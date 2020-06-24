Sensory toys feature many exciting elements that will engage and entertain babies and toddlers.
Crinkles, bells, songs, colours, patterns, pictures and more are all elements that could make up a fantastic sensory toy.
But what are toys that are sensory and do you need to add some to your child’s nursery?
Well, the chances are you already have some sensory toys at home without realising it. Here’s the basics and how to pick the best sensory toys for your little one.
What are sensory toys and what do they do?
A sensory toy is one which is designed specifically to stimulate one or more of the five senses – touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste.
Examples of sensory toys include toys that have bright or contrasting colours, feature different textures or an array of sounds. All of these aspect will stimulate your child’s senses – sometimes more than one at once – during play.
Playing with these kind of toys not only engages a baby and toddler’s senses, but is also a great way to develop their physical and mental abilities.
Why are sensory toys important for babies and toddlers?
Babies and toddlers are constantly learning as they take in the world around them. An important part of a child’s development is play and the skills they learn through the toys they engage with.
Sensory toys can help babies and toddler with their balance, strength and co-ordination as well as giving them the confidence to explore their surroundings.
Karen Clarke, Brand Director at Smart Toys and Games told GoodtoKnow that she finds parents are increasingly looking for a wide variety of play products for their children, from educational toys to those that help build and develop different skills: ‘The first two years of a child’s life is such a vital stage for learning and development.
‘Babies like toys that are colourful and creative, and parents/guardians are increasingly searching for quality toys that help develop key skills, have an educational element, are good value for money and most importantly are safe!’
‘It’s amazing to watch a child’s development as they are continuously learning through play. For example, developing vision, hand-eye coordination, cognitive language, motor skills, spatial awareness, concentration, creativity and imagination, as well as aspects in toys that allow children to learn how to problem solve or learn to engage with others.’
Sensory Discovery Mat
Age suitability: 0 months +
Sensory toy good for: The multi-textured, brightly coloured fabrics provide early sensory interaction and the built-in activities will encourage learning and development from birth.
Price: £49.99
Soft Activity Book
Age suitability: 0 months +
Sensory toy good for: With lots of fun textures to explore this this soft activity book is great for introducing to different fabrics and comes with a teether to soothe itchy gums.
Price: £20.65
Sensory Musical Projector
Age suitability: 0 months +
Sensory toy good for: Visual and audio. This animated musical projector is designed to either calm a child or to help soothe a restless child. The marine projections with waves and fish will captivate babies and the soft musical ambiance has three phases of descending intensity specifically designed to help baby gradually relax and drift off to sleep
Price: £39.99
Sensory Tumblers
Age suitability: 6 months +
Sensory toy good for: Auditory, visual and texture. The sustainable rubberwood balls each contain something different in the middle to stimulate a different sense.
Price: £22.94
Sensory shapes and balls
Age suitability: 6 months +
Sensory toy good for: These tactile shapes and balls are great for encouraging early sensory development and for encouraging motor skills development.
Price: £36
Sensory Stacking Rings
Age suitability: 6-12 months
Sensory toy good for: Stimulates the senses with colourful rings that are all different textures. Also great for teething, your baby can enjoy feeling and chewing the textured rings.
Price: £12.80
Sensory Ball Drop Piano
Age suitability: 9 months +
Sensory toy good for: With over 22 exciting functions, this colourful and creative musical toy is bound to inspire little one’s senses. The Ball Drop Piano helps children develop vital aspects of coordination, as they are not only challenged to keep the ball moving through the piano, but also encouraged to explore sound, light and play at the same time.
Price: £25
Sensory Wooden Shapes
Age suitability: 12 months +
Sensory toy good for: This multi sensory toy features 9 different blocks all aimed at stimulating the senses of sight, tough and sound. The puzzle-style of the toy also encourages shape recognition, manual dexterity and hand eye co-ordination.
Price: £28
Discovery Cube
Age suitability: 18 months +
Sensory toy good for: Auditory, visual and texture. With plenty of things to touch, twist and discover, this fun sensory activity cube features different textures and surfaces to help develop sensory perception and is sure to keep them entertained.
Price: £20
Baby car keys
Age suitability: 1 year+
Sensory toy good for: Different textures and surfaces help develop sensory perception and the four coloured buttons provide an introduction to the sounds of the world at large.
Price: £10
Musical Instrument Set
Age suitability: 1 year +
Sensory toy good for: Developing auditory sensory input, enhancing motor skills and building a sense of rhythm.
Price: £19.80
Outdoor water table
Age suitability: 24 months +
Sensory toy good for: The water stimulates the touch sense, whilst the interchanging pipes and fittings also introduce science learning to preschool children in a fun and visual way.
Price: £69.98