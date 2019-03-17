We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
We've rounded up the best kids' films on Netflix. Treat them - and you - to some down time with one of these fun flicks.
When it’s rainy outside, there’s nothing better than just chilling out on the sofa and watching kids’ films on Netflix with the little ones.
There are some great kids' films on Netflix to choose from and we've rounded up our favourites, that we love just as much as the kids do! We've got all the classics from 90s films like Hocus Pocus – which parents will love as much as the kids – all the way to some of the latest Netflix-exclusive films like Gnome Alone. Some of the others include iconic Dreamworks films like Shrek and Tangled.
We’ve got all the classics from 90s films like Hocus Pocus – which parents will love as much as the kids – all the way to some of the latest Netflix-exclusive films like Gnome Alone. Some of the others include iconic Dreamworks films like Shrek and Tangled.
There’s so much choice on Netflix these days, with titles in the children and family section of the site for every child aged 5 to tweenager. You won’t have to worry about anything unsuitable coming on, or them getting lost in scrolling and finding something that’s not quite family-appropriate. Every film in the section has its own description and visible age rating, separated into segments like “films based on books” and “exciting films”.
Happy Feet
Dive into the world of Emperor Penguines with Happy Feet! It’s the story of a little penguin named Mumble, who doesn’t quite have the knack for singing like the rest of his penguin family but he does have a really special talent – tap dancing! Mumble’s adventures away from home with his friends lead to new revelations about what it means to be a penguin and how being different is really a strength.
Happy Feet is suitable for ages five and upwards, with plenty of feel-good family fun to last at for at least a whole afternoon!
Charlotte’s Web
A sympathetic remake, this version of one of our favourite ever childhood tales is delightfully well done. Dakota Fanning plays little Fern's voice, who hand rears Wilbur, the runt of a litter of piglets. As Wilbur grows strong enough, Fern gives him over to her uncle to rear on his farm. After learning from the other animals at the farm that his fate is most certainly to end up on someone’s dinner plate, Wilbur makes friends with a kind and wise spider called Charlotte, who vows to save his life.
Watch as Charlotte and Wilbur hatch a sure-fire way to save the loveable little pig. This is perfect for the whole family to watch on a cosy night in.
The Wizard of Oz
This is the 1939 classic staring Judy Garland at her absolute best – recently back on Netflix. Lucky us! The Wizard of Oz follows Dorothy, who’s swept away from her farm ife and into a wonderland of yellow brick roads, flying monkeys and different-coloured horses. With her new found friends, and a sparkly pair of shoes, she tries to find her way home again.
It’s fun for all the family, both those who’ve seen the film 100 times and those who are brand new to it.
The Water Horse
In an updated tale of the Loch Ness Monster story this film focuses on the appropriately named Angus, a little boy who lives on an estate with his mother, sister and staff in Scotland. Angus finds a large mysterious egg one day while out searching for tadpoles and keeps it until it hatches into a unknown creature.
Watching Angus care for the Water Horse is pretty sweet and the kids will love watching as Angus’s strange pet is discovered by outsiders and hunted. Can Angus save him? You’ll just have to wait and see. This film is perfect for kids from round 7 years and up.
Shrek
When it was released in 2001, Shrek sparkled a motion picture trend and captured the whole world’s imagination. The film follows loveable ogre Shrek as he goes on a quest with his companion, Donkey to win back his swamp from the scheming Lord Farquaad. As much as the kids will love this epic fairytale-on-its-head, adults are sure to love the soundtrack and jokes.
Shrek is rated PG, which means that some parental guidance is suggested for young children.
Gnome Alone
The hero of this Netflix-exclusive film is Chloe, who discovers that the gnomes in her garden are not quite what they seem. She become involved in the battle between the gnomes and the wacky Troggs – who want to eat EVERYTHING. Chloe must decide whether she wants a life as a normal school girl, or take up the fight alongside her newfound friends.
This wacky and wonderful film is suitable, according to Netflix for those aged between 5 and 7 – with colourful animation and a feel-good plot, it’s one for the whole family to watch.
Minions
These marvellous creatures are originally from the film, Despicable Me but they've since found their own fame in this prequel to the film. In their solo moment, these little yellow guys try to help a super villain to steal the crown from the Queen in a bid to take over the world.
It’s the same light hearted watch that we’ve come to known from the minions, and back on Netflix just in time for the release of new minions film in the summer. Suitable for all those 5 and over (plus parents!).
Rango
Rango is a rather flamboyant pet chameleon who is always on the hunt for adventure and action, just as long as it’s the kind that he invents and acts out himsel that is. A car accident sees him unexpectedly catapulted into a lawless old western town called Dirt. The two things this town is crying out for are water and a hero sheriff. Rango decides to take on both challenges.
If you need any persuading to sit down to watch this with the gang then let us just share with you that the lovely Johnny Depp is the voice behind this cheeky reptile. A great film for kids of around 5 and up.
BFG
In this heart-warming semi-animated film, a little orphan meets up with a kind giant who is supposed to eat her but instead, protects her from other giants who who want to destroy them both.
From the children’s author Roald Dahl comes this inspirational Disney film about friendship. Sure to be loved by the whole family, it’s rated PG with parental guidance suggested for young childen.
Matilda
Matilda – another Roald Dahl adaption – is a classic family favourite.
Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, but gifted with a love for books and mystifying super powers, schoolgirl Matilda stands up to the bullies in her life and gets her happy ending after all.
Hotel Transylvania
It’s Dracula…but as you’ve never seen him before…as a hotel owner! Dracula plays both hotelier and protective father as his daughter comes home with an unwelcome suitor in tow.
This is a funny, charming and unique film starring Selena Gomez as Dracula’s daughter, alongside Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. It’s a comedy the whole family can sink their teeth into!
A Cinderella Story
Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray star in this updated fairy tale. When teenager Sam meets the boy of her dreams at a dance, she can’t believe her luck – but soon has to return to work at her stepmother’s diner. But she’s dropped her phone…will her it bring the two lovebirds back together?
Rated PG, this is an endearing family favourite inspired by the classic fairy tale. Suitable for those aged 9 and upwards.
Peter Rabbit
2018’s live action and CGI version of the classic Beatrix Potter book, Peter Rabbit is a heart-warming tale of garden antics. Little rascal Peter Rabbit faces a tough new foe in this film, in the ongoing battle for control over the veggies in Mr. McGregor’s garden.
Starring James Corden and Margot Robbie in voices, it’s a delightful watch for any Sunday afternoon film-fest.
Daddy Day Care
Daddy Day Care stars Eddie Murphy, Angelica Houston and Steve Zahn in a film about unconventional business and fatherhood.
Eddie Murphy plays a conscientious father who loses his lucrative job and faces economic struggles, so he joins two friends in opening a business called Daddy Day Care that rivals the top childcare service in the area. Hilarious, uplifting and surprising – this is not one to miss.
Ballerina
Two young friends, Félicie and Victor, escape from an orphanage to pursue their dreams of living in Paris – the glittering city of lights.
This beautifully animated film follows the young dancer and inventor as they work hard to make their wildest dreams come true. It’s funny and uplifting, so if your little one is an aspiring dancer, this is surely one for them to watch.
Jumanji
If you’ve watched the recent remake of Jumanji with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black, you’re sure to love the 1995 original.
Freshly back on Netflix this week and starring the original cast including Robin Williams, this enchanted film is a fantastic watch for the whole family.
Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Sharkboy and Lavagirl is about a 10-year-old dreamer’s imaginary friends, who come to life to seek his help in battling a baddie. In this fantasy inspired tale of superheros, Taylor Lautner stars as one half of this iconic duo.
If you’ve got a little one who's superhero-mad, this PG-rated film is bound to take their fancy – and yours too!
Kiki’s Delivery Service
In this animated adventure, your child can start exploring the genre of anime. Kiki’s delivery service is about a young witch who moves away from her family to practice her craft, but she finds that making friends is difficult.
This Japanese film is suitable for any age with wonderful graphics and easy-to-follow plot, it’s one of the best anime films on Netflix at the moment.
Hotel for Dogs
Any animal-lover will love this quirky film, starring Emma Roberts.
16-year old Andi is placed in a foster home that doesn’t allow pets, so her and younger brother, Bruce turn an abandoned hotel into a home for their dog. This film is such a treat, packed full of laughs and hysterical pup-related moments to keep you occupied for a whole afternoon!