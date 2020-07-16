With so many toys for 1-year-olds on the market, it’s not always easy to pick between them all. Which is why we’ve rounded up the best toys for 1-year-olds that will delight, entertain, educate and occupy little ones going through big changes in their development.
12 months is an exciting age for any child as it marks the time when they turn from a baby into a toddler.
The exciting milestones of walking and talking are both on the horizon. With increased mobility, your little one can finally get to exploring all of the things they have only been able to look longingly at from afar.
Whether you want them to or not, 1 year olds are going to start to try and get into -and open – everything and anything. Drawers, cupboards and bookshelves beware!
Choosing the best toys for a 1 year old won’t stop them from being interested in these things, but it will keep them occupied and out of trouble as much possible.
What are the best toys for a 12 month old?
The best toys for 1 year olds are usually designed to be as stimulating and educational as possible while promoting the central most important thing – play.
This means that as well as being entertained and occupied, these toys for 1 year olds will also help with their development.
Around the age of one, children usually start to learn how to pick up small objects between their thumb and index finger. This is known as the ‘pincer grip’. This new skill will make it possible for children to start doing activities like scribbling or playing with blocks.
The best toys for 1 year old children will help them practice this newly learnt skill – and others – while playing.
However, you shouldn’t be too worried about buying specifically educational toys for children as young as one. As child development expert and psychologist Dr. Amanda Gummer told us: ‘All toys can help children’s development. Even if it’s just a case of helping them learn about the things that they enjoy playing with and what makes them happy.’
‘The important thing is to provide children with a range of playthings and allow them to play freely with different toys. This helps with things like decision making skills, self-awareness, emotional wellbeing, and creativity.’
How do I stimulate my 1 year old and start to teach them at home?
‘Whether they are bottom shuffling, crawling or walking, many children will be mobile by their first birthday,’ says Geraldine Butler, who is a health visitor and author of Teach Yourself Successful Potty Training.
Due to their increased mobility, to help occupy and stimulate your child you should keep this big developmental stage in mind when deciding on the best toys for your 1 year old.
For example, they are less likely to want to spend lots of tummy time on a play mat and much more likely to want to start using toys that they can use supporting themselves, standing up or even moving around.
There are lots of toys out there that will support early learning at home through encouraging exploration, fostering curiosity, building relationships and exploring moral dilemmas. You can find toys like this, which will help you teach your one year old key skills at home, below.
The best toys for 1 year olds
Here’s our pick of the best toys for 1 year olds, from stackers to shakers and walkers to music makers. With price points for every budget, these toys make great presents for 1 years olds. Plus, good quality means you should be able to pass them along when your child grows out of them.
Sensory Stacking Rings
Age suitability: 6-12 months
Sensory toy good for: Stimulates the senses with colourful rings that are all different textures. Also great for teething, your baby can enjoy feeling and chewing the textured rings.
Price: £12.80
Noah’s Ark toy
Age Suitability: 1 year +
Coming in two different sizes, this wooden Noah’s ark comes with seven different pairs of animals – a fun way to introduce children to various species. This toy encourages imagination and handling the animals is great for developing those fine motor skills.
COST: £35
Wooden Dog Walker
Age Suitability: 1 year +
Parents loved this dog walker toy for its great quality and the fact that toddlers can either use it as a ride on toy or push along walker. As well as being a fluffy and loveable addition to any child’s toy collection, this walker is also great at helping little ones practice their balance and coordination as well as concentration.
COST: £75
Sensory Wooden Shapes
Age suitability: 12 months +
Sensory toy good for: This multi sensory toy features 9 different blocks all aimed at stimulating the senses of sight, tough and sound. The puzzle-style of the toy also encourages shape recognition, manual dexterity and hand eye co-ordination.
Price: £28
Musical Instrument Set
Age suitability: 1 year +
Sensory toy good for: Developing auditory sensory input, enhancing motor skills and building a sense of rhythm.
Price: £19.80
Wooden Rainbow Xylophone
Age Suitability: 12 + months
This bright, colourful xylophone will not only delight children and allow them to express themselves, but toys like this are great for teaching early note recognition and developing motor skills.
COST: £15.90
Crocodile Balancing Game
Age Suitability: 12 months +
Educational toy good for: Hand-eye co-ordination, developing fine motor skills, encouraging shape recognition, balance
This colourful game is designed to build hand-eye co-ordination, as well as hone fine motor skills and stimulate shape recognition, as your child uses the colourful wooden blocks to balance the friendly crocodile.
COST: £9.95
Wooden Puzzle
Age Suitability: 1 year +
This wooden puzzle is great for developing hand-eye coordination and motor skills as well as introducing children to the art of problem solving. Comes in three different designs (animal, construction and cars). The option to have it engraved is a sweet addition that makes this toy a lovely gift too.
COST: £22.50
My First Totem
Age Suitability: 1 year +
Educational toy good for: STEM construction toy
My First Totem has picked up multiple awards for innovation and being a great toy for stimulating young minds. The set features 8 colourful magnetic building blocks, with different sounds, styles and textures. Little ones can combine the sensory blocks to build the coolest totem; or follow one of the 24 fun challenges.
COST: £23.36
Wooden Building Blocks
Age Suitability: 1 year +
Building blocks are a classic toy that help build hand-eye co-ordination, as well as hone fine motor skills and stimulate shape recognition. As well as helping to develop manual dexterity, building blocks can be played with alone or in a group and these lovely personalised set makes a thoughtful gift.
COST: £24
Tidlo Wooden Activity Walker
Age Suitability: 1 year +
Educational toy good for: Building confidence with walking, developing spatial awareness, hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills, dexterity, shape and colour recognition.
As well as helping little ones take their first steps, this durable learner walker also features plenty of activities to keep toddlers entertained and busy. The spinning cage rattle, mini abacus, spinning mirror and matching blocks there’s plenty to stimulate young minds.
COST: £49.99
Discovery Cube
Age suitability: 18 months +
Sensory toy good for: Auditory, visual and texture. With plenty of things to touch, twist and discover, this fun sensory activity cube features different textures and surfaces to help develop sensory perception and is sure to keep them entertained.
Price: £20
Djeco Topanifarm Stacking Cubes
Age Suitability: 18 months +
Educational toy good for: Helps build motor skills. sequencing, storytelling and role playing skills
This cute little farm-themed set may look like sweet animals in small boxes, but this block and tower set is a great way to get small children practising their construction skills and hand-eye co-ordination, whilst learning about different animals and their homes.
COST: £21.26
Kids Piano Mat
Age Suitability: 18 months +
Educational toy good for: Improves the hand-foot coordination of children from an early age, develops creativity and encourages active play.
Great for encouraging children’s creativity and musical expression, this musical mat comes with eight different piano ‘keys’ which each make the sound of a different instrument. Easy to use like a retro dance mat, children will love jumping around and experimenting with sounds.
COST: £15.99
Bathtime Play Set
Age Suitability: 1 year +
This bath time play set is a bestseller and for good reason – it’s great quality, good value for money, makes bath time fun and appealing for little ones and parents say that it lasted their children years. Endless entertain is provided and the different textures and surfaces help develop sensory perception too – bonus!
COST: £12.50
Personalised Rag Doll in Yellow Dress
Age Suitability: From birth
Children love to mimic and copy what they see around them and looking after and caring for their very own ‘baby’ is definitely one of those things. This soft, machine washable doll can be personalised for free, making it a lovely idea for presents for one year olds.
COST: £26
Musical Activity House
Age Suitability: 1 year +
This musical activity house comes complete with letter and shape sorters, push buttons with tunes and sound effects, cogs and wheels, and a key locking front door. With so much to do from just one toy, we this is product is excellent value and parents say that it kept their kids occupied, entertained and engaged – all the qualities you’d expect in a toy making the best toys for one year olds list!
COST: £18
Rocking Mammoth
Age Suitability: 18 months +
Aside from the fact that this woolly mammoth is, quite simply, adorable, rocking toys are great was for children to improve their core stability and balance. Little ones will love playing with this new furry friend, who will in turn encourage imaginative play and is a great toy for children to play with alongside parents, friends and loved ones.
COST: £129.90
Wooden London Double Decker Bus
Age Suitability: 1 year +
All aboard the London bus! Inspire a child’s storytelling skills and let their imagination grow with this brightly coloured bus toy. The little figurines can be put in and taken out of the bus, which can also be wheeled or pushed along, encouraging children to move around the room whilst playing. Parents loved how beautifully crafted this toy was and how children identified real life busses when out and about after playing with this good quality toy.
COST: £20
John Lewis & Partners My First Keyboard
Age Suitability: 1 year +
Toddlers will love discovering the joys of making music with this colourful and interactive keyboard. As well as encouraging creativity and expression this early learning keyboard is also great for developing fine motor skills and hand-to-eye coordination.
COST: £20