, Newcastle

Keele Christmas Tree Farm is a family run business which has been growing trees for over two decades. While you’re looking for your perfect pine, don’t pass up the opportunity to visit the farm cafe for a sweet Christmas hot chocolate, with cream and marshmallows, cakes and much more.

Opens on the 22nd November.

Christmas tree farms in North West

Ivy Cottage Tree Farm, Cheshire

Choose a growing tree at Ivy Cottage. While you can’t cut it down yourself, you can reserve it early and collect it nearer Christmas ensuring it is as fresh as possible for the special day. After choose your tree visit the cut Christmas shop for Christmas baubles, lights, stands and handmade door wreaths.

Open from 20th November until the 24th December from 9am-5pm.

Mead Croft, Grange Farm, Croft-on-Tees

Head to Grange Farm and pick the right Christmas tree for you and your family. Don’t leave without visiting the Christmas shop where a fabulous selection of Christmas decorations, fairy lights, handmade wreaths, and beautiful garlands.

Christmas tree farms in Wales

Clearwell Farm, Michaelston y fedw, Cardiff

Stroll through Clearwell Christmas Tree Farm and choose your tree from the plantation of over 7000 trees growing in the field. Clearwell family run farm offers a wide range of trees to choose from, including Lodgepole Pine, Noble Fir, Nordman Fir, Norway Spruce, Scotch Pine. Visitors are advised to bring their wellies, as the fields can get wet and muddy. Have a pet pooch? Dogs are welcome too. If you’re an animal lover, why not dress your pup up in one of our favourite dog Christmas outfits.

Open from 23rd November, only on the weekends, from 10am-4pm.

North Hills Christmas Tree Farm, Graianrhyd

North Hills Farm is a kids Christmas dream. Selling a whole range of Christmas trees the farm is open for the festive season. While you choose your perfect pine tree, enjoy a delicious fudge hot chocolate and homemade mince pies. The farm also cares for a herd of Welsh reindeer on site, so if you’re really lucky you may even get a glimpse of Rudolf and his crew before Santa is due in town.

Open daily from 22nd November 10.00am – 6.00pm.

Salem Farm, Llandeilo

Pick your own real Christmas tree and enjoy a family day out at Salem Farm. Select your perfect Christmas tree from the thousands on offer at the gorgeous Welsh plantation. Wellies, saws and spades are available if you’d like to dig your own – it can get muddy!

After you find your ideal Christmas tree, stop by at Salem Farm’s traditional Christmas activities, including a visit to Santa’s grotto for the kids, while Mum and Dad tuck into sherry, mulled wine, tea, coffee and homemade mince pies. The whole family can also join in with a Christmas carol song sing-along to experience pure Christmas fun.

Christmas tree farms in Scotland

Edenmill Farm, Blanefield, Glasgow

Picking a tree is just the beginning at Edenmill Farm. This family business allows you to pick your own gorgeous Fir tree and take it away with you (if you can fit it in your car), or you can have it delivered. To really get you into the festive spirit book to have breakfast with Santa before he’s due in town. Kids can visit the Edenmill Farm Shop full of scrumptious treats including freshly baked sausage rolls and homemade cakes.

Templeton Farm, Tayside Forestry, Dundee

For 60 years, families have visited Templeton Farm to find the tree of their dreams. Now spreading the joy all year round with the Pinecone Café and cute gift shop open daily from 1st December. There are so many yummy reasons to visit including slices of Victoria Sponge and slabs of chocolately tray bakes, tasty soups, sausage rolls and delicious paninis.

