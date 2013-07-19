Best toilet training seats for toddlers

It's onwards and upwards for some little ones, graduating from potty to toilet training seat.
But which one of these toilet training seats should you go for? After all, it’s a fairly important decision to make since it’s the next stage of teaching your child to use the bathroom by themselves.
While perhaps not a highlight in a parent or child’s life, potty training is just one of those things that has to happen. Although, along with crawling, learning to walk and first words it is a key moment in a child’s life and for many parents, it’s one of the first signifiers that their children are actually growing up.
And while it’s unlikely that they’ll remember the experience as they get older, as a parent or carer you’ll probably want to make sure that your child’s potty training experience is as pleasant as it possibly can be. So if they’ve moved on from using some of the best potties around, then you might want to give them another top quality product to use in the next stage of their toilet training experience.
After all, they only do it once! These toilet training seats are also all wipe down and made of plastic, so if you’ve got more than one young child, they can be used for them both as they grow up.
We’ve collated some of the best toilet training seats around so you can choose the best one to suit your child and your bathroom. Bright and colourful ones to encourage them to sit, subtle and removable ones to keep your bathroom looking pristine, cheap, cheerful, durable and an investment. There are so many toilet training seats to choose from! So have a browse and scroll through our collection of some of the best seats on the market, from reliable retailers like Argos and John Lewis.
Check out some of the best toilet training seats around…
Pourty Flexi-Fit Toilet Trainer, £13.49
This toilet training seat from John Lewis is already 10 per cent off!
The squeeze flex action and adjustable prongs make this seat a real winner for toilet training beginners. Since adults seats come in all different shapes and sizes, many seats won't sit comfortably. This one's adjustable prongs makes sure that you can adjust it for a great fit, meaning that your child sits safely and securely on the seat.
Keter Toilet Trainer, £12.99
Argos' Keter Toilet Trainer makes a colourful addition to any bathroom. Great for encouraging your child to have true independence using the toilet, as the in-built ladder will ensure they reach the toilet safely and conveniently for them.
Peppa Pig Soft Padded Toilet Training Seat, £14.99
Love a little colour in your bathroom? This pink Peppa Pig toilet training seat is perfect for any first-timer. With in-built grab handles and soft cushioning, it's sure to be a supportive and stable training seat.
Prince Lionheart Weepod Toilet Trainer, £12.99
Looking for simple and effective? This toilet trainer from Amazon is perfect if you just want a basic trainer. It comes in pink, blue and grey so your child can choose their favourite colour (or you can choose the one that fits with your bathroom!). It features a built-in splash guard and grab handles, so it's hygienic and safe for your child.
Bemis Next Step Toilet Seat, £40
This toilet training seat from Argos is made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified moulded wood. The best of the best!
It's got a chrome plated hinge that fixes the seat to your own toilet seat, so as your child is toilet training they're using the same seat as the adults - just with a little pull down seat on top.
My Carry Potty My Little Trainer Seat, £13.49
Another simple and affordable toilet training seat. This one comes in a bright bee design though, from John Lewis. It's got grab handles, a splash guard and a bee with a game-face on, so your child really is supported all the way!
This one is reduced by 10 per cent in the John Lewis sale at the moment - so best get in there quick for the best deals.
Travel Portable Folding Potty Training Toilet Seat Cover, £8.49
Looking to go on the move? This frog-motif toilet seat trainer from Amazon should do the trick!
It's an anti-slip silicone mat to stop any potential sliding and since they're disposable, when you're done you can just pop it in the bin. This pack contains ten disposable toilet seat covers.