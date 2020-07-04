The best scooters for kids from small children to older kids

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our pick of the best scooters for kids 2020.

Whether you’re buying your little one their very first scooter or looking for a model that your older child can ride to and from school, we’ve rounded up the best scooters for kids of all ages.

We’ve included both stable, three-wheel models for smaller kids and two-wheel designs for older children with more confidence – and balance!

What do all the best scooters for kids have in common?

The best scooters for kids aren’t always the cheapest. However, with adjustable handlebars and good quality materials you can be assured that these scooters will stand the test of time. You’ll be passing these scooters down through the family!

There will always be a second hand market for good quality scooters too. Try sites like eBay if you’re looking to buy a scooter for a more affordable price. It’s also a great place to sell on your child’s scooter once they’ve outgrown it. As long as the scooter is still in good condition of course!

Emma Dines, Halfords Buyer for Kids Bikes and Scooters, says that the main factor when buying a scooter: ‘is to ensure the child feels comfortable and secure whilst riding it, depending on skill level’.

What age can a child use a scooter?

Out of our round up of the best scooters for kids, the youngest age suitability is 15 months. However, Emma points out that as well as considering a child’s age when buying them their first scooter, you should also take into account their ability. Are they already steady on their feet? Do they run around and balance with ease?

“There are two main areas for parents to prioritise whilst buying a scooter for their child,” Emma told us.

“The first is addressing the child’s age and ability. If it is their first scooter at a young age, the primary focus needs to be on a three wheel, but those of a higher age with more confidence may prefer to go down to two wheels.

“The other factor is budget. Make sure the product you are looking for is the perfect choice for your child, yet remains in line with a pre-planned budget.”

Scooter safety

“Protection whilst riding a scooter is just as important as riding a bike,” Emma says. “You should always ensure that you put safety first.”

“Choose a helmet that fits the child well and make sure they are wearing it at all times whilst on the scooter. For further protection, you can always buy some knee and elbow pads to avoid any scuffs and scraps.”

Always monitor your child while they use their scooter. This is especially important in any area where there may be vehicles.

The best scooters for kids

Kids will love whizzing around on these three and two-wheel scooters. As well as being great fun, riding scooters will also build your child’s balance and hand-eye coordination. Plus, scooting is great way for your child to keep fit and healthy.