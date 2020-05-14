The best paddling pools for kids to splash about in this summer

As the days get warmer and the evenings grow longer, paddling pools are a great way to keep kids playing in the sunshine for hours.
Coming in all shapes and sizes, from their favourite animal to huge, almost Olympic-sized, paddling pools have long since been a staple in family gardens across the country. In winter, they’re hidden away in garages, cupboard and sheds, then quickly dug out and dusted off when the sunny day hits the UK.
So if your paddling pool hasn’t quite made it through the winter – whether it’s been taken over by spiders or lost in the chaos of the understairs cupboard – don’t worry. Our much-loved, family brands like Argos, John Lewis and Amazon are luckily here to help, as always. They’ve got everything you need to turn your back garden into family-sized pool party, in a huge range of styles and designs.
Having a place for the kids to mess around this summer is so important, as they’ll be spending less time outside. So whether you’ve got a big garden, a small one or even just a small bit of outdoor space, it’s likely that it’s being used by every member of the family – for everything from barbecues to workouts.
So why not invest in something that the whole family can get involved with? While kids might love outdoor toys and grown-ups might prefer to fill the space with nature, a paddling pool is a great mix of both and allows for hours of fun for the whole family, with very little clean-up required.
Although, we also find that even the biggest kids (read: grown-ups) enjoy making a wave on a particularly hot afternoon.
Looking for more ways to have fun in the sun? Along with great suggestions for ways to spruce up your garden, we’ve got great ideas to get creative in the outdoors. Take up one of our gardening crafts to try something new, or find out how you can make a hanging herb garden and bring some greenery into your kitchen.
These are the best paddling pools for sale right now…
Sunnykids Inflatable Backyard Mermaid Pool
For any child that's ever wanted to be a mermaid, this pink paddling pool is a dream come true. Available to buy online from John Lewis, it's suitable for all kids aged three years and up.
Intex Fishing Fun Water Play Centre
One of Amazon's bestsellers and you can see why! This paddling pool will be great to splash around in and let little ones explore the water. It's more expensive than some of the others but with additional features such as a slide, it works as two toys in one.
Bestway Summer Set Pool
Ideal if you're looking for a simple, no fuss paddling pool. This one from John Lewis is easily to inflate, deflate and it's one of the cheapest in our collection. But it's still made from (colourful) high-quality material, so you can be sure it will see you through the summer.
Summer Waves 12ft Round Frame Family Pool
If you're looking to go for a paddle that could turn into a swim, look no further than Argos' 12ft and 6056L paddling pool. It's got a robust frame and in-built filter pump to help maintain water, so you'll only have to fill it once.
Summer Waves Dinosaur Pool with Sun Shade
Perfect for little ones who haven't quite found their feet yet. This dinosaur shaped paddling pool even comes with a handy shade, so you don't have to worry too much about them getting sunburnt.
Early Learning Centre Tropical Family Pool
Buyers of this paddling pool from The Entertainer have said it's worth the money, "nice and big, great buy" and describe it as "hours of fun". Perfect for anyone aged three and up, it's even got a tropical dish design on the outside to really make you feel like you're on holiday.
Bestway Rectangular Family Inflatable Paddling Pool
With a capacity of 778L, this rectangular paddling pool has plenty of room for the WHOLE family. But don't worry, it doesn't have to be a permanent feature in your garden once the summer is over, this paddling pool is one of the best for how easy it inflates and deflates.
Chad Valley 3ft Baby Paddling Pool or Sand Pit
This paddling pool is deceptively plain - because it holds a whole world of excitement for your baby. Fill it with water in the summer and let them splash around, then when the sun goes behind the clouds in later months you can switch it into a sandpit so they can still enjoy play outside. This paddling pool is also part of Argos' 2 for £15 range, where you can also buy this simple kids paddling pool.
Chad Valley 3ft 3 Ring Round Kids Paddling Pool
This paddling pool has almost 929 5-star reviews on Argos! It's easy to set up and deflate, making it one of the most user-friendly paddling pools on our list. As one buyer said, "It's quick to set up and fills up very quickly as it's small, although big enough for the child to play."
Chad Valley 9ft Ocean Lagoon Kids Paddling Pool
This 500L paddling pool from Argos is one of the best in their range and with an offer of 2 for £30 on some of their pools, there's no reason not to invest this summer.
Baby paddling pool
These toddler paddling pools come in either pink and blue. They're perfect, smaller replicas of some of the bigger, rounder paddling pools on our list, if you're looking for something more suited to smaller kids but still waves of fun.
Chad Valley 8.5ft Volcano Activity Kids Paddling Pool
Another great adventure paddling pool for kids, except this one is slightly bigger. This volcano adventure paddling pool from Argos is 8ft, so will set up a real adventure scene in your garden - perfect for young kids looking for an afternoon of fun in the garden.