The best paddling pools for kids to splash about in this summer

As the days get warmer and the evenings grow longer, paddling pools are a great way to keep kids playing in the sunshine for hours.

Coming in all shapes and sizes, from their favourite animal to huge, almost Olympic-sized, paddling pools have long since been a staple in family gardens across the country. In winter, they’re hidden away in garages, cupboard and sheds, then quickly dug out and dusted off when the sunny day hits the UK.

So if your paddling pool hasn’t quite made it through the winter – whether it’s been taken over by spiders or lost in the chaos of the understairs cupboard – don’t worry. Our much-loved, family brands like Argos, John Lewis and Amazon are luckily here to help, as always. They’ve got everything you need to turn your back garden into family-sized pool party, in a huge range of styles and designs.

Having a place for the kids to mess around this summer is so important, as they’ll be spending less time outside. So whether you’ve got a big garden, a small one or even just a small bit of outdoor space, it’s likely that it’s being used by every member of the family – for everything from barbecues to workouts.

So why not invest in something that the whole family can get involved with? While kids might love outdoor toys and grown-ups might prefer to fill the space with nature, a paddling pool is a great mix of both and allows for hours of fun for the whole family, with very little clean-up required.

Although, we also find that even the biggest kids (read: grown-ups) enjoy making a wave on a particularly hot afternoon.

These are the best paddling pools for sale right now…