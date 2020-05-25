Best potties: Which is the best potty for toilet training?

Find the best potties for you and your child to get potty training off to the best start, from a £2 potty that does the job to a leak-proof portable potty
From a toddler-sized toilet replica to a hassle-free travel potty, when it’s time to potty train your toddler, every mum wants to make the transition as easily as possible and find the best potty for the job.
Once you’ve done all your potty-training prep and you feel that your little one is ready to make the leap out of nappies, you need to decide which will be the best potty for you? As with all things baby-related, there are so many products out there designed to lure little bottoms onto seats, so it can be tough to figure out which really is the best potty.
What if your little one skips the potty stage? Will a musical potty make everything easier, or distract? What will you use when you’re out and about? Even once you’re almost there with potty training, it’s important to make the right choices when you’re leaving the house.
Life happens and you have to go out! What happens then? Do you take the potty with you? What if you can’t find a toilet in time and they’re desperate to go? Are you going to be on your hands and knees, mopping up their wee in the aisles of Asda? So we’ve found the best travel potties too, so you don’t get caught out.
Choosing the right potty is all about finding the one that works for you and your toddler; one that’s appealing AND comfortable, easy to clean and affordable.
Some of the more expensive potties will actually grow with you and turn into a step or a child’s toilet seat that fits onto your toilet. Some are very basic, and that’s all you need – especially if it’s little more than a fiver. Others are just out-and-out fun and are guaranteed to keep your easily distractable toddler coming back for more (and hopefully learning as they go).
Intrigued? Have a browse through our edit of the best potties…
Munchkin Odour Eliminating 3-in-1 Multi Stage Potty, Amazon, £26.99
This potty has three uses in one - it's a sit down potty, and also turns in to a potty seat for when your little one is ready to sit on the big toilet. Then, the main bulk of the potty can be used as a step to help your child up on to the big girl's or boy's toilet. For £26, it's a great way to account for all stages of the potty training process!
The basic one: Ikea Lilla potty
This simple potty does the job, it's easy to clean and even has non-slip material on the underside so that it stays right where you want it - and it's only £2! Yes, for less than the price of a coffee you can buy a spare potty to keep somewhere that your toddler visits regularly, such as their grandparents' house. It's one less thing you need to plan for and for that kind of money, you can't go wrong.
The one with sticker rewards: Safety 1st Smart Rewards Potty, £26.80
This interactive potty provides lots of fun features designed to reward each successful milestone on the journey towards becoming potty trained. There's a sticker dispenser at the side so that your child can be rewarded for his efforts, as well as musical greetings and rewarding sounds to provide extra encouragement. The potty also has a removable trainer seat that fits most adult toilets.
The practical one: The Pourty Potty
This award-winning design must have been the brainchild of a frustrated parent! The clever design of the Pourty Potty incorporates a pouring duct and anti-drip lip, making it so easy to get rid of the potty contents. There's no spillage and no need to pull out an inner bucket. It's also got a wide flat seat, which is comfortable to sit on and helps limit the red ring that children can get around their bottom when they have been sitting on the potty for a long time. The Pourty Potty comes in four different colours.
The posh one: Fisher Price Royal Potty Step Stool
Yes, this really is a potty fit for a princess! Not only does it look like a little throne, this 3-in-1 potty has a built-in sensor that rewards your child's success with four royal tunes. Once your little one has graduated to the big toilet, the potty ring removes for use on a regular toilet seat, while the lid folds down to convert to a sturdy step stool. Also available in green for those little Prince Charmings!
KIDOOLA Infant My Size Potty, £23.99
A seriously convincing replica of a toilet, in toddler size! One to keep in the bathroom and ensure a confident transition from one to the other. It's not the cheapest, but also isn't too expensive, and it really does look and feel the part. The toilet handle has a realistic flush sound and there's a built-in wipes compartment to encourage good habits. It has a removable bowl and a clip-on splash guard for boys.
Baby Bjorn potty chair, £30.99
With its no frills, no spills approach, the Baby Bjorn Potty Chair certainly delivers on comfort and practicality. The back and arm rests mean that your little one won't decide he's uncomfortable before the job is done, while the splashguard helps prevent against any misdirection - always a good thing with little boys. There's a rubber strip on the bottom which stops the potty skidding around (and tipping over), while the inner potty is easy to lift out, empty and clean. This is a robust, thoughtfully designed potty chair, which should also appeal to green-minded mums as it's made from it is made of recyclable, PVC-free plastic.