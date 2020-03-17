We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe means that many of us are now self-isolating.

And whether we’re actually self-isolating due to contracting the virus, showing symptoms or trying to avoid it due to underlying health conditions, or whether we’re simply social distancing at the moment and just trying to avoid bigger crowds and overpopulated areas, we’re likely to all be spending more time at home than usual.

Just yesterday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the population to avoid all “non-essential” travel, avoid gatherings and crowded places and stay inside if just one person in your household has a cough or fever.

So it’s not surprising that sales of one classic board game have shot up as people across the country have been rushing to stock up on things to do in the house while we’re all shut up at home.

Sale of famous wordsmith game Scrabble have shot up by nearly 400 (393) per cent on Amazon’s UK site in just the past 24 hours.

The popular game allows players to use their intelligence and creativity to come up with clever words to beat their opponents – perfect for days on end shut in the house with your loved ones…

And Scrabble is not the only time-waster to climb up the bestseller lists.

Fast-paced strategy game Blokus, which challenges all players to protect their own territory with a stream of clever moves, has shot up 381 per cent on the online shopping site.

Looking to stock up on your board game reserves for the coming weeks? These are our favourite picks from Amazon’s bestseller list…

Best family board games for self-isolation

Uno

This fast-paced card game will add some excitement to even the most boring of quarantined days.

Monopoly

The iconic board game lasts long enough to keep the whole family occupied for a good few hours.

Jenga

Thrilling, clever and will have the whole family on the edge of their seat.

Cards Against Humanity

Maybe one to keep for when the kids have gone to sleep – these NSFW cards will have adults in hysterics all night long.

Monopoly Deal

Not a fan of the long and drawn-out Monopoly game? This fast-paced version skips out all the unnecessary faff and can even be taken on the go.

Articulate

The King of all family board games. This fast-paced game will give the whole family a laugh by forcing all of our mind-reading abilities!

We’d get a few of these in the house for the coming weeks, because we could be stuck in the house for a while.

And with all these board gams to keep the family company, you might not even need to turn on the TV!