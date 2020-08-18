The best Frozen toys for kids of all ages

Kids can’t get enough of Disney’s Frozen films - even seven years on from the first one hitting cinemas.
The arrival of the second film last year reconnected kids to the loveable characters and, as a result, the demand for Frozen toys rose.
Now, love for Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and the gang is stronger than ever and children want to recreate their favourite scenes from the hit films or embark on their own imaginative adventures with the characters.
Both Frozen and Frozen 2 are now available to watch on Disney Plus and the streaming platform recently announced a Frozen documentary series exploring the making of the animated franchise. With so much to engage with, there’s no doubt ‘Frozen fever’ is here to stay.
Thankfully, there are plenty of Frozen toys on the high street which cater for different ages, as well as multi-player products which the whole family can enjoy at the same time. From plush soft toys and adorable dolls to board games and outfits, kids (and big kids alike) will be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking out a toy they like.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Frozen toys (which pay tribute to both the first and second films) that are on the high street at the moment, in the hope it will save you hours browsing online. So, whether you’re looking for a birthday present, Christmas gift inspiration or simply just want to treat your little one, our comprehensive list covers all bases. After all, who doesn’t love Frozen?
There’s also something for every budget – so no need to worry about splashing the cash if you’re trying to save at the moment. Our selection has prices starting from £9.99 and all the toys are available from reliable retailers, such as John Lewis, Argos and Amazon.
So whether your youngster is 2 or 12, here are some toys which should be on your radar…
Halfords training bike
Age suitability: 2+ years
This Disney Frozen bike truly goes the distance as the 2-in-1 product converts easily from a training to a balance bike in a matter of minutes. Both the saddle and handlebars are adjustable in height, so can be adapted to match children as they grow and gain more confidence.
The wheels, body and front are adorned with loveable Frozen characters to keep your child company on their cycle.
COST: £44
Smyths Frozen 2 Sing-Along Microphone
Age suitability: 3+ years
The Frozen films are known for their incredible soundtracks and this sing-along microphone lets your child give their own rendition of the brilliant songs. The product comes with a built-in song from Frozen 2, but the aux port allows it to connect with any compatible device, so any song can be played. Lights also flash in time to the music to add to the experience.
COST: £9.99
Disney Store Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen Dolls
Age suitability: 3+ years
These adorable Anna and Elsa Snow Queen figures are perfect for playtimes. Their satin dresses come with removable shoes and their arms, legs and heads can be placed into different poses.
COST: £30
Amazon Frozen 2 Deluxe Figurine Playset Action Figures – 10 Piece Set
Age suitability: 3+ years
This great set features 10 detailed figurines which can be used to recreate scenes from the hit films. The pack includes Elsa and Anna (in both their travel and ceremony outfits), Mattias, Honeymaron, Sven, Kristoff, Nokk and Olaf.
COST: £23.99
Smyths Frozen 2 Fold and Go Arendelle Castle
Age suitability:
3+ years
The playset pays homage to Arendelle Castle from the Frozen films, with two different levels to play with. It also comes with accessories to decorate the rooms, including two chairs, two cups, a bread accessory and a water jar. The castle can be easily transported thanks to the flip-up bed, vanity and table - which store the accessories inside.
COST: £44.99
Argos Sing and Swing Olaf Soft Toy
Age suitability:
3+ years
If your little ones are big fans of Olaf, this singing and dancing toy is a great option. The loveable snowman sings, speaks and sways - simply press his hand for him to surprise you with some signature phrases or belt out a song from Frozen 2.
COST: £30
Argos Frozen 2 Anna Styling Head
Age suitability:
3+ years
Hair styling products can keep kids entertained for hours and this Anna makeover set is likely to do just that. With hair clips, brushes and ties, children can recreate her famous looks from the films or use their imaginations to create their own hairstyles.
COST: £18
TU at Sainsbury’s RUBIE’S Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Light Up Jelly Shoes
Age suitability:
3+ years
These Frozen jelly shoes are the perfect addition to a children’s dressing up box. Not only are they glittery but the soles also light up, for an extra magical touch.
COST: £10
Argos Long Range Walkie Talkies
Age suitability:
4+ years
Great for siblings or best friends, these Frozen walkie talkies have a static free 450 metre range. With an Elsa device and an Anna one, children can pick their favourite character.
They are kid-friendly, too, simply push the button to talk and adjust the volume.
COST: £26
Hamleys Frozen 2 Ice Fishing Game
Age suitability:
4+ years
The aim of this game is to try and catch the snowflakes using the fishing poles, but the two barriers add extra challenges. This product is similar to other fishing games on the market, but has its own magical Frozen twist.
COST: £15
Smyths Disney Frozen Pop-Up Olaf Game
Age suitability:
4+ years
This game can be played by the whole family - just prepare for the tension to rise. Participants should twist Olaf into his barrel and take turns sliding the crystal sticks, if nothing happens a player is safe, but anyone who makes Olaf pop out is out of the game.
COST: £14.99
Smyths LEGO Disney Frozen II Anna and Elsa’s Storybook Set
Age suitability
4+ years
This portable toy comes with two areas - the outside and inside of Arendelle Castle - which can be easily packed up and taken on-the-go. The outside area features a bridge, while the inside comes with a grand piano, a bedroom and two sticker sheets to decorate the book. Three different micro-dolls also come with it - Elsa, Anna and Kristoff, plus an Olaf LEGO figure - so children can recreate their favourite scenes.
COST: £17.99
Amazon Frozen 2 Home Sprint Board Game
Age suitability:4+ years
This board game is great for the whole family. The aim is to be the first character to get home, by rolling the dice. However, it’s not that simple. Some spaces let players leap forward while others can make someone miss a turn.
COST: £13.64
John Lewis Frozen Princess Elsa Premium Children’s Costume
Age suitability:5+ years
What child doesn’t love dressing up as their favourite Disney character? This gorgeous Elsa dress from John Lewis spares no details. It comes with a glittery cape, a layered skirt with sparkling hem detail and gems dotted all about - it even has embroidered snowflakes on the waist belt.
COST: £49.99
Hamleys Frozen 2 Snowflake Catch
Age suitability:
5+ years
This is a great game to be played with family or friends. Simply pop on an Olaf headband and take turns throwing snowflakes onto the twigs. Similar to Hoopla, this game is great for playing in the garden or park.
COST: £20
Argos LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s jewellery box
Age suitability:6+ years
This beautiful jewellery box is inspired by the ice castle with snowflake decoration and a turntable function which makes the Elsa and Nokk figures spin around. The drawer even has a lock function so pieces can be kept safe, as well as a mirror to try on looks. It comes with two LEGO rings.
COST: £40
Smyths Monopoly Disney Frozen 2
Age suitability: 8+ years
Classic Monopoly gets a Frozen 2 twist, as players travel around the board buying up magical locations inspired by the second movie - such as Village Dwellings and Castles. The last player with money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins.
COST: £16.99